Chiefs, 49ers healthy for Super Bowl LIV

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks to a coach during practice on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Davie, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

San Francisco 49ers' Tevin Coleman, left, is interviewed by teammate Jerick McKinnon during Opening Night for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Marlins Park in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman is taken off the field during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during practice on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Davie, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches players during practice for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Earl Mitchell stretches during practice for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI — The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers held their final practices Friday and appear completely healthy for Sunday’s Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.

49ers running back Tevin Coleman, who dislocated his shoulder two weeks ago in the NFC championship game, was a full participant and is expected to play.

“He’s worked his tail off to get healthy,” San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He’s good to go. He’s confident.”

Linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs), limited earlier in the week, practiced without restrictions.

For the Chiefs, tight end Travis Kelce (knee), defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf), tight end Deon Yelder (Achilles) and center Austin Reiter (wrist) were full participants.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Kelce in particular had a solid week of practice and was “moving around pretty good” on his sore knee.

Chiefs owner attends practice

Kansas City owner Clark Hunt attended Friday’s practice and spoke to the team afterward.

The 75-minute practice included special teams and offensive and defensive red-zone work.

“I thought they had good energy,” Reid said. “They flew around. Got some red-zone work done, which we needed. Kind of polished it up. All in all, another positive day.”

Reid said the Chiefs will go through a mock game walk-through Saturday, their typical routine the day before games.

“We’ll make sure the substitutions are right, then get a team picture and we’re out of here,” he said.

Relaxed 49ers

The 49ers, who also will hold a final walk-through Saturday, have kept things light in the days before the game. Their bus arrived at their practice facility about 45 minutes early Friday, so the players tricked their coaches by swapping jerseys — defensive end Nick Bosa and safety Jimmie Ward switched, and Coleman wore fullback Kyle Juszczyk’s No. 44.

“They surprised us with it,” Shanahan said. “They are loose and feeling good, and they had fun with it.”

Shanahan’s 10-year-old son, Carter, watched practice.

“It was neat to bring him here,” said Shanahan, whose father, Mike, led the Denver Broncos to back-to-back Super Bowl wins. “I remember when I used to do it. He doesn’t realize how cool it is, but he’ll realize it later, just like I did.”

Raiders players up for awards

Two Raiders are up for awards Saturday at the NFL Honors show.

Running back Josh Jacobs, who set a franchise rookie rushing record with 1,150 yards in 13 games, is favored to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown also are candidates.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller, who caught 90 passes for 1,145 yards and five touchdowns, is a candidate for the Comeback Player of the Year award.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who replaced Marcus Mariota during the season and led the team to the AFC championship game, is favored to win the award.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this story.