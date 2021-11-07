Violent Dirrell knockout highlights Canelo-Plant undercard

Winless in his last two fights, the former 168-pound titlist came to Las Vegas needing a win to revitalize his career.

Anthony Dirrell, left, embraces Marcos Hernandez after his fourth round knockout win in a super middleweight bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Elvis Rodriguez reacts after his knockout win against Juan Pablo Romero in the fifth round of a super lightweight bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Elvis Rodriguez, right, connects against Juan Pablo Romero in the fourth round of a super lightweight bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Elvis Rodriguez, right, connects a punch to knockout Juan Pablo Romero in the fifth round of a super lightweight bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Elvis Rodriguez, right, dodges a punch Juan Pablo Romero in the third round of a super lightweight bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Juan Pablo Romero, left, connects with a punch on Elvis Rodriguez in the first round during their super lightweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Elvis Rodriguez, left, sends Juan Pablo Romero to the canvas in the fourth round during their super lightweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Elvis Rodriguez, left, trades punches with Juan Pablo Romero in the second round during their super lightweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rey Vargas, left, battles with Leonardo Baez in round 1 during their super bantamweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Elvis Rodriguez celebrates his knock out of Juan Pablo Romero in the fifth round during their super lightweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rey Vargas and Leonardo Baez trade punches in the 4th round during their super bantamweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rey Vargas connects with the head of Leonardo Baez in round 2 during their super bantamweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rey Vargas takes a punch from Leonardo Baez in round 1 during their super bantamweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rey Vargas and Leonardo Baez trade punches in the 5th round during their super bantamweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rey Vargas sends ascot to the head of Leonardo Baez in the 7th round during their super bantamweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rey Vargas connects a punch against Leonardo Baez in the sixth round of a featherweight bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Vargas won by unanimous decision. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Rey Vargas, right, dodges a punch against Leonardo Baez in the fourth round of a featherweight bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Vargas won by unanimous decision. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Anthony Dirrell looks to Marcos Hernandez down on the canvas in the 4th round during their super middleweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rey Vargas, left, connects a punch against Leonardo Baez in the seventh round of a featherweight bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Vargas won by unanimous decision. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Marcos Hernandez is down on the canvas as Anthony Dirrell celebrates in the 4th round during their super middleweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Marcos Hernandez takes a shot to the chin from Anthony Dirrell in the 1st round during their super middleweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rey Vargas Alvarez raises his hand in victory after his unanimous decision win against Leonardo Baez in the featherweight bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Anthony Dirrell celebrates his fourth round knockout win in a super middleweight bout against Marcos Hernandez at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Anthony Dirrell, top, connects a punch to knockout Marcos Hernandez in the fourth round of a super middleweight bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Anthony Dirrell, right, knocks out Marcos Hernandez in the fourth round of a super middleweight bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Anthony Dirrell, right, throws a punch against Marcos Hernandez in the third round of a super middleweight bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Anthony Dirrell is still here.

Winless in his last two fights, the former 168-pound titlist came to Las Vegas needing a win to revitalize his career. And he got it in a major way, stopping Marcos Hernandez with a devastating right uppercut in the fourth round. Dirrell’s win highlighted the Canelo Alvarez-Caleb Plant undercard on Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

After Dirrell won the first round, Hernandez came back strong and had success on the inside, landing body shots and racking up points. But Dirrell knew the opening was there, and in the fourth round he landed a perfect uppercut that folded Hernandez almost instantly.

Flat on his back, Hernandez managed to get to his feet, but he was on unsteady legs and referee Celestino Ruiz stopped the fight at 22 seconds of the round.

Dirrell immediately celebrated with a perfect backflip in the center of the ring. The Flint, Michigan, native lost his World Boxing Council super middleweight belt to David Benavidez in 2019, then rebounded with a disappointing draw against Kyrone Davis in February.

After the fight, he called for a matchup with the winner of the main event, although it’s unlikely he’ll get it.

Other fights

— Former WBC super bantamweight titlist Rey Vargas earned a unanimous decision win over Leonardo Baez in his first fight since 2019.

Vargas easily outpointed Leonardo Baez, controlling the distance with his jab. Baez tried to get on the inside, but he could never quite chart a way toward Vargas and didn’t have much success.

It was Vargas’ first fight at featherweight after he vacated his 122-pound title to move up a weight class. Though it wasn’t an eye-catching performance by any stretch, the undefeated Vargas is now a contender in the featherweight division.

— Elvis Rodriguez kicked off the main card with an impressive knockout win over Juan Pablo Romero.

In his first fight since being released by his former promoter Top Rank, Rodriguez (12-1-1, 11 knockouts) started by getting pushed against the ropes while Romero (14-1, 9 KOs) scored points by attacking the body. But the action heated up in the fourth round, when Rodriguez landed a combination that hurt Romero and forced him to take a knee.

He came out firing in the fifth, but Rodriguez landed a straight left hand that sat Romero down near the edge of the ring. He looked straight at the referee but didn’t attempt to stand up as the count reached ten at two minutes, 59 seconds of the round.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.