Oscar Valdez knocks out Miguel Berchelt to win WBC crown

Oscar Valdez punctuated a perfect performance with a brutal left hook, sending Miguel Berchelt to the canvas to win the WBC super featherweight championship.

Oscar Valdez, left, and Miguel Berchelt exchange punches during their fight for the WBC super featherweight title at the MGM Grand Conference Center on February 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Miguel Berchelt, left, and Oscar Valdez exchange punches during their fight for the WBC super featherweight title at the MGM Grand Conference Center on February 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Oscar Valdez pressed his left index finger to his face after winning the WBC super featherweight championship Saturday night, only to unveil a shy smile to his fans.

And critics.

He wanted to silence all of them after solidifying his standing in the 130-pound division and his native Mexico. And he certainly did by silencing Miguel Berchelt.

Valdez punctuated a perfect performance with a brutal left hook, sending Berchelt to the canvas and claiming his title 2:59 into the 10th round of their fight inside the MGM Grand’s Grand Ballroom.

The 30-year-old former WBO featherweight champion moved up in weight specifically to fight Berchelt, the bigger, stronger boxer seeking his seventh consecutive title defense.

But Valdez (29-0, 23 knockouts) was the more skillful fighter, proving so by pummeling Berchelt (37-2, 33 KOs) all night long.

“There’s nothing better in life than proving people wrong,” said Valdez, who landed 149 punches to Berchelt’s 99 and was leading on all three scorecards.

“My idols doubted me. Boxing analysts doubted me. They said Berchelt was going to knock me out. I have a message to everybody: Don’t let anyone tell you what you can and can’t do.”

Valdez and Berchelt hail from Mexico and embody the aggressive, courageous style associated with several esteemed Mexican champions. But Valdez was more precise with his approach, using a sharp snapping jab to set up his power shots.

He landed 103 of them, per CompuBox — including a sweeping left hand in the fourth round that wobbled Berchelt. He knocked him down later in the round, too, but the punishment didn’t deter the former champion, who continued to press forward.

Valdez’s final punch landed so crisply that referee Russell Mora called the fight before Berchelt hit the canvas, and the 29-year-old lay motionless for several minutes before sitting up and sharing an exchange with Valdez.

A Top Rank spokesperson said Berchelt was transported to UMC Trauma Center.

Top Rank chairman Bob Arum said he will survey the 130-pound landscape with Valdez in an effort to secure the most lucrative fight available.

One of his prospective opponents, undefeated super featherweight phenom Shakur Stevenson, was sitting ringside.

“That’s one (fight) that’ll certainly be discussed,” Arum said.

Also on the card:

— In the co-feature, super featherweight Gabriel Flores (20-0, seven KOs) recorded a sixth-round technical knockout of Jayson Velez (29-8-1). Flores knocked down Velez with a sweeping left hook and followed with another moments later, forcing referee Tony Weeks to stop the fight at the 1:47 mark.

— Junior welterweight Elvis Rodriguez (11-0-1, 10 KOs) earned a 79-73, 79-73, 78-74 win over Luis Alberto Veron (18-3-2, nine KOs).

— Welterweight Xander Zayas (7-0, five KOs) showcased his unique blend of speed, skill and power en route to a unanimous 60-54 win over James Martin (6-2).

