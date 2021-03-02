Jose Ramirez, Josh Taylor to unify titles likely in Las Vegas

Top Rank on Tuesday announced that Jose Ramirez will fight Josh Taylor in May for the undisputed 140-pound championship. The fight will likely be in Las Vegas.

Jose Ramirez connects on a punch to Viktor Postol on Saturday night during their WBC and WBO welterweight championship bout on Saturday night at the MGM Grand's Grand Ballroom. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jose Ramirez celebrates his victory over Viktor Postol on Saturday night, winning the WBC and WBO welterweight championship bout on Saturday night at the MGM Grand's Grand Ballroom. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Top Rank boxing on Tuesday announced that WBC and WBO junior welterweight champion Jose Ramirez will fight IBF and WBA champion Josh Taylor for the undisputed 140-pound championship.

A person with knowledge of the planning said the fight most likely will occur in Las Vegas before a live audience.

The venue isn’t finalized, and the person said the bout will probably be held at one of the arenas owned by MGM Resorts.

The fight would be the first in Las Vegas open to the public since the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is the best boxing has to offer, two elite fighters in the prime of their careers colliding in a legacy-defining matchup for the undisputed championship of the world,” Top Rank chairman Bob Arum said in a statement. “It’s a true 50-50 fight, one that the fans and both fighters demanded.”

Ramirez (26-0, 17 knockouts), 28, has owned the WBC crown since March of 2018 and added the WBO title in July of 2019 by knocking out Maurice Hooker. Taylor (17-0, 13 KOs), 30, beat Ivan Baranchyk via unanimous decision in May of 2019 to win the IBF title and Regis Prograis via majority decision that October for the WBA title.

The winner in May would become the second undisputed champion in the history of the 140-pound division, joining fellow Top Rank boxer Terence Crawford, who unified the belts in August of 2017.

Ramirez in a statement said “I look forward to making history by becoming the first boxer of Mexican descent to hold all four major world title belts.”

Taylor said “I’m excited it’s been finalized and over the line. I can’t wait to get in there for the biggest fight of my career. Fighting for the undisputed title is something all boxers dream about.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.