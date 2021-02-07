Antonio Brown, Sammy Watkins active for Super Bowl

Brown missed the NFC Championship game two weeks ago with a knee injury. Watkins has not played since Week 16 with a calf injury.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown warms up before the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown and Kansas City Chiefs wideout Sammy Watkins will both be active in Super Bowl LV.

Brown missed the NFC Championship game two weeks ago with a knee injury. Watkins has not played since Week 16 with a calf injury.

Watkins had a huge role in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl championship victory last year, with 98 yards receiving against the San Francisco 49ers.

Brown has three catches for 59 yards over two postseason games for the Buccaneers.

Among the Buccaneers inactives are quarterbacks Drew Stanton and Ryan Griffin, running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, wide receiver Justin Watson, tight end Anthony Auclair and defensive linemen Jeremiah Ledbetter and Khalil Davis.

The Chiefs inactives are cornerback BoPete Keyes, running back Darwin Thompson, right end Ricky Seals-Jones, defensive end Tim Ward, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, quarterback Matt Moore and cornerback Chris Lammons.

