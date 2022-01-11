Las Vegas boxer Rolando Romero not charged with sexual assault

Undefeated lightweight boxer Rolando Romero was not charged with sexual assault after an investigation following an accusation in October, the Henderson police department confirmed Tuesday.

The investigation has been closed — clearing the 26-year-old to fight again. The department did not provide additional details.

Romero (14-0, 12 knockouts) issued a statement Monday via Instagram, announcing his exoneration.

“After three-and-a-half months of my name being slandered with false accusations, having to miss out on opportunities, cheat out of my dream, and out of a massive amount of wealth — the investigation into the allegations made against me has been formally closed,” Romero wrote.

Romero was supposed to fight lightweight superstar Gervonta Davis in a pay-per-view fight Dec. 5 at Staples Center. He was pulled from the card amid the accusation and report filed by Henderson resident Izabel Zambrano, who’d detailed the alleged incident on her personal Twitter account.

He released a statement shortly afterward, explaining that “although the allegations against me are totally false and I will prove that through the legal system, I agree that it is in the best interest of everyone involved that I not participate in the upcoming pay-per-view event,” Romero wrote.

“After clearing my name, I will return to the ring as soon as possible.”

Romero was replaced on the Dec. 5 card by Isaac Cruz, who lost a competitive but unanimous decision to Davis. Romero re-enters a competitive division that includes Davis, unified champion George Kambosos Jr., WBC champion Devin Haney, undefeated superstar Ryan Garcia and former unified champion Vasiliy Lomachenko — among others.

