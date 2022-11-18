55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Boxing

Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia announce mega-fight in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2022 - 5:28 pm
 
Ryan Garcia, left, and Javier Fortuna exchange punches during a lightweight boxing match Saturd ...
Ryan Garcia, left, and Javier Fortuna exchange punches during a lightweight boxing match Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Gervonta Davis, left, throws a punch against Francisco Fonseca in the 8th round on Saturday, Au ...
Gervonta Davis, left, throws a punch against Francisco Fonseca in the 8th round on Saturday, Aug 26, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto
Gervonta Davis, left, throws a punch against Francisco Fonseca in the 5th round on Saturday, Au ...
Gervonta Davis, left, throws a punch against Francisco Fonseca in the 5th round on Saturday, Aug 26, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

One of the biggest fights in boxing is happening in Las Vegas.

Undefeated lightweight superstars Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will fight in Las Vegas in early 2023, the two announced Thursday via social media. A venue and date have not been finalized, but organizers are hoping to stage the fight in April, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations.

The fighters have agreed to a 136-pound catchweight bout for a pay-per-view produced by Showtime and available for purchase via DAZN, the networks Davis (Premier Boxing Champions) and Garcia (Golden Boy Promotions) fight on, respectively.

“Boxing NEEDS this fight right now,” Garcia wrote on Twitter. “It’s time for us to get back to what made this sport so great for the fans: Glamorous fights in places like Las Vegas, grudge match storylines, and most importantly — the best fighting the best.”

The fight represents a commercially appealing matchup between two of the brightest stars in the sport in their primes with marquee followings.

Davis (27-0, 25 knockouts) is a former 130-pound world champion who claimed secondary titles in the 135-pound and 140-pound divisions. The 28-year-old Baltimore native is one of the most explosive punchers in boxing and thus one of its most popular fighters — having proven a box-office attraction in Atlanta, Los Angeles and New York, where he last knocked out Rolando Romero on May 28 at Barclays Center.

Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs), of Victorville, California, is equally explosive — building a premier following in part through a bevy of social media platforms. The 24-year-old has more than nine million followers on Instagram, trailing only pound-for-pound superstar Canelo Alvarez among active boxers.

He last knocked out Javier Fortuna in July at Crytpo.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Davis is due a tuneup fight Jan. 7, PBC announced, but the matchup with Garcia represents a modern rarity in boxing: Rival networks, promoters and platforms working together to finalize a mega-fight.

This after negotiations for a mega-fight between welterweight champions Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford collapsed last month.

“All credit to (Davis) and Ryan. Lots of obstacles along the way, but they both stayed the course to give the fans the fight they want,” Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza wrote on Twitter.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Air Force, FBI raid homes in probe of Area 51 website
Air Force, FBI raid homes in probe of Area 51 website
2
Michele Fiore, after election loss, rants against Tarkanian
Michele Fiore, after election loss, rants against Tarkanian
3
Rapper Blueface shot man who made joke at strip club, report says
Rapper Blueface shot man who made joke at strip club, report says
4
Teen held captive in room for over a year with little food, no bathroom, report says
Teen held captive in room for over a year with little food, no bathroom, report says
5
CARTOONS: How to tell if someone has drunk too much Kool-Aid
CARTOONS: How to tell if someone has drunk too much Kool-Aid
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, left, and Gennadiy "GGG" Golovkin, embrace following ...
Canelo to take break, undergo surgery on wrist
By / RJ

Canelo Alvarez said after Saturday’s unanimous decision over Gennady Golovkin that he has torn cartilage in his left wrist, an injury that will require surgery.

 
Why Bam Rodriguez could be the next big thing in boxing
By / RJ

At 22, Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez is the youngest active champion in boxing. The San Antonio native defended his WBC 115-pound title Saturday at T-Mobile Arena on the Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin undercard.