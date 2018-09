Nevada Preps awards the team of the week to Boulder City High School.

Nevada Preps Team Of The Week: Boulder City

Nevada Preps awards the team of the week to Boulder City High School.

The Eagles are coming off a 32-28 win against a good Pahrump Valley team, and are 2-1 so far this year. Thorsten Balmer had a game-sealing interception and ran for 211 yards.

Check out the video above.

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.