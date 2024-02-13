55°F
Super Bowl

Donna Kelce praised as a ‘Down to Earth Queen’ for flying Southwest

Marisa Losciale AMG-Parade
February 13, 2024 - 9:25 am
 
Donna Kelce catches Southwest Airlines flight out of Las Vegas. (Courtesy Southwest AIrlines)
Donna Kelce just earned even more respect from fans following her very humble appearance on public transportation.

Instead of flying to the celebratory post-Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, Missouri, privately, the mom of two NFL stars–Jason and Travis Kelce–was spotted on Southwest.

The commercial airline, which is known for its low-cost air travel rates, shared a brief clip of Kelce on the flight, joking in the caption, ”We flew the MVP (Most Valuable Parent) home from The Big Game. We 🫶 you Mama Kelce!”

Shortly after the post was uploaded, the comments were overrun with fans supporting–and even impressed by–Kelce’s decision.

“This woman does not need to fly southwest, but she does anyway,” one top-liked comment read. “Down to earth queen! No wonder her sons are so grounded.”

“I see she remains down to earth, despite her son’s success! 👏,” a second cheered.

“Bet she got into A-Group! 😂,” another joked, presuming she was part of the priority boarding of the flight.

Someone else who claimed to work for the airline suggested she also flew Southwest to the big game in Vegas on Feb. 11, “My crew and I brought her to Las Vegas on Thursday before the game. 💙❤️💛 #loveMamaKelce.”

Mama Kelce later shared a few images from her recent travels on her own Instagram page, shouting out the airline and the flight crew in her caption.

“Thank you @southwestair (and especially Cheyenne L.!) for getting me to KC for the parade!!!!” she wrote.

The replies were also filled with gratitude, this time for the celebrity mom’s safe arrival at her destination.

“Momma Kelce has landed👏👏,” one exclaimed.

“Welcome back to KC!” another gushed. ”Have fun! ❤.”

“Glad you arrived safely ❤️,” a third wrote in part.

Sometimes the internet can be so sweet!

