Fight breaks out, pepper spray used after Canyon Springs-Basic game

Clark County School District police used pepper spray to break up a fight on the field between Canyon Springs and Basic football players after the Pioneers’ 20-15 victory over the Wolves on Friday night at Basic High School.
The brunt of the spray was directed toward a group of Canyon Springs players and coaches, though at least one Basic staffer was targeted.
Several Pioneers, including coach Gus McNair, screamed in pain as they walked back to their sideline. McNair’s prepubescent son also was hit with pepper spray and cried for several minutes.
CCSD police patrolled the premises for about 20 minutes as the teams vacated the field.
Henderson Police Department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said Henderson officers were assisting CCSD police with crowd control at the game. She had no further information.
A call to school police was not returned Friday night.
Tensions on both teams escalated throughout the homecoming game.
Referees assessed at least 35 penalties, most of which were after the play for personal fouls or unsportsmanlike conduct. Four Canyon Springs players were ejected in the second half, including star quarterback/running back DiaMante Burton.
Pioneers and Wolves players started brawling immediately after the game near Basic’s sideline and fought for about 30 seconds before police intervened.
McNair urged his players and coaches to board the team bus as he flushed his eyes with water. He declined an interview request.
