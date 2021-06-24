90°F
Boxing

Venue announced for Spence-Pacquiao title fight in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2021 - 5:22 pm
 
Manny Pacquiao poses on the scale during a weigh-in Friday, July 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. Pacquiao is scheduled to fight Keith Thurman in a welterweight championship boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Errol Spence Jr. and Manny Pacquiao will meet at T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 21, the arena announced Wednesday.

The welterweight title fight, which had been previously announced for Las Vegas, will be for Spence’s IBF and WBC world titles.

Spence (27-0, 21 KOs), 31, last fought in December, when he returned from a horrific car crash to win a comfortable unanimous decision over former titlist Danny Garcia. Along with Terence Crawford, he’s considered to be the top 147-pound fighter in the world.

Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) is boxing’s only eight-division world champion. The 42-year-old hasn’t fought since July 2019, when he earned a split decision win over the previously undefeated Keith Thurman at MGM Grand.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., the arena said.

The fight will take place on the same day as WWE’s SummerSlam, which will be held at Allegiant Stadium.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

