Fight breaks out, pepper spray used after Canyon Springs-Basic game

Clark County School District police used pepper spray to break up a fight on the field between Canyon Springs and Basic high school football players after the Pioneers’ 20-15 road victory over the Wolves on Friday night.

Police use pepper spray to disperse a fight between Canyon Springs and Basic football teams at the end of a game at Basic High School in Henderson, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Canyon Springs won 15-20. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

A police officer points pepper spray toward a Basic football staff after dispersing a brawl between Canyon Springs and Basic Academy's football teams at the end of a game at Basic High School in Henderson, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Canyon Springs won 15-20. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

A police officer holds pepper spray after dispersing a brawl between Canyon Springs and Basic football teams at the end of a game at Basic High School in Henderson, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Canyon Springs won 15-20. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

A police officer holds pepper spray after dispersing a brawl between Canyon Springs and Basic Academy's football teams at the end of a game at Basic High School in Henderson, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Canyon Springs won 15-20. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Police use pepper spray to disperse a fight between Canyon Springs and Basic football teams at the end of a game at Basic High School in Henderson, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Canyon Springs won 15-20. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Canyon Springs coaches confront Basic at the end of a football game at Basic High School in Henderson, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Canyon Springs won 15-20. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Canyon Springs' Johnathan Bailey (7) fights Basic's Daniel Paonessa (9) as a brawl broke out at the end of a football game at Basic High School in Henderson, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Canyon Springs won 15-20. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

A Basic football staff member flushes his eyes after being pepper sprayed by a police officer after a brawl between Canyon Springs and Basic Academy's football teams at the end of a game at Basic High School in Henderson, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Canyon Springs won 15-20. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Canyon Springs' Jayvion Pugh (3) is tackled by Basic during the second quarter of a football game at Basic High School in Henderson, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Basic's Franco Mays Jr. (10) intercepts a ball from Canyon Springs' Johnathan Bailey (7) during the first quarter of a football game at Basic High School in Henderson, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Basic's Jordan Gallegos (25) is tackled by Canyon Springs' TyՓhon Jamal-Brown (1) and Tyjohn Francis (44) during the first quarter of a football game at Basic High School in Henderson, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Basic's Dorian Ivan McAllister (21) runs the ball against Canyon Springs during the second quarter of a football game at Basic High School in Henderson, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Canyon Springs' Jayvion Pugh (3) is tackled by Basic during the second quarter of a football game at Basic High School in Henderson, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Basic's Zack Grismanauskas (2) runs the ball against Canyon Springs during the second quarter of a football game at Basic High School in Henderson, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Basic's Zack Grismanauskas (2) is tackled by Canyon Springs during the second quarter of a football game at Basic High School in Henderson, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Basic's Paul Myro IV (3) prepares to throw a pass against Canyon Springs during the second quarter of a football game at Basic High School in Henderson, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Miya Morales of Basic Academy's Band marches toward the stadium before the start of a football game against Canyon Springs at Basic High School in Henderson, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Canyon Springs' Keyon White (10) is blocked by Basic's Daniel Paonessa (9) during the second quarter of a football game at Basic High School in Henderson, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Clark County School District police used pepper spray to break up a fight on the field between Canyon Springs and Basic football players after the Pioneers’ 20-15 victory over the Wolves on Friday night at Basic High School.

The brunt of the spray was directed toward a group of Canyon Springs players and coaches, though at least one Basic staffer was targeted.

Several Pioneers, including coach Gus McNair, screamed in pain as they walked back to their sideline. McNair’s prepubescent son also was hit with pepper spray and cried for several minutes.

CCSD police patrolled the premises for about 20 minutes as the teams vacated the field.

Henderson Police Department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said Henderson officers were assisting CCSD police with crowd control at the game. She had no further information.

A call to school police was not returned Friday night.

Tensions on both teams escalated throughout the homecoming game.

Referees assessed at least 35 penalties, most of which were after the play for personal fouls or unsportsmanlike conduct. Four Canyon Springs players were ejected in the second half, including star quarterback/running back DiaMante Burton.

Pioneers and Wolves players started brawling immediately after the game near Basic’s sideline and fought for about 30 seconds before police intervened.

McNair urged his players and coaches to board the team bus as he flushed his eyes with water. He declined an interview request.

Reporter Mike Shoro contributed to this story. Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.