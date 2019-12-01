Super featherweight Carl Frampton wins unanimous decision

Carl Frampton won every round en route to a 10-round unanimous decision over Tyler McCreary on Saturday night at the Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Tyler McCreary, left, takes a hit from Carl Frampton during round 4 of their WBC super featherweight fight at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Carl Frampton, left, connects on the face of Tyler McCreary during round 1 of their WBC super featherweight fight at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Carl Frampton, left, gets caught with a shot to the chin by Tyler McCreary during round 10 of their WBC super featherweight fight at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Carl Frampton, left, walks away from Tyler McCreary as he clings to the ropes during round 6 of their WBC super featherweight fight at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tyler McCreary, left, takes a punch to the chin from Carl Frampton during round 6 of their WBC super featherweight fight at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tyler McCreary, left, takes a punch to the ribs from Carl Frampton during round 8 of their WBC super featherweight fight at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Carl Frampton, left, sends Tyler McCreary to a knee again during round 9 of their WBC super featherweight fight at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oscar Valdez, left, is on the canvas after a shot from Adam Lopez during round 2 of their WBC super featherweight fight at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oscar Valdez, left, trades punches with Adam Lopez during round 3 of their WBC super featherweight fight at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oscar Valdez, left, connects with an overhand right on Adam Lopez during round 3 of their WBC super featherweight fight at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oscar Valdez, left, readies to strike Adam Lopez again during round 6 of their WBC super featherweight fight at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Adam Lopez, left, is down on the ropes as Oscar Valdez is sent to the corner during a knock down in round 7 of their WBC super featherweight fight at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Adam Lopez, left, is checked on by the referee as Oscar Valdez waits in the corner during a knock down in round 7 of their WBC super featherweight fight at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Adam Lopez, left, takes a right to the chin by Oscar Valdez during round 7 of their WBC super featherweight fight at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Adam Lopez, left, takes a right to the chin by Oscar Valdez during round 7 of their WBC super featherweight fight at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oscar Valdez, left, sends the final punch to the head of Adam Lopez during round 7 of their WBC super featherweight fight at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Carlos Adames, left, punches Patrick Teixeira during round 5 in their super welterweight fight at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Patrick Teixeira, left, knocks down Carlos Adames during round 7 in their super welterweight fight at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Patrick Teixeira, left, connects with the chin of Carlos Adames during round 8 in their super welterweight fight at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Carlos Adames, left, takes a punch from Patrick Teixeira during round 11 in their super welterweight fight at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Patrick Teixeira celebrates his win over Carlos Adames following their super welterweight fight at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Former two-weight world champion boxer Carl Frampton said his fractured left hand felt good before his fight Saturday against super featherweight Tyler McCreary.

It didn’t.

Not that it mattered.

Frampton won every round en route to a 10-round unanimous decision over McCreary at the Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. He’s now in line to fight Jamel Herring, who attended the card, for the WBO super featherweight title.

“It wasn’t the most exciting fight in the world, but I had to do what I had to do just to get the win,” said Frampton, who would become a three-division champion with a win over Herring. “(My hands don’t feel) great, but it is what it is.”

An ornamental pillar fell on and fractured Frampton’s left hand in August, and he revealed that he refractured it twice during training camp in preparation for McCreary. The 32-year-old Irishman (27-2, 15 knockouts) also said that he might have fractured it again early in the fight against the 26-year-old McCreary (16-1-1, seven KOs).

But Frampton still controlled the bout by brutalizing McCreary’s body and knocking him down with body shots in the sixth and ninth rounds.

“It’s always easier hitting the body than the head. That’s why I targeted the body,” Frampton said. “I feel like my distance control is good, really good. I feel like my reactions and stuff are good. I would say it will be a much tougher fight against Herring, but I’ll be ready for him.”

Oscar Valdez followed Frampton’s win with a seventh-round technical knockout over Adam Lopez in their WBC super featherweight title eliminator fight. Valdez (27-0, 21 KOs) originally was to fight Andres Gutierrez, but he was 11 pounds overweight Friday and pulled from the card.

Lopez (13-2, six KOs) came up from the undercard to challenge Valdez and knocked him down with a left hand in the second round. But he was ultimately no match for Valdez, who knocked down Lopez midway through the seventh round and followed with a flurry to force a stoppage at the 2:53 mark.

Valdez, who was leading on two of the three scorecards, said he was impressed with Lopez’s effort on short notice.

“I was very surprised. I take my hat off to Adam Lopez. He’s a great fighter, great warrior,” said Valdez, a former world champion in the featherweight division. “I just got hit. This is boxing. I prepared myself for two, three months for Gutierrez, but that’s no excuse.”

Valdez is in line to fight WBC super featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt, who also attended the card and posed for a photo with Herring.

Top Rank CEO Bob Arum promoted the card and said Frampton and Herring could fight in the first four months of 2020. Valdez and Berchelt could fight on Father’s Day, Arum added.

“I’ve never had a situation like this where we have two fights tonight, and there’s opponents here, and all four guys want to go at it,” Arum said.

