DeMarco Murray, Ryan Ludwick highlight Hall of Fame class

The Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame announced its latest class Friday, a diverse field that represents many different fields.

Dallas Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray (29) runs from St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Gary Gibson (71) and free safety Quintin Mikell (27) for a first down during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2011, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Waco Tribune Herald, Jose Yau

UNLV basketball player Glen Gondrezick (25), left, makes a long reach to save a ball headed out of bounds during early action in the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship semifinal game on March 26, 1977, in Atlanta . At right is North Carolina's Mike O'Koren. (AP Photo)

Shawn Davis, former NFR General Manager for the last 20 years in Las Vegas walks the arena at Thomas & Mack. (Review-Journal file photo)

DeMarco Murray is tackled during his high school career at Bishop Gorman. (Review-Journal file photo)

Clark County Commissioner Larry Brown before the Las Vegas 51s final game ever at Cashman Field in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Amy Purdy braces her chin on her prosthetic leg while tying her running shoe on Feb. 18, 2002. She was training to compete in the 2004 Paralympics. (Review-Journal file photo)

Ryan Ludwick is seen during his carrer at UNLV. (Review-Journal file photo)

The Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame announced its latest class Friday, a diverse field that represents many different fields.

The class includes:

— Larry Brown, former Las Vegas Stars pitcher and current Clark County Commissioner.

— Shawn Davis, National Finals Rodeo general manager and three-time saddle bronc world champion.

— Glen Gondrezick, former UNLV basketball standout who played six seasons in the NBA.

— Ryan Ludwick, ex-Durango High School and UNLV baseball standout who played for six major league teams and made the 2008 All-Star Game.

— DeMarco Murray, a star running back at Bishop Gorman who after a sensational career at Oklahoma became an All-Pro with the Dallas Cowboys.

— Amy Purdy, a Cimarron-Memorial graduate who overcame the loss of both legs and kidney transplant to become a two-time Paralympian and three-time medalist.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.