DeMarco Murray, Ryan Ludwick highlight Hall of Fame class

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2020 - 12:03 pm
 

The Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame announced its latest class Friday, a diverse field that represents many different fields.

The class includes:

— Larry Brown, former Las Vegas Stars pitcher and current Clark County Commissioner.

— Shawn Davis, National Finals Rodeo general manager and three-time saddle bronc world champion.

— Glen Gondrezick, former UNLV basketball standout who played six seasons in the NBA.

— Ryan Ludwick, ex-Durango High School and UNLV baseball standout who played for six major league teams and made the 2008 All-Star Game.

— DeMarco Murray, a star running back at Bishop Gorman who after a sensational career at Oklahoma became an All-Pro with the Dallas Cowboys.

— Amy Purdy, a Cimarron-Memorial graduate who overcame the loss of both legs and kidney transplant to become a two-time Paralympian and three-time medalist.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

