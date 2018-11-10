Football

Highlights from Week 13 of high school football

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2018 - 8:09 am
 

The Class 4A football playoffs rolled along on Friday, with semifinals in the Mountain Region, and quarterfinals in the Desert Region.

Check out the video above as Ben Gotz and Elaine Emerson break down all the action.

For full coverage of Friday’s games, click the links below.

Ground game carries Faith Lutheran past Canyon Springs

Arbor View rallies, defeats Desert Pines

Foothill wins battle of Desert Region defenses

Sierra Vista avenges regular season loss, ousts Gators

Gorman scores on every possession, routs Basic

Offensive line leads Liberty past Desert Oasis

