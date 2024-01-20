Allegiant Stadium’s makeover takes shape as clock ticks for Super Bowl

Planning for the Super Bowl began more than two years ago, and the NFL and its Las Vegas partners are close to reaping the benefits from a worldwide audience.

The field is worked on as Super Bowl preparations continue at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Super Bowl countdown ad is shown on Allegiant Stadium as preparations continue on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Super Bowl banner is applied to Allegiant Stadium as preparations continue on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Super Bowl banner is applied to Allegiant Stadium as preparations continue on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fencing is erected along Polaris Avenue as Super Bowl preparations continue at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A crew works on exterior panels as Super Bowl preparations continue at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Containers are moved into place in a parking lot as Super Bowl preparations continue at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Containers are moved into place and secured in a parking lot as Super Bowl preparations continue at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The field is worked on as Super Bowl preparations continue at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A crew drives posts for the new exterior fence line as Super Bowl preparations continue at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tents are erected and equipment stored in parking lots as Super Bowl preparations continue at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A platform is constructed in a parking lot as Super Bowl preparations continue at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A construction crew assembles a riser across from Allegiant Stadium as Super Bowl preparations continue on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Netting is attached to the new exterior fence line as Super Bowl preparations continue at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Crew members stand atop Allegiant Stadium as Super Bowl preparations continue on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A crew assemblies another tent in a parking lot as Super Bowl preparations continue at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A crew attaches new exterior fence line as Super Bowl preparations continue at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tents are erected and equipment stored in parking lots as Super Bowl preparations continue at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tents are erected and equipment stored in parking lots as Super Bowl preparations continue at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tents are erected and equipment stored in parking lots as Super Bowl preparations continue at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A crew unfurls new exterior fence line as Super Bowl preparations continue at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fencing is readied along Polaris Avenue as Super Bowl preparations continue at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A construction crew assembles a riser across from Allegiant Stadium as Super Bowl preparations continue on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tents are erected and equipment stored in parking lots as Super Bowl preparations continue at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fans might not recognize Allegiant Stadium, whose makeover continues three weeks before Super Bowl 58.

The NFL has taken over the area around the facility to prepare for Super Bowl week, which begins Feb. 5 and culminates Feb. 11 with the game between the AFC and NFC teams. The work includes a new natural grass field that is already in place.

Planning for the game began more than two years ago, and the league and its local partners are close to reaping the benefits from a worldwide audience. The 2023 Super Bowl was aired live in more than 190 countries/territories, with a global audience of more than 56 million.

“(We’re) going to be tremendously busy but also tremendously successful,” said Katie Keenan, NFL senior director of event operations. “That is due to all the planning preparation that we’ve done.”

Building wraps are being installed on Allegiant Stadium, with one featuring a large Lombardi Trophy on the west-facing side. Crews also began installing a massive wrap on the lanai doors of the north-facing side that will read “Super Bowl LVIII” with the Las Vegas specific color scheme for the game.

“Just a quick sneak peek at how you’ll start to see Clark County and the city come to life over the next couple of weeks,” Keenan said. “You’ll really start to see our branding, a lot of purple, a lot of pink, a lot of vibrant colors around the county and city to show off that the Super Bowl will be here in just a couple of weeks.”

As Super Bowl week draws closer, all vehicles and deliveries entering the Allegiant Stadium campus will go through an expansive security process, which includes being screened by a Customs and Border Protection security system.

More than 100 events on the Strip and downtown Las Vegas will take place during Super Bowl week.

On game day, ticket-holders will be asked to utilize the NFL’s OnePass app to help them navigate their way around the stadium campus. There will be three entry points: Entry 1, located at the Hacienda Avenue bridge over Interstate 15; Entry 2, located at the intersection of Hacienda and Polaris Avenue; and Entry 3, located near the northeast corner of the intersection of Polaris and Russell Road.

“The arrival process is different than what you’ll see obviously on a regular stadium event at Allegiant Stadium,” Keenan said. “Screening will happen across the Hacienda bridge, and that screening process is a little bit longer and further out than what you’d see at a normal game.”

The campus will open at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 11, with hospitality parties planned all around the stadium.

Fans will enter the stadium by their assigned section color, which can be viewed on the OnePass app.

“Super excited about how everything is coming together,” Keenan said. “It takes a village to put all these plans together.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.