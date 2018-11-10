Highlights from Week 13 of high school football

The Class 4A football playoffs rolled along on Friday, with semifinals in the Mountain Region, and quarterfinals in the Desert Region.
Check out the video above as Ben Gotz and Elaine Emerson break down all the action.
For full coverage of Friday’s games, click the links below.
Ground game carries Faith Lutheran past Canyon Springs
Arbor View rallies, defeats Desert Pines
Foothill wins battle of Desert Region defenses
Sierra Vista avenges regular season loss, ousts Gators
Gorman scores on every possession, routs Basic