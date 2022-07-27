Notre Dame with ‘Hangover’-inspired jersey reveal for Vegas game

Notre Dame will play Brigham Young on Oct. 8 at Allegiant Stadium as part of the Fighting Irish’s Shamrock Series. The Irish showed what jerseys they will wear in that game.

Notre Dame's uniform for its Shamrock Series game against Brigham Young on Oct. 8 at Allegiant Stadium. (Courtesy: Notre Dame Athletics)

Notre Dame unveiled jerseys for the Oct. 8 football game against Brigham Young at Allegiant Stadium in a video inspired by the movie “Hangover.”

The school posted the video on Twitter that reenacts two memorable scenes from the 2009 comedy about a bachelor party gone wrong in Las Vegas

Some guys CAN handle Vegas Feel It. October 8 pic.twitter.com/HdzdAOaCDs — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 27, 2022

Irish coach Marcus Freeman, defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey and tight end Michael Mayer came to Las Vegas to shoot the scenes, including one in the desert with broadcasters and former Notre Dame players Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. Instead of searching for the group’s missing friend, they’re in search of the new jersey.

The Irish will wear white jerseys with gold numbers and accents in the game, which is part of the program’s Shamrock Series.

Will BYU counter with its own jersey reveal? Notre Dame set a high bar.

