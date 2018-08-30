Solomon brothers lead Sierra Vista’s passing attack vs. Gators

Jordan and Jett Solomon could play a key role as Sierra Vista (0-1) tries to even its record when the Mountain Lions travel to seventh-ranked Green Valley (2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Sierra Vista freshman wide receiver Jett Solomon (13) celebrates a Mountain Lion touchdown in the second quarter during the Mountain Lions road matchup with Centennial High School on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, at Centennial High School, in Las Vegas.

For Jordan Solomon, finishing his high school football career at Sierra Vista just felt right. And the opportunity to play with younger brother Jett and watch him start his career made things even better.

“It’s like coming back home,” said Jordan Solomon, who passed for 3,364 yards and 37 touchdowns as a two-year starter at quarterback for Kaimuki (Hawaii). “It was great playing in Hawaii, but coming back here, playing in front of my family and playing with my brother feels great. I hope to make a real name and legacy out here.”

The Solomon brothers could play a key role as the Mountain Lions (0-1) try to even their record when they travel to seventh-ranked Green Valley (2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. They’ve already helped Sierra Vista open up its offense, moving from a double wing to a spread this season.

“It’s really important because we have somebody who’s an established quarterback,” Sierra Vista coach John Foss said. “He’s been playing the position his whole life. And he’s really good at reading defenses.”

If the Solomon name sounds familiar, it’s because Jordan and Jett are the younger brothers of four-year Bishop Gorman starter Jarrett “Anu” Solomon, who went on to play at Arizona and Baylor. Jarrett Solomon won four state titles with the Gaels from 2009 to 2012 and is the state’s all-time leader for touchdown passes with 138.

Jordan Solomon passed for 269 yards and three TDs for the Mountain Lions in their 32-26 season-opening loss to Centennial. Freshman wide receiver Jett Solomon started his career in style, catching five passes for 91 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown.

“I love playing with my younger brother,” Jordan Solomon said. “He’s actually learned way more than I did when I was younger. I’m just glad I have the opportunity to do that with him.”

Foss said the brothers’ familiarity with each other helps in the passing game.

“One’s a senior and one’s a freshman, but they’ve been throwing with each other their whole lives,” Foss said. “It’s kind of almost like twins. They probably know what the other’s doing before he does it.”

Jordan Solomon said they’re not always exactly on the same page.

“Most of the time, he’s more ahead of me on the page,” Jordan Solomon said. “That’s what I like (about) my brother. He’s actually more intelligent on the receiver page, so I just look for him. He knows what to do.

Following in the footsteps of an older brother who won four state titles might feel daunting for some. But Jordan Solomon said he and his brother aren’t bothered by Jarrett’s legacy.

“He already told us we should do better than him,” Jordan Solomon said. “And we understand that. We just try as a family competition to just beat him.”

