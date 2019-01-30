Here’s a look at the Super Bowl viewing parties across the Las Vegas Valley, broken down by region.

A Super Bowl LIII logo beer tap is shown during a tour of Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Fry up wings, pour a beer and pull up a chair. Super Bowl LIII is Sunday, and the Review-Journal has compiled nearly 100 viewing party listings throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

From nightclubs on the Strip to taverns in Henderson, there’s a party for everyone.

Here’s a look at the Super Bowl viewing parties across the Las Vegas Valley, broken down by region:

THE STRIP

Alibi Ultra Lounge

Address: 3730 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Phone: (702) 590-9777

Info: The upscale lounge will offer finger foods and cocktails during the game including the Touchdown, made with Jack Daniel’s Whiskey, Cinzano Sweet Vermouth, brandy infused cherry juice and chocolate bitters.

Allegro

When: 2:00 p.m.

Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd.

Phone: (702) 770-2040

Info: Prix fixe menu of chicken parmesan sliders, arancini, truffle fries, mac & cheese, lasagna and tiramisu for $160/person.

ameriCAN Beer & Cocktails

When: Doors open 2 p.m.

Address: 3545 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Phone: (702) 331-5600

Info: Open bar is $120 with the game on multiple projection screens and more than 20 high-definition TVs. Fans can bring their own food to the party from any of the neighboring restaurants in The LINQ Promenade

Beer Park

When: 2:00 p.m.

Address: 3655 S Las Vegas Blvd

Phone: (702) 444-4500

Info: Rooftop party with views of the Strip offers packages for up to 10 people that include guaranteed seating and buffet-style food stations.

Blue Moon Bar

Address: 3667 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Phone: (702) 523-4977

Info: $50/person beverage minimum for limited seating includes prizes and giveaways during the game.

Brooklyn Bowl

When: Doors open 1:30 p.m.

Address: 3545 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Phone: (702) 862-2695

Info: Private bowling lanes and all-you-can-eat-and-drink packages ranging from $99 to $2500.

Bouchon

Address: 3355 S Las Vegas Blvd #10101

Phone: (702) 414-6200

Info: All-you-can eat feast includes a whole roasted pig and all-you-can-drink draft beer, select wines and well drinks for $150/person.

Buddy V’s Ristorante

Address: 3327 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Phone: (702) 607-2355

Info: All-you-can-eat menu including meatballs, wings, pizza and more costs $54/person. $24 mix and match beer buckets also available.

Buffalo Wild Wings at Miracle Mile Shops

When: 1:30 p.m.

Address: 3663 S Las Vegas Blvd Ste 600

Phone: (702) 734-0096

Info: Fans must purchase a $125 gift card per person to reserve a seat that can be used for food and drink during the game, but will never expire. Standing room seats require a $75 gift card purchase. Fans must be 18 years old and over.

The Buffet at Wynn

When: 3:00 p.m.

Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd.

Phone: (702) 770-3340

Info: All-you-can-eat buffet includes 15 live-action stations. Prix fixe menu is $150/person.

Cabo Wabo Cantina

Address: 3663 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Phone: (702) 385-2226

Info: All-you-can-eat buffet priced at $200/person includes hot dogs, sliders, tacos and nachos. All-you-can-drink options include draft and bottled beers, cocktails and Cabo Wabo margaritas.

Caesars Palace

Address: 3570 S Las Vegas Blvd

Phone: (866) 227-5938

Info: Viewing parties at Alto Bar, Vista Cocktail Lounge, Montecristo Cigar Bar and Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill all offering food and drink specials.

Cafe Americano

Address: 3570 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Phone: (702) 650-5921

Info: No food or beverage minimum. Food and drink specials include 50-cent lollipop wings and $30 Bud Light buckets.

Carmine’s Italian Restaurant

When: Doors open at 1 p.m.

Address: 3500 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Phone: (702) 473-9700

Info: The Tailgate Buffet includes cold antipasto, vegetables and assorted cheeses, salads, pasta, Scarpariello wings, “World Famous Meatballs”, chicken & eggplant parmigiano, sausage with peppers and tiramisu. Buffet packages start at $85/person.

Charlies Bar + Grill

When: 2:00 p.m.

Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd.

Phone: (702) 770-7000

Info: Fans can indulge in pastrami fries, nachos, turkey focaccia sandwiches and more with seating starting at $200.

Chateau Nightclub

Address: 3655 S Las Vegas Blvd

Phone: (702) 776-7777

Info: Packages start at $100/person for guaranteed seating, buffet-style food selection and views of the Strip.

Chica

Address: 3355 S Las Vegas Blvd #106

Phone: (702) 805-8472

Info: Estrella and Bud Light specials available throughout the day. Guests can reserve seats for $150/person food and beverage minimum.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

When: Sports book betting window opens at 7:30 a.m.; CliQue Bar & Lounge opens at 3:30 p.m.; STK opens at 2 p.m.

Address: 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Phone: (702) 698-7000

Info: The Race & Sports Book features LED video walls and dozens of HDTV screens centered around a 90-inch HDTV screen. Tables at CliQue Bar & Lounge start at $250/person in food and beverage minimums. All-you-can-eat prix-fixe menu and bottomless premium drinks start at $195/person at STK.

Crazy Horse 3

When: 2:30 p.m.

Address: 3525 W Russell Rd

Phone: (702) 602-6760

Info: Lingerie-themed party with packages starting at $79/person, which includes admission, transportation, a raffle ticket and one plate of tailgate-style food.

The Cromwell

Address: 3595 S Las Vegas Blvd

Phone: (702) 777-3777

Info: Interlude and Bound bars will feature game day food and drink specials like pizza, wings and nachos.

Eastside Lounge

When: 2:00 p.m.

Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd

Phone: (702) 770-5398

Info: Small bites include shrimp cocktail and tuna poke guacamole and entrees include Wagyu sliders and shrimp tacos. Prix-fixe menu priced at $175/person.

Encore Lobby Bar & Cafe

When: 2:00 p.m.

Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd

Phone: (702) 770-5330

Info: Game day menu includes sweet corn fritters, charred octopus tostada bites, churros and more. Pricing starts at $150/person.

Encore Players Lounge

Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd.

Phone: (702) 770-7300

Info: This high-end venue includes gaming tables and service for tailgate favorites and beverages. A $1,500 food and beverage minimum required for luxury couch seating.

Flamingo

Address: 3555 S Las Vegas Blvd

Phone: (702) 733-3111

Info: Garden Bar and Bird Bar will both offer drink specials and giveaways throughout the game.

Foundation Room

Address: 3950 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Phone: (702) 632-7631

Info: Packages start at $400 with food items including a shellfish platter, tuna tartare tacos, Wagyu beef burgers and a variety of steaks. Guest must be 21 years old and over.

Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar

Address: 3535 S Las Vegas Blvd

Phone: (702) 794-3139

Info: “Guy-style” game day buffet includes sliders, wings, tacos and more with draft beer and well cocktails included for $150/person.

Harrah’s

Address: 3475 S Las Vegas Blvd

Phone: (800) 214-9110

Info: Carnaval Court will offer individual packages featuring a bucket of beer and a $20 food voucher for Fulton Street Food Hall.

Hooters Hotel

When: 1:30 p.m.

Address: 115 E Tropicana Ave.

Phone: (702) 739-9000

Info: All-you can eat buffet and all-you-can-drink Bud Light draft beer and house wine starts at $149/person.

House of Blues

When: 3:00 p.m.

Address: 3950 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Phone: (702) 632-7600

Info: Half-time games, all-you-can-eat-and-drink packages starting at $60.

Jardin

When: 2:00 p.m.

Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd.

Phone: (702) 770-3463

Info: Menu includes truffle mac and cheese bites, mini lump crab cake, buffalo chicken wings and more. Prix fixe menu is $145/person.

La Cave

Address: 3131 S Las Vegas Blvd

Phone: (702) 770-7375

Info: Fans can indulge in small bites served butler-style for $129/person. Bottomless beverage package can be added for $90/person.

Lagasse’s Stadium

Address: 3325 S Las Vegas Blvd Unit 101

Phone: (702) 607-2665

Info: Food specials include chicken wings, burgers, baby back ribs and candied bacon.

Level Up

Address: 3799 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Phone: (702) 891-7871

Info: During commercials, guests can play arcade games, beer pong, giant Pac-Man and more while indulging in party platters of food and beer.

Lily Bar & Lounge

Address: 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Phone: (702) 693-8384

Info: Specialty cocktails during the game include the Hail Bloody Mary and The Bull Rush, made with Bacardi Superior Rum, lime juice, agave nectar, pineapple juice and Red Bull.

Mercato Della Pescheria

Address: 3377 S Las Vegas Blvd Suite 2410

Phone: (702) 837-0309

Info: Extended happy hour offerings include Italian inspired bites, fresh seafood, Peroni on draft and cocktails, all priced at $7.

The MINT Tavern

When: 2:00 p.m.

Address: 332 W Sahara Ave.

Phone: (702) 776-3313

Info: Premium open bar costs $50.

Mott 32

When: 2:30 p.m.

Address: 3325 Las Vegas Blvd.

Phone: (866) 263-3001

Info: The restaurant will bring in extra TVs to view every play. A special menu including signature dishes and cocktails will cost $275/person.

Nacho Daddy

Address: 3663 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Phone: (702) 462-5000

Info: Raffles and specials available during the game. Entry to Miracle Mile location including unlimited nacho bar is $100/person.

Off The Strip Bistro + Bar

Address: 3545 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Phone: (702) 331-6800

Info: Drink specials include Fireball shots for $7, team shots for $7, and Fireball and beer (choice of Angry Orchard, PBR or Guinness) for $10.

Paris Las Vegas

Address: 3655 S Las Vegas Blvd

Phone: (702) 946-7000

Info: Le Bar Du Sports, Napoleon’s Lounge and Burger Brasserie all offering all-you-can-eat buffets and drink specials.

PBR Rock Bar & Grill

When: 2:00 p.m.

Address: 3663 S Las Vegas Blvd. #730

Phone: (702) 750-1685

Info: Packages start at $120 for guaranteed seating and open bar. Guests can purchase a ticket for an additional $50 and includes open bar and an appetizer buffet from 12 – 2 p.m.

Planet Hollywood Resort

When: 2:00 p.m.

Address: 3667 S Las Vegas Blvd

Phone: (866) 919-7472

Info: Gordon Ramsey Burger packages are $150/person for beer, wine and well drinks with a $50 food credit.

Ri Ra Irish Pub

Address: 3930 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Phone: (702) 632-7771

Info: Sports bar inspired food specials include chili dogs, BBQ nachos, and an appetizer sampler complete with 10 chicken wings, nine chicken bites and bacon cheese fries.

Rockhouse

When: 2:00 p.m.

Address: 3377 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Phone: (702) 731-9683

Info: Packages start at $150 for guaranteed seating and open bar. The Ultimate Tailgate Party ticket includes open bar and an appetizer buffet from 12 – 2 p.m. for an additional $50.

Robert Irvine’s Public House

When: 1:00 p.m.

Address: 3801 S Las Vegas Blvd

Phone: (702) 739-2307

Info: Buffet to include Wagyu beef sliders, nachos, pizzas and more for $125/person. Beverage packages available for additional cost.

Sapphire Las Vegas

When: 11 a.m.

Address: 3025 S Sammy Davis Jr Dr.

Phone: (702) 869-0003

Info: Instagram model Ava Fiore will host the “Big Game” tailgate and party with packages starting at $75/person, which include complimentary transportation to Sapphire.

Sake Rok

When: Tailgate begins at 2 p.m.

Address: 3786 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Phone: (702) 706-3022

Info: Courtyard tailgate in The Park includes a buffet including chicken wings, pulled pork sandwiches, pigs in a blanket, and a full nacho bar. Buffet with unlimited well drinks and select draft beers starts at $135/person.

SLS Las Vegas

When: Doors open 11 a.m.

Address: 2535 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Phone: (702) 761-7000

Info: Viewing party packages at Umami Burger Beer Garden & Sports Book, The Sayers Club, Monkey Bar and Paradise Lounge include reserved seating with big screen TVs, a dedicated server and an all-you-can-eat buffet with unlimited Bud Light and well drinks. Guests must be 21 years or older.

Smoked Burgers & BBQ

When: 2:00 p.m.

Address: 3500 S Las Vegas Blvd. Ste R06A

Phone: (702) 836-2096

Info: An all-you-can-eat sports menu with fries, mini hotdogs, pork sliders and more costs $125/person.

The Still

When: Doors open at noon.

Address: 3400 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Phone: (702) 692-8455

Info: Food platters and bottle service available for large groups. Fans can pre-select menu items when making a reservation. Features 27 TVs and a comfortable 8,000 square foot environment.

Stripburger

When: 11:00 a.m.

Address: 3200 S Las Vegas Blvd

Phone: (702) 737-8747

Info: Wear your home team’s jersey for a free milkshake. Food and drink specials include $20 PBR buckets, $2.50 mini burgers and $2.75 cheddar fries.

Tao/Lavo

When: 1 p.m.

Address: 3377 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Phone: (702) 388-8338

Info: Football-friendly curated menu for fans looking to watch the big game on multiple big screen TVs.

Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery

When: 2:30 p.m.

Address: 3545 Las Vegas Blvd. L-26

Phone: (702) 826-2100

Info: The Field Goal Package includes all-you-can-drink premium spirit cocktails, domestic, craft and import beer, and all non-alcoholic beverages. The Touchdown Package requires a $150 food and beverage minimum per person.

Tom’s Urban

When: 2:30 p.m.

Address: 3790 S Las Vegas Blvd

Phone: (702) 740-6766

Info: Buffet to include Tom’s Urban classics like cheeseburger sliders, chicken wings and a dessert bar.

Trevi Italian Restaurant

When: 3:00 p.m.

Address: 3500 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Phone: (702) 735-4663

Info: Guests can select an all-you-can-eat option for $80/person or a buffet and open bar option for $140, which includes selections like chicken wings, potato skins and spinach and artichoke dip.

Virgil’s Real BBQ

When: Doors open 1 p.m.

Address: 3545 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Phone: (702) 389-7400

Info: The backyard bbq buffet will feature a live carving station. Offerings include Memphis style pork ribs, Carolina pulled chicken and pork, Texas Beef Brisket, BBQ chicken wings and favorite sides. Reservations are $150/person.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Address: 3355 S Las Vegas Blvd #107

Phone: (702) 297-6541

Info: Reservations start at $100/person, which includes a half-time buffet and a specialty cocktail in a team’s favorite color.

DOWNTOWN

Corduroy

When: 1:00 p.m.

Address: 515 Fremont St.

Phone: (702) 553-2548

Info: Guests will play games and prop bets to win prizes. Guests must be 21 years or older.

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Address: 200 S 3rd St.

Phone: (702) 388-2101

Info: With a 72-foot HD LED screen, fans can watch the game with packages starting at $50/person drink minimum. Guests must be 21 years or older.

Golden Nugget

When: Doors open at 10:00 a.m. for Rush Lounge; 1:00 p.m. for Troy Liquor

Address: 129 East Fremont St.

Phone: (702) 385-7111

Info: Troy Liquor and Rush Lounge guests can get a bucket of beer for $28 or a bucket of beer and bottle of Ketel One, Don Julio or Crown Royal for $250.

Gold Spike

When: 12:30 p.m.

Address: 217 N Las Vegas Blvd.

Phone: (702) 476-1082

Info: Fans can enjoy the game with the “Big Spike” package, which includes a premium select open bar and tailgate food buffet for $85.

Inspire Nightclub

When: 1:00 p.m.

Address: 107 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Phone: (702) 910-2388

Info: Food includes pizza by the slice and drink specials include $6 Bacardi drinks and a 96 oz. PBR beer tower for $40. Guests must be 21 years or older.

Main Street Station

Address: 200 N Main St.

Phone: (702) 387-1896

Info: Triple 7 Restaurant and Microbrewery is offering a special Big Game menu, featuring appetizers, burgers, pizza and a fresh sushi bar.

Nacho Daddy

Address: 113 N 4th St.

Phone: (702) 778-7800

Info: Raffles and specials available during the game.

Oak & Ivy

When: 3:30 p.m.

Address: 707 Fremont St.

Phone: (702) 553-2549

Info: Offering “Pigskin Old Fashioned” during the game.

Plaza

When: 2:30 p.m.

Address: 1 S Main St.

Phone: (702) 386-2110

Info: Party will include a stadium style buffet, open bar and William Hill betting stations. Tickets start at $100. Guests must be 21 years or older.

Therapy

Address: 518 Fremont St.

Phone: (702) 912-1622

Info: Specialty wings only available on game day priced at eight for $10, 16 for $20 and 24 for $25. Ninety-ounce pitchers of Therapy’s signature guava beer available for $35.

WEST VALLEY

APEX Social Club

When: Feb. 1-3

Address: 4321 W Flamingo Rd

Phone: (702) 944-5980

Info: MAXIM Big Game Party hosted by DJ Shift. Parties on Feb. 1 hosted by 2018 MAXIM cover girl Janel Tanna and Feb. 2 hosted by Machine Gun Kelly.

Gold Coast

When: 12:30 p.m.

Address: 4000 W Flamingo Rd

Phone: (702) 367-7111

Info: Food and drink specials offered at Red Zone sports bar lounge and Arizona Ballroom include $4 Corona and $20 Corona buckets, $3 chili dogs or slice of pizza, $7 assorted sushi and $3 Bud or Bud Light beers and $15 Bud or Bud Light buckets.

Lucky’s Lounge

When: 9 a.m.

Address: 7345 S Jones Blvd.

Phone: (702) 260-8991

Info: Tito’s-sponsored tailgate hosted party wristbands are $40/person and include an all-you-can-eat buffet and one complimentary drink ticket. Fans who want to use LYFT to attend the tailgate can receive up to $20 in free ride credit for first time users using code LUCKYLOUNGE.

The Orleans

When: 2:00 p.m.

Address: 4500 W Tropicana Ave.

Phone: (702) 365-7111

Info: All-you-can-eat buffet at Bailiwick’s three types of pizza, hot dog and burger options, sandwich stations and a variety of chips, dips, fries and onion rings.

Palace Station

When: 2:00 p.m.

Address: 2411 W Sahara Ave.

Phone: (702) 367-2411

Info: Advance tickets to viewing party inside Little Tony’s costs $50/person, $60/person on same day. Includes all-you-can-eat-and-drink pizzas, pastas, hot dogs, chicken fingers, select draft beers and well drinks.

PKWY Flamingo

Address: 9820 West Flamingo Road

Phone: (702) 243-5329

Info: PKWY Tavern locations feature more than 80 high-definition TV’s and 250 beer selections.

Rio

Address: 3700 W Flamingo Rd.

Phone: (866) 746-7671

Info: VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub will feature an all-you-can-eat buffet and drinks for $200/person.

Silverton

When: 2:00 p.m.

Address: 3333 Blue Diamond Rd.

Phone: (866) 722-4608

Info: $75 entry includes all-you-can-eat buffet and bottomless Miller Lite draft beer.

EAST VALLEY

Eastside Cannery

When: 3 p.m.

Address: 5255 Boulder Hwy.

Phone: (702) 856-5300

Info: Marilyn’s Lounge will offer stadium-themed food specials like $2.50 hot dogs and popcorn, $4 bowls of chili and $3.50 chili dogs and hamburgers.

Sam’s Town

Address: 5111 Boulder Hwy.

Phone: (702) 456-7777

Info: “The Big Game Zone” includes 500 seats with stadium food like hot dogs, hamburgers, nachos and more along with Budweiser drink specials.

NORTH VALLEY

Aliante Hotel

When: 11 a.m.

Address: 7300 N Aliante Pkwy.

Phone: (702) 692-7777

Info: ETA Lounge is offering a $25 all-you-can-eat buffet starting at 2:30 p.m. The Aliante Race & Sports lounge will offer food and drink specials including $1.50 hot dogs, $5 eight-piece buffalo wings and beers starting at $3.

Cannery

Address: 2121 E Craig Rd.

Phone: (702) 507-5700

Info: Victory’s Bar & Grill inside Cannery will have food and drink specials, including domestic beer bottles for $3 and domestic beer buckets for $15.

Distill Centennial Hills

Address: 6430 N. Durango Dr.

Phone: (702) 722-2999

Info: All Remedy’s and Distill locations will feature food and drink specials, including $12.50 buckets of beer and pint drafts starting at $3.

Fiesta Rancho

Address: 2400 N Rancho Dr.

Phone: (702) 631-7000

Info: Free viewing party inside Cabo Lounge featuring food and drink specials, including $4 shots of Jim Beam, Jameson, Patron Silver or Crown Royal.

Suncoast

When: Can purchase tickets at 9 a.m., doors open at 1 p.m.

Address: 9090 Alta Dr.

Phone: (702) 636-7111

Info: Showroom area will feature a live betting station and food and drink specials, such as $3 domestic beer bottles and $15 domestic mix and match buckets; and $4 imported beer bottles and $20 imported mix and match buckets.

SUMMERLIN

Distill Summerlin

Address: 10820 W. Charleston Blvd.

Phone: (702) 534-1400

Info: All Remedy’s and Distill locations will feature food and drink specials, including $12.50 buckets of beer and pint drafts starting at $3.

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar

When: 2:30 p.m.

Address: 11011 W Charleston Blvd.

Phone: (702) 797-7344

Info: $50 all-you-can-eat menu pairs with $6 Bud Light drafts and $24 Bud Light pitchers.

JW Marriott Las Vegas and Rampart Casino

When: 2:00 p.m.

Address: 221 N Rampart Blvd.

Phone: (702) 869-7777

Info: General admission starts at $59 and includes a commemorative t-shirt and access to parties at the buffet, Grand Ballroom and Valencia Ballroom.

Nacho Daddy

Address: 9560 W Sahara Ave.

Phone: (702) 462-2298

Info: Raffles and specials available during the game. Summerlin location features $25 unlimited nacho bar.

Pancho’s

Address: 11020 Lavender Hill Dr.

Phone: (702) 982-0111

Info: Pancho’s will feature a dedicated Rams viewing party complete with discounted appetizers, margaritas, well cocktails and house wines. After 3 p.m., guests can also get half-off all tequila shots.

PKWY Tivoli

Address: 450 S Rampart Blvd

Phone: (702) 722-2000

Info: PKWY Tavern locations feature more than 80 high-definition TV’s and 250 beer selections.

Red Rock Resort

When: 2:00 p.m.

Address: 11011 W Charleston Blvd.

Phone: (702) 797-7777

Info: Big Game buffet and unlimited Miller and Coors brand draft beers costs $60/person.

SOUTH VALLEY

Distill Southern Highlands

Address: 4830 W. Pyle Ave.

Phone: (702) 834-5700

Info: All Remedy’s and Distill locations will feature food and drink specials, including $12.50 buckets of beer and pint drafts starting at $3.

HENDERSON

Borracha Mexican Cantina

When: 2:30 p.m.

Address: 2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy.

Phone: (702) 617-7190

Info: $5 Bud Light drafts and $20 Bud Light pitchers pair with food specials throughout the game.

Eldorado Casino

When: 2:30 p.m.

Address: 140 S Water St.

Phone: (702) 564-1811

Info: Tequila Falls Lounge includes food and drink specials such as $1.50 draft beers and $1 hot dogs.

Fiesta Henderson

Address: 777 W E Lake Mead Pkwy.

Phone: (702) 558-7000

Info: Free viewing party inside Coco Lounge includes food and drink specials, such as $4 shots of Jim Beam, Jameson, Patron Silver or Crown Royal.

Green Valley Ranch

When: 1:00 p.m.

Address: 2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy.

Phone: (702) 617-7777

Info: No RSVP needed for this free admission party held in the Estancia Ballroom. Food and beverage specials for purchase only.

Jokers Wild

When: 2:30 p.m.

Address: 920 N Boulder Hwy.

Phone: (702) 564-8100

Info: Troubadour Lounge will feature $2 bottled beers and $2 hamburgers and chili dogs.

PKWY Marks

Address: 445 Marks St.

Phone: (702) 586-3557

Info: PKWY Tavern locations feature more than 80 high-definition TV’s and 250 beer selections.

Remedy’s St. Rose

Address: 3265 St. Rose Pkwy.

Phone: (702) 982-3026

Info: All Remedy’s and Distill locations will feature food and drink specials, including $12.50 buckets of beer and pint drafts starting at $3.

Remedy’s Conestoga

Address: 530 Conestoga Way

Phone: (702) 478-8300

Info: All Remedy’s and Distill locations will feature food and drink specials, including $12.50 buckets of beer and pint drafts starting at $3.

MULTIPLE LOCATIONS

PT’s Taverns

When: 3:00 p.m.

Info: Extended happy hour, dining specials, gaming promotions and giveaways available at all 60 PT’s Pub, PT’s Gold, PT’s Ranch, PT’s Brewing Company, Sean Patrick’s, Sierra Gold and SG Bar locations.

Did we miss any? If your establishment is hosting a “Big Game” watch party, email your info to sportsdesk@reviewjournal.com and we’ll add it to our online listing. Party listings, including a map, will be in Friday’s Super Bowl special section.

Contact Elaine Emerson at eemerson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @E15Emerson on Twitter.