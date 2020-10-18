Teofimo Lopez stuns Vasiliy Lomachenko to unify lightweight titles

Teofimo Lopez didn’t rely on his vaunted power against Vasiliy Lomachenko and used his boxing skills instead to secure a unanimous decision over the Ukrainian superstar.

Teofimo Lopez, right, lands a punch against Vasiliy Lomachenko during their lightweight title fight Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the MGM Grand. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank.

Teofimo Lopez, right, lands a punch against Vasiliy Lomachenko during their lightweight title fight Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the MGM Grand. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank.

Teofimo Lopez, left, and Vasiliy Lomachenko trade punches during their lightweight title fight Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the MGM Grand. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank.

Teofimo Lopez, right, lands a punch against Vasiliy Lomachenko during their lightweight title fight Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the MGM Grand. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank.

Vasiliy Lomachenko, right, lands a punch against Teofimo Lopez during their lightweight title fight Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the MGM Grand. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank.

Vasiliy Lomachenko, left, lands a punch against Teofimo Lopez during their lightweight title fight Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the MGM Grand. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank.

Vasiliy Lomachenko, left, lands a punch against Teofimo Lopez during their lightweight title fight Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the MGM Grand. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank.

Teofimo Lopez, right, lands a punch against Vasiliy Lomachenko during their lightweight title fight Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the MGM Grand. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank.

Teofimo Lopez, right, lands a punch against Vasiliy Lomachenko during their lightweight title fight Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the MGM Grand. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank.

Arnold Barboza Jr., left, lands a punch against Alex Saucedo during their junior welterweight fight Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the MGM Grand. Barboza won by unanimous decision. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank.

Edgar Berlanga celebrates after his first-round knockout over Lanell Bellows on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the MGM Grand. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank.

Edgar Berlanga, right, lands a punch against Lanell Bellows on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the MGM Grand. Berlanga won by first-round knockout. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank.

Teofimo Lopez, left, and Vasiliy Lomachenko trade punches during their lightweight title fight Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the MGM Grand. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank.

Teofimo Lopez does a flip after winning a unanimous decision over Vasiliy Lomachenko in their lightweight title fight Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the MGM Grand. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank.

Teofimo Lopez celebrates after winning a unanimous decision over Vasiliy Lomachenko in their lightweight title fight Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the MGM Grand. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank.

Teofimo Lopez celebrates after winning a unanimous decision over Vasiliy Lomachenko in their lightweight title fight Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the MGM Grand. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank.

Teofimo Lopez celebrates after winning a unanimous decision over Vasiliy Lomachenko in their lightweight title fight Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the MGM Grand. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank.

Teofimo Lopez has his arm raised in victory after his unanimous decision over Vasiliy Lomachenko in their lightweight title fight Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the MGM Grand. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank.

Teofimo Lopez talked the talk.

For nearly two years, he called to fight Vasiliy Lomachenko, the wily three-division champion regarded by many as the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet. And when faced with the opportunity to dethrone the WBA and WBO lightweight champion on Saturday night at the MGM Grand, Lopez walked the walk.

Check that, he fought the fight.

The perfect fight.

Lopez, the IBF champion, didn’t rely on his vaunted power against Lomachenko. He flipped the script and beat Lomachenko at his own game by out-boxing, out-thinking and out-maneuvering the 32-year-old Ukranian for the better part of 12 rounds en route to a 119-109, 117-111, 116-112 victory.

The 23-year-old from Brooklyn, New York lived up to his nickname “The Takeover.”

He is now the unified WBO, WBA and IBF lightweight champion.

“It feels good,” Lopez told ESPN. “I can fight. I can bang, too. I don’t care. I’ll take one and give one. That’s what a true champion does. I come out there and find a way to win.”

Lopez (16-0, 12 knockouts) was the aggressor all night and pressured Lomachenko with jabs to the head and body. He built a sizable lead in the early rounds and prevented Lomachenko from finding a rhythm until the eighth round.

Too little, too late.

Lomachenko (14-2, 10 KOs) finally figured out Lopez’s tempo and uncorked a bevy of combinations while evading punishment, using his trademark footwork and hand speed to find openings. But Lopez maintained his composure and continued fighting his fight, using a final flurry late in the 12th round to cement his championship pedigree.

And complete the takeover.

“It’s time for the new generation to come up, and it was time for me to lead the way for everybody,” Lopez said. “So many (young fighters) out there are ready to take over the world.”

Berlanga continues streak

Super middleweight Edgar Berlanga pounced on top of the turnbuckle after stopping Lanell Bellows to share a sentiment with anybody willing to listen.

“I’m a (expletive) monster,” the 23-year-old boasted.

Frankly, he’s right.

Berlanga (15-0, 15 KOs) unleashed a flurry of powerful punches to secure a technical knockout 1:19 into the first round. Bellows (20-6-3, 13 KOs) hadn’t been stopped since turning professional in 2012. But he, too, couldn’t make it out of the first round.

Berlanga has stopped all 15 of his opponents by first-round knockout.

“I just wanted to make a point and prove a point to the people out there,” said Berlanga, who hails from Brooklyn, New York, and is of Puerto Rican descent. “I’m just a phenomenal fighter, man. I’m a monster. And that’s all I’ve got to say.”

Barboza Jr. decisions Saucedo

Junior welterweight Arnold Barboza Jr. was bigger and stronger than Alex Saucedo.

And, according to the judges, he was better, too.

Barboza (25-0, 10 KOs) earned a 97-92, 97-92, 96-93 decision over Saucedo (30-2, 19 KOs) to preserve his unbeaten record and continue his trek toward a title shot. The 28-year-old from South El Monte, California, was dropped for a second in the seventh round, but controlled the pace and tempo as the more aggressive fighter.

“I want a championship fight,” Barboza said. “No more messing around. No more tuneup fights.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.