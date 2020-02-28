DeMarco Murray, Ryan Ludwick highlight Hall of Fame class
The Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame announced its latest class Friday, a diverse field that represents many different fields.
The class includes:
— Larry Brown, former Las Vegas Stars pitcher and current Clark County Commissioner.
— Shawn Davis, National Finals Rodeo general manager and three-time saddle bronc world champion.
— Glen Gondrezick, former UNLV basketball standout who played six seasons in the NBA.
— Ryan Ludwick, ex-Durango High School and UNLV baseball standout who played for six major league teams and made the 2008 All-Star Game.
— DeMarco Murray, a star running back at Bishop Gorman who after a sensational career at Oklahoma became an All-Pro with the Dallas Cowboys.
— Amy Purdy, a Cimarron-Memorial graduate who overcame the loss of both legs and kidney transplant to become a two-time Paralympian and three-time medalist.
