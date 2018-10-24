Football

Nevada Preps Challenge Picks — Week 11

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2018 - 2:27 pm
 

Justin Emerson

Last week: 4-1

Season: 37-13

Durango 35, Sierra Vista 32

Canyon Springs 20, Legacy 14

Foothill 28, Green Valley 24

Boulder City 38, Del Sol 22

Cheyenne 45, Sunrise Mountain 18

Sam Gordon

Last week: 3-2

Season: 35-15

Durango 33, Sierra Vista 23

Canyon Springs 27, Legacy 24

Foothill 27, Green Valley 17

Boulder City 42, Del Sol 21

Cheyenne 28, Sunrise Mountain 7

Ben Gotz

Last week: 5-0

Season: 39-11

Durango 22, Sierra Vista 14

Canyon Springs 33, Legacy 30

Foothill 28, Green Valley 20

Boulder City 31, Del Sol 17

Cheyenne 27, Sunrise Mountain 21

Damon Seiters

Last week: 4-1

Season: 36-14

Durango 28, Sierra Vista 27

Canyon Springs 20, Legacy 13

Foothill 24, Green Valley 19

Del Sol 23, Boulder City 21

Cheyenne 34, Sunrise Mountain 12

