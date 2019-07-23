Manny Pacquiao-Keith Thurman recap; Cynthia Calvillo interview

Manny Pacquiao continues to cement his legacy in boxing after his split decision win over Keith Thurman.

Keith Thurman, left, is punched in the face by Manny Pacquiao during Round 12 of their WBA super welterweight world championship fight in the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Manny Pacquiao continues to cement his legacy in boxing after his split decision win over Keith Thurman. The 40-year-old Filipino senator became the oldest welterweight champion in the sport’s history with the victory.

The Review-Journal’s Heidi Fang, Adam Hill and Larry Mir revisit Pacquiao’s performance and take a look at the scorecards for the fight. They also discuss if a rematch is in order or if Pacquiao should face Floyd Mayweather, Jr. again.

After Leon Edwards’ win over former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos at UFC on ESPN 4, the RJ Ringside discusses where it puts him in the welterweight division and if a fight against Jorge Masvidal could transpire. They also look back at Greg Hardy’s performance, the controversy he’s created in the UFC and referee Dan Miragliotta’s reaction to his win.

UFC strawweight Cynthia Calvillo also joins the show to talk about when she may return from injury and who she wants to fight next.

