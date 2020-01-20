Does Raiders’ move mean 49ers’ Super Bowl victory?

If you’re looking for an omen for next month’s Super Bowl, look no further than the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, right, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo celebrate after their win against the Green Bay Packers in the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers won 37-20 to advance to Super Bowl 54 against the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Matt York)

The last two seasons before the Raiders franchise moved, the San Francisco 49ers have won the Super Bowl.

Heres’ the proof:

— 1981: Raiders (7-9) play final season in Oakland before move to Los Angeles; 49ers 49ers win Super Bowl XVI over Bengals.

— 1994: Raiders (9-7) play final season in Los Angeles before moving to Oakland; 49ers win Super Bowl XXIX over Chargers.

— 2019: Raiders (7-9) play final season in Oakland before move to Las Vegas; 49ers advance to Super Bowl LIV against Chiefs.