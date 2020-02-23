Tyson Fury stops Deontay Wilder to win WBC heavyweight title

Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 knockouts) stopped Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) in the seventh round of their rematch on Saturday to capture the WBC heavywight championship by technical knockout at MGM Grand Garden.

Tyson Fury, left, connects with a jab against Deontay Wilder in the first round during their WBC heavyweight title fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 knockouts) stopped Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) in the seventh round of their rematch on Saturday and captured the WBC heavywight championship by technical knockout at MGM Grand Garden.

Fury in 2015 also beat Wladimir Klitschko for the WBA IBF, WBO and IBO titles, and has won every major championship in the division.

