5 key Super Bowl matchups

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady are the headliners for Super Bowl LV, but other matchups may decide the winner on Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce makes a catch and run for a first down against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of the NFL AFC championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Super Bowl LV between the 16-2 Kansas City Chiefs and 14-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers features one of the most intriguing quarterback matchups in Super Bowl history.

But while the performances of Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will play a pivotal role in who prevails on Sunday, the outcome of a handful of critical matchups will have just as big an impact on the final result.

Here are five:

Chiefs DE Frank Clark

vs. Bucs RT Tristan Wirfs

Wirfs, the 13th pick in April’s draft, has been rock solid as a rookie starter for Tampa Bay and graded out as the 11th-best tackle in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

The former Iowa standout grades out better in pass protection, but he is also a highly skilled run blocker.

As was the case last year when Clark turned it up a notch with five sacks in the postseason, he again has elevated his game in the playoffs, with two sacks while generating consistent pressure.

It is imperative Kansas City gets heat off the edges against Brady. Clark is a key in that quest. Wirfs, though, will have a big say in that.

Bucs DC Todd Bowles

vs. Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

The Buccaneers are surrendering 23 points per game in the playoffs. While that represents a one-point increase from the regular season, they have faced the highest-scoring team in the league in the Packers (31.8) and the fifth-highest in the Saints (30.1) and held them to 5.8 points and 10.1 points under their regular-season scoring average, respectfully.

Bowles does a great job balancing blitz/pressure packages with creative coverage schemes. Bieniemy, who works closely with head coach Andy Reid on play-calling, does an outstanding job attacking weaknesses by zeroing in on favorable one-on-one matchups.

Bowles must find a way to get pressure on Mahomes while also leaving the back end in sufficient position to deal with premiere playmakers Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill.

Chiefs offensive tackles

vs. Bucs outside LBs

The Chiefs are down to backups at both tackle spots after losing Mitchell Schwartz to a back injury and Eric Fisher to a torn Achilles. While they haven’t released an official depth chart yet — Fisher has not yet been put on the injured reserve list — expect Mike Remmers to replace Fisher at left tackle and Andrew Wylie to play right tackle.

That is subject to change, but whatever the lineup will have its hands full against Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaq Barrett, both of whom are fast, powerful and have an effective array of pass-rush moves.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

vs. Bucs linebackers

While the natural inclination is to assume the Buccaneers will put LB Devin White on Kelce, White may have tipped his hand this week by saying teammate Lavonte David will draw the bulk of the Kelce assignment.

Whatever they do, it stands to reason the Buccaneers will try every coverage combination on Kelce, ranging from physical man-to-man to zone looks.

Kelce, who is coming off back-to-back 100-yard receiving efforts, is a nightmare matchup with his size, speed, hands and playmaking ability after the catch.

Bucs G Aaron Stinnie

vs. Chiefs DT Chris Jones

While the Chiefs hope to create heat off the edge, most of the disruption along the line of scrimmage is generated from the interior by Jones, one of the most physically imposing defensive tackles in the NFL.

Stinnie, a career backup with no starting assignments heading into the playoffs, was pushed into a starting role when Alex Cappa suffered a fractured ankle in the wild-card win over the Washington Football Club.

The Chiefs will make a point to test Stinnie by lining Jones up in front of him. While double teams will be a part of the plan against Jones, that just means other defenders will be freed up to wreak havoc.

