106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Boxing

Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. exhibition reportedly postponed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2020 - 5:08 pm
 

The boxing exhibition between legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. has been postponed, according to The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger.

The fight was originally scheduled for Sept. 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, but has been tentatively moved to Nov. 28.

Tyson (50-6, 44 knockouts), a Henderson resident and former undisputed heavyweight champion, had begun training again this year and announced the fight last month. Tyson, 54, hasn’t fought since losing to Kevin McBride on June 11, 2005.

Jones (66-9, 49 KOs), 51 and a former four-division world champion, has been a bit more active, last beating Scott Sigmon on Feb. 8, 2018.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Simon Cowell breaks back while testing electric bike in California
Simon Cowell breaks back while testing electric bike in California
2
Video shows random attack on Las Vegas senior citizen
Video shows random attack on Las Vegas senior citizen
3
Wynn Resorts disclosed positive worker numbers. Will others do same?
Wynn Resorts disclosed positive worker numbers. Will others do same?
4
New data shows jump in COVID cases for visitors to Nevada
New data shows jump in COVID cases for visitors to Nevada
5
No Mask Nevada protesters rally in northwest Las Vegas
No Mask Nevada protesters rally in northwest Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST