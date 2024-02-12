49ers’ report card: Grading San Francisco’s Super Bowl 58 loss

How the San Francisco 49ers performed in their 25-22 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) gets past Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (21) to score a touchdown during the second half of Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

How the 49ers performed in their 25-22 loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:

Offense: C-

The 49ers had to know 22 points — in five quarters, no less — wasn’t going to get it done. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid were on the other sideline.

This kind of showing isn’t going to erase questions about whether quarterback Brock Purdy or coach Kyle Shanahan have what it takes to shine on the sport’s grandest stage. Purdy missed several throws and seemed skittish in the pocket at times. He finished with 255 yards on 38 attempts.

He wasn’t the only one who struggled. This didn’t look like the offense that averaged 29 points in its first two playoff games.

Defense: B

Give the 49ers credit for refusing to break as long as they could.

San Francisco put constant pressure on Mahomes. It forced two turnovers, recorded three sacks and drew an intentional grounding call. The 49ers held the Chiefs to one touchdown on five trips to the red zone in regulation.

It was a winning performance if the offense did its part. Instead, the defense was forced to stay on the field and cracked in overtime.

Special teams: C+

Rookie Jake Moody has been shaky this postseason, but he came through Sunday by making all three of his field-goal attempts. He briefly set the record for the longest field goal in a Super Bowl at 55 yards. The Chiefs’ Harrison Butker outdid Moody by 2 yards in the third quarter.

The 49ers still made their fair share of special teams mistakes. Darrell Luter Jr.’s third-quarter fumble on a punt return set up Kansas City’s first touchdown. Moody had an extra point blocked in the fourth quarter.

Coaching: C

Shanahan entered Super Bowl 58 with a reputation.

He was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator when the team blew a 28-3 lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl 51. He was leading the 49ers four years earlier when the Chiefs erased a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit in Super Bowl 54.

He had a fourth-quarter lead this time around, too. He and his prolific offense lost again. Give Shanahan props for some sharp decisions — the double pass to Christian McCaffrey for the 49ers’ first touchdown, the fourth-down conversion that led to their second — but this game will be another addition to an unfortunate part of his resume.

