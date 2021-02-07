Chiefs, Buccaneers near full strength for Super Bowl

Only a few players for the two teams are listed as questionable for Sunday’s Super Bowl, and all are trending in the right direction to play.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had perfect attendance for their final walk-through Saturday in preparation for Sunday’s Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee) and tight end Cameron Brate (back) participated in the 35-minute practice. Both are listed as questionable.

Those were the only two Bucs players with injury designations on the final report, and both are trending in the right direction to play.

The Kansas City Chiefs have more question marks, but they did get backup center Daniel Kilgore off the reserve/COVID-19 list in time to practice Saturday. He is available to play and was the last player on the COVID list from either team.

Kilgore and running back Darwin Thompson, who missed Friday’s practice with an illness but doesn’t carry an injury designation into the game, participated in a walk-through Saturday before the team’s flight to Tampa.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who hasn’t played since Week 16, remains questionable with a calf injury. He’s the only Chiefs player with a game-day designation. He has said he expects to play.

Roster moves

The Chiefs activated tight end Deon Yelder, a strong run blocker and special teams performer, from injured reserve. He was placed on the list after suffering a groin injury late in the season. He could be used in support of an ailing offensive line.

Wide receiver Marcus Kemp, quarterback Matt Moore and linebacker Chris Lammons were activated from the practice squad.

The Buccaneers elevated guard Ted Larsen and quarterback Drew Stanton from the practice squad.

Baby on board

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes would become the youngest quarterback in history to win two Super Bowls, surpassing his counterpart, Tom Brady.

Soon after, the 25-year-old will become a first-time father.

Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, announced the pregnancy in September and the due date is “very soon.”

The star quarterback said he’s been instructed by Matthews to not reveal the exact date, but he does hope his daughter can give him a little time after the Super Bowl to prepare.

“We have all the things planned out and every single gadget and tool you can have to be great parents,” Mahomes said. “But at the same time, I’m trying to tell her to hold off until after the game. Whenever it happens, it happens, but if we can wait until maybe a few weeks after the game that would be ideal.”

Fired up

Tampa Bay’s Bruce Arians has been to three Super Bowls as an assistant coach, but will get his first chance to lead a team in the game as a head coach.

In the movies, he would be up all night working on the perfect locker room speech. But that’s not exactly the script the 68-year-old plans to follow.

“Like I told them, if you need a speech to get fired up to play football, you’re in the wrong game,” he said. “I have to laugh when people bring in speakers and stuff. I don’t know the message they’re going to bring. There’s only one voice in this one.”

