Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder fight has new date at T-Mobile Arena

The heavyweight title fight was scheduled for July 24, but was postponed last week when Tyson Fury tested positive for COVID. He since has tested negative.

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury, left and Deontay Wilder face off at a news conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in anticipation of their third heavyweight championship showdown scheduled for July 24 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and rival Deontay Wilder will conclude their trilogy Oct. 9 at T-Mobile Arena, Fury’s promotional firm, Top Rank, announced Thursday.

The fight originally was scheduled for July 24, but was postponed last week when Fury tested positive for COVID-19. He’s since tested negative and has been cleared to travel to his native United Kingdom, according to ESPN.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 knockouts) and Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) fought to a draw in December 2019 in Los Angeles. Wilder knocked Fury down twice, but Fury outboxed Wilder to win several rounds and score crucial points.

Fury won the rematch in February 2020 at the MGM Grand Garden, knocking Wilder down twice before forcing a seventh-round stoppage.

“I wanted nothing more than to smash the ‘Big Dosser’ on July 24, but I guess the beating will have to wait,” Fury said in a statement. “Make no mistake, I will be back and better than ever. We will fight Oct. 9, and I will knock him spark out!”

Said Shelly Finkel, Wilder’s manager: “This is what we went to arbitration for. He just wanted what was owed to him. He remains ready to reclaim his world title on Oct. 9.’’

