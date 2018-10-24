Nevada Preps Challenge Picks — Week 11

Justin Emerson
Last week: 4-1
Season: 37-13
Durango 35, Sierra Vista 32
Canyon Springs 20, Legacy 14
Foothill 28, Green Valley 24
Boulder City 38, Del Sol 22
Cheyenne 45, Sunrise Mountain 18
Sam Gordon
Last week: 3-2
Season: 35-15
Durango 33, Sierra Vista 23
Canyon Springs 27, Legacy 24
Foothill 27, Green Valley 17
Boulder City 42, Del Sol 21
Cheyenne 28, Sunrise Mountain 7
Ben Gotz
Last week: 5-0
Season: 39-11
Durango 22, Sierra Vista 14
Canyon Springs 33, Legacy 30
Foothill 28, Green Valley 20
Boulder City 31, Del Sol 17
Cheyenne 27, Sunrise Mountain 21
Damon Seiters
Last week: 4-1
Season: 36-14
Durango 28, Sierra Vista 27
Canyon Springs 20, Legacy 13
Foothill 24, Green Valley 19
Del Sol 23, Boulder City 21
Cheyenne 34, Sunrise Mountain 12
More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.