Creativity key for Andy Reid and Chiefs in red zone

Even at 62 years old, Kansas City coach Andy Reid is always looking for new ways to score touchdowns.

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks during Super Bowl 55 Opening Night, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (NFL via AP)

Whoever said an old dog can’t be taught new tricks never met Kansas City coach Andy Reid.

The 62-year-old offensive guru continues to show a willingness to incorporate the latest innovations in play-calling and has been rewarded with a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

Reid has been particularly willing to experiment in the red zone, where 74 percent of the Chiefs’ touchdowns this season have come using pre-snap motion.

That’s the highest percentage of any team in the league. Reid says it’s a collective effort.

“We try to have fun with it the best we can, and everybody contributes,” Reid said Thursday. “I’ve got some really good assistant coaches — you guys know that. I’ve got players that have chipped in on plays. They have a blast with it. So I’ve always encouraged that, throughout my career. I don’t want to stop because I’m old.”

The Chiefs are sixth in the league over the last three years with touchdowns on 71.4 percent of their drives that reach their opponents’ 20-yard line. They are 12th this year at 61.4 percent, but scored five touchdowns on six trips in the AFC championship game against Buffalo.

Preparing for the elements

There is a chance of rain during Sunday’s game, though most people who have spent any time in the Tampa Bay area can vouch there is always a chance of rain.

Buccaneers’ coach Bruce Arians isn’t wasting much time obsessing over the forecast.

“They’re talking rain in the morning and possibly clearing up for the game, but you never know,” he said. “We’ve been outside in the wind all week and it’s been really, really windy. That affects the kickers and the quarterbacks, obviously. The field’s going to be in great shape. Tom (Brady) has played in every kind of weather condition there is. And for our guys, just proper shoes, proper gloves if you’re handling a wet ball.”

The weather was clear and calm on Thursday, allowing the Bucs to practice in idyllic conditions. They did pump in some crowd noise, however, as they prepare for an expected 25,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

“I’m hoping there will be some crowd noise when we’re playing defense because our guys are used to talking to each other,” Arians said.

“The offense, we used (crowd noise) a bunch before we went to Green Bay, and it was loud as hell up there.”

The weather was ugly in Kansas City on Thursday, with blowing snow and temperatures around freezing, forcing Chiefs practice inside.

Vea feeling better

Defensive tackle Vita Vea had been out for Tampa Bay since Week 5 with a fractured ankle before returning for the NFC championship game.

He played just 46 percent of the snaps, but one of the most impactful interior defensive linemen in the league could play an even larger role on Sunday.

“I think I’m completely healed, otherwise I don’t think I would be playing,” Vea said Thursday.

The Chiefs will certainly be aware of where he is on the field.

“He obviously is super disruptive in the run game, but he’s just as good as a pass rusher,” Mahomes said of Vea. “You don’t see guys like that — playing that position, that can rush the passer like that — that much. … He’s a special talent. I’ll have to know where he’s at every single play in order to not let him disrupt the entire game.”

