Boxing

Tyson Fury stops Deontay Wilder to win WBC heavyweight title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2020 - 9:42 pm
 

Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 knockouts) stopped Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) in the seventh round of their rematch on Saturday and captured the WBC heavywight championship by technical knockout at MGM Grand Garden.

Fury in 2015 also beat Wladimir Klitschko for the WBA IBF, WBO and IBO titles, and has won every major championship in the division.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

