70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
stadium-small stadium-large
Super Bowl LV

Antonio Brown, Sammy Watkins active for Super Bowl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2021 - 2:20 pm
 
Updated February 7, 2021 - 2:26 pm
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown warms up before the first half of an NFL divis ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown warms up before the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown and Kansas City Chiefs wideout Sammy Watkins will both be active in Super Bowl LV.

Brown missed the NFC Championship game two weeks ago with a knee injury. Watkins has not played since Week 16 with a calf injury.

Watkins had a huge role in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl championship victory last year, with 98 yards receiving against the San Francisco 49ers.

Brown has three catches for 59 yards over two postseason games for the Buccaneers.

Among the Buccaneers inactives are quarterbacks Drew Stanton and Ryan Griffin, running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, wide receiver Justin Watson, tight end Anthony Auclair and defensive linemen Jeremiah Ledbetter and Khalil Davis.

The Chiefs inactives are cornerback BoPete Keyes, running back Darwin Thompson, right end Ricky Seals-Jones, defensive end Tim Ward, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, quarterback Matt Moore and cornerback Chris Lammons.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com.

Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders’ Tom Flores, Charles Woodson make Hall of Fame
Raiders’ Tom Flores, Charles Woodson make Hall of Fame
2
Derek Carr? Deshaun Watson? What should Raiders do?
Derek Carr? Deshaun Watson? What should Raiders do?
3
Antonio Brown needs to look in mirror regarding himself
Antonio Brown needs to look in mirror regarding himself
4
Biggest Super Bowl wager may be how much betting action there’ll be
Biggest Super Bowl wager may be how much betting action there’ll be
5
Raiders have a rich Super Bowl history
Raiders have a rich Super Bowl history
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Dan Belcher sculpts the Lombardi Trophy out of sand outside Raymond James Stadium ahead of Supe ...
Super Bowl line drops at Las Vegas sportsbooks
By / RJ

The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-point favorites in the Super Bowl across the board at Las Vegas sportsbooks after BetMGM and Station Casinos lowered the line Friday from 3½.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce makes a catch and run for a first down against the Bu ...
5 key Super Bowl matchups
By / RJ

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady are the headliners for Super Bowl LV, but other matchups may decide the winner on Sunday.