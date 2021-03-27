Oscar De La Hoya to fight again this summer

Oscar De La Hoya, a world titleholder in six weight classes, has not fought since losing to Manny Pacquiao in 2008.

Boxer Manny Pacquiao, left, takes a blow from his opponent Oscar De La Hoya during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 6, 2008. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Oscar De La Hoya, the former world titleholder in six weight classes, has not fought since losing to Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas in 2008.

But on Friday, the 48-year-old De La Hoya took the stage at the Venetian with Snoop Dogg and announced he would step back into the ring, according to multiple websites.

“July 3rd, I’m making my comeback,” De La Hoya said before dropping the mic and walking off the stage. He did not reveal his opponent.

ESPN is reporting De La Hoya has a multifight deal with Triller Fight Club.

Snoop Dogg was promoting an April 17 fight between Jake Paul and Ben Askren when De La Hoya made his announcement.

CBS Sports was reporting De La Hoya and other Golden Boy Promotions executives were checking out locations for the July 3 fight and that Allegiant Stadium is in the mix.

