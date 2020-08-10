Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. exhibition reportedly postponed

The fight was originally scheduled for Sept. 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, but has been tentatively moved to Nov. 28, according to The Athletic.

Mike Tyson is shown on Thursday, June 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

The boxing exhibition between legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. has been postponed, according to The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger.

Tyson (50-6, 44 knockouts), a Henderson resident and former undisputed heavyweight champion, had begun training again this year and announced the fight last month. Tyson, 54, hasn’t fought since losing to Kevin McBride on June 11, 2005.

Jones (66-9, 49 KOs), 51 and a former four-division world champion, has been a bit more active, last beating Scott Sigmon on Feb. 8, 2018.

