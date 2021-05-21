Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder third fight set for Las Vegas

The fight will take place in Las Vegas, and the target date is July 24. A venue has not been finalized.

Deontay Wilder, below, slips under Tyson Fury in round 4 of the WBC world heavyweight championship bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Fury won by way of knockout in the sixth round. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former champion Deontay Wilder have agreed to conclude their trilogy with a bout in Las Vegas, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Thursday.

ESPN first reported the agreement. The fight has a target date of July 24. A venue has not been finalized.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 knockouts) and Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) first fought to a draw in December of 2019 in Los Angeles. Fury endured two knockdowns in that fight but outboxed Wilder for long stretches.

They each won two fights before the rematch, which took place in February 2020 at MGM Grand Garden.

In that fight, Fury marched right at Wilder, knocking him down twice and earning a TKO win when Wilder’s corner threw in the towel during the seventh round.

Neither fighter has been in the ring since that bout. The two men were expected to fight again for a third time, but the COVID-19 pandemic derailed their initial plans.

After a long arbitration process, the fight is now back on.

