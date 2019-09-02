90°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Sports

Defending champ Naomi Osaka knocked out of US Open

By Howard Fendrich The Asssociated Press
September 2, 2019 - 11:15 am
 

NEW YORK — Naomi Osaka’s 10-match U.S. Open winning streak and title defense are done after she was outplayed in the fourth round by Belinda Bencic and lost 7-5, 6-4.

Osaka has been wearing a black sleeve on her bothersome left knee and was visited by a trainer after getting broken to trail 3-2 in the second set.

The result under the closed roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium on a rainy Monday means both defending champions and No. 1 seeds are gone before the quarterfinals at the year’s last Grand Slam tournament.

Novak Djokovic stopped playing in his fourth-round match against Stan Wawrinka on Sunday night because of a painful left shoulder.

Osaka made her breakthrough at Flushing Meadows a year ago, winning her first major championship by beating Serena Williams in a chaotic final that devolved after Williams got into an extended argument with the chair umpire.

Osaka followed that up with a second consecutive Grand Slam trophy at the Australian Open in January. That allowed her to become the first tennis player representing Japan to reach No. 1 in the rankings.

The 13th-seeded Bencic, who is from Switzerland and has been mentored by Martina Hingis, showed again that she is a big-match player. She improved to 3-0 against Osaka this season and now has a tour-leading nine victories over top-10 opponents in 2019.

Bencic also is 4-1 over her career against top-ranked players.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Erik Jones celebrates his victory after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, ...
Erik Jones holds off Kyle Busch to capture Southern 500
By Pete Iacobelli The Associated Press

Erik Jones used every bit of stamina he had at Darlington Raceway. Few know better than Jones the effort it took to hold off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch and win the rain-delayed Southern 500.

 
Aviators topple Rainiers to clinch PCL playoff berth
By Terrel Emerson / RJ

It went all the way down to the first day of September, but the Aviators earned a Pacific Coast League playoff berth with an 8-1 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers Sunday night at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, walks off the court as he retires during his match against Stan Wawr ...
Novak Djokovic out of US Open with bad shoulder
By Howard Fendrich The Associated Press

Novak Djokovic’s left shoulder was aching, his chances were fading in the fourth round against Stan Wawrinka and, soon enough, the U.S. Open’s defending champion and No. 1 seed was out of the tournament, leaving to a chorus of boos.

Today’s local and national sports
RJ

Here’s today’s local and national sports schedule, including television and radio listings.

(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Freshman steps up in women’s soccer victory
RJ

Freshman Alysa Caso scored her first two collegiate goals, including the go-ahead score with 59 seconds left, to rally UNLV past host Cal State Bakersfield 2-1 in a nonconference women’s soccer match.