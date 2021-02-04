Dr. Fauci cautions against Super Bowl parties

The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says football fans should ‘lay low and cool it’ on Sunday to help prevent unneccessary spread of COVID-19.

Raymond James Stadium, the site of NFL football Super Bowl LV, is shown Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

A big group of friends consuming alcohol in close proximity and double-dipping chips can be a good time on Super Bowl Sunday.

It turns out, it also provides a fertile ground for spreading a virus, which isn’t quite as fun.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S.’s top infectious disease expert, did several television interviews on Wednesday warning against attending Super Bowl parties this year as the nation continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

“You don’t want parties with people that you haven’t had much contact with,” he told NBC’s “Today” show. “You just don’t know if they’re infected, so as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it.”

Attendance in the stadium is expected to be capped at 25,000, including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who will be guests of the NFL. All fans will be given hand sanitizers and masks, which will be required to wear throughout the game.

There are also expected to be 30,000 fan cutouts placed throughout the stands.

Cannons fall silent

Sunday’s game will not look much like a Buccaneers home game even though it will be played in their home stadium.

The league started work on turning Bucs signage into league signage weeks ago and put in a new field for the Super Bowl. Now comes news the trademark cannons on the pirate ship inside Raymond James Stadium will largely be silenced.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the cannons will not be fired when the Bucs score as would happen during a typical home game.

The league ruled the cannons can be fired for introductions, but no other time before or during the game.

NFL senior vice president Michael Signora told the paper the cannons can be fired “long and loud” as part of the celebration should the Bucs win.

“The firing of the cannons after big plays is a tradition that defines what it means to be a Buccaneer fan and serves as a signature element of our home game experience at Raymond James Stadium,” the team said in a statement. “However, we also acknowledge and understand the NFL’s position with regards to maintaining the integrity of a neutral site atmosphere for Super Bowl LV. While the cannons may not fire in their typical fashion, we look forward to showcasing parts of our tradition while working within the league’s guidelines.”

Many of these guidelines are a work in progress. This is the first time a team has qualified for the neutral-site Super Bowl in a year it is played on their home field.

Winfield leaves no doubt

Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. sounds like a man planning to be on the field Sunday.

“The ankle is feeling good,” he said Wednesday. “I’m gonna play the game.”

Winfield (ankle) is one of three Bucs players coach Bruce Arians said was limited at practice on Wednesday. Fellow safety Jordan Whitehead is dealing with shoulder and knee issues, and wide receiver Antonio Brown has a knee injury. Jason Pierre-Paul did not participate.

More should be known about Brown and Pierre-Paul’s status as the week goes on, but things are looking optimistic for the safeties.

“Jordan, he had a non-contact jersey on but he was flying around looking pretty good,” Arians said.

On the Chiefs side, running backs Le’Veon Bell and Clyde Edwards-Helaire were both limited in practice on Wednesday with ankle injuries. Bell missed the AFC championship game.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins was limited with a calf injury, though he said he is optimistic he will be available on Sunday. Tackle Eric Fisher and linebacker Willie Gay did not practice and are not expected to play.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.