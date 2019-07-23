Keith Thurman, Manny Pacquiao hit with medical suspensions

Both fighters from Saturday night’s WBA welterweight title bout at the MGM Grand Garden were issued temporary bans from competition, with Thurman ordered to get an X-ray on his right hand.

Keith Thurman is punches in the face by Manny Pacquiao during Round 5 of their WBA super welterweight world championship fight in the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Keith Thurman, left, is punched in the face by Manny Pacquiao during Round 12 of their WBA super welterweight world championship fight in the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Manny Pacquiao punches Keith Thurman during Round 1 of their WBA super welterweight world championship fight in the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Keith Thurman will need to have an X-ray to rule out a fracture of his right hand if he wants to return to competition before Jan. 17, according to a list of medical suspensions released Monday by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

Thurman, who dropped a split decision to Manny Pacquiao in a WBA welterweight title bout on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden, headlined the list.

Pacquiao is medically suspended until Aug. 20 with no contact allowed until Aug. 11.

Thurman has a minimum suspension until Sept. 4 with no contact allowed until Aug. 20.

The commission issues a list of medical suspensions after each fight card in Nevada. At least one fighter from each of the 11 bouts on the card received some sort of temporary ban.

