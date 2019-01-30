Fry up wings, pour a beer and pull up a chair. Super Bowl LIII is Sunday, and the Review-Journal has compiled nearly 100 viewing party listings throughout the Las Vegas Valley.
From nightclubs on the Strip to taverns in Henderson, there’s a party for everyone.
Here’s a look at the Super Bowl viewing parties across the Las Vegas Valley, broken down by region:
THE STRIP
Address: 3730 S Las Vegas Blvd.
Phone: (702) 590-9777
Info: The upscale lounge will offer finger foods and cocktails during the game including the Touchdown, made with Jack Daniel’s Whiskey, Cinzano Sweet Vermouth, brandy infused cherry juice and chocolate bitters.
When: 2:00 p.m.
Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd.
Phone: (702) 770-2040
Info: Prix fixe menu of chicken parmesan sliders, arancini, truffle fries, mac & cheese, lasagna and tiramisu for $160/person.
When: Doors open 2 p.m.
Address: 3545 S Las Vegas Blvd.
Phone: (702) 331-5600
Info: Open bar is $120 with the game on multiple projection screens and more than 20 high-definition TVs. Fans can bring their own food to the party from any of the neighboring restaurants in The LINQ Promenade
When: 2:00 p.m.
Address: 3655 S Las Vegas Blvd
Phone: (702) 444-4500
Info: Rooftop party with views of the Strip offers packages for up to 10 people that include guaranteed seating and buffet-style food stations.
Address: 3667 S Las Vegas Blvd.
Phone: (702) 523-4977
Info: $50/person beverage minimum for limited seating includes prizes and giveaways during the game.
When: Doors open 1:30 p.m.
Address: 3545 S Las Vegas Blvd.
Phone: (702) 862-2695
Info: Private bowling lanes and all-you-can-eat-and-drink packages ranging from $99 to $2500.
Address: 3355 S Las Vegas Blvd #10101
Phone: (702) 414-6200
Info: All-you-can eat feast includes a whole roasted pig and all-you-can-drink draft beer, select wines and well drinks for $150/person.
Address: 3327 S Las Vegas Blvd.
Phone: (702) 607-2355
Info: All-you-can-eat menu including meatballs, wings, pizza and more costs $54/person. $24 mix and match beer buckets also available.
Buffalo Wild Wings at Miracle Mile Shops
When: 1:30 p.m.
Address: 3663 S Las Vegas Blvd Ste 600
Phone: (702) 734-0096
Info: Fans must purchase a $125 gift card per person to reserve a seat that can be used for food and drink during the game, but will never expire. Standing room seats require a $75 gift card purchase. Fans must be 18 years old and over.
When: 3:00 p.m.
Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd.
Phone: (702) 770-3340
Info: All-you-can-eat buffet includes 15 live-action stations. Prix fixe menu is $150/person.
Address: 3663 S Las Vegas Blvd.
Phone: (702) 385-2226
Info: All-you-can-eat buffet priced at $200/person includes hot dogs, sliders, tacos and nachos. All-you-can-drink options include draft and bottled beers, cocktails and Cabo Wabo margaritas.
Address: 3570 S Las Vegas Blvd
Phone: (866) 227-5938
Info: Viewing parties at Alto Bar, Vista Cocktail Lounge, Montecristo Cigar Bar and Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill all offering food and drink specials.
Address: 3570 S Las Vegas Blvd.
Phone: (702) 650-5921
Info: No food or beverage minimum. Food and drink specials include 50-cent lollipop wings and $30 Bud Light buckets.
When: Doors open at 1 p.m.
Address: 3500 S Las Vegas Blvd.
Phone: (702) 473-9700
Info: The Tailgate Buffet includes cold antipasto, vegetables and assorted cheeses, salads, pasta, Scarpariello wings, “World Famous Meatballs”, chicken & eggplant parmigiano, sausage with peppers and tiramisu. Buffet packages start at $85/person.
When: 2:00 p.m.
Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd.
Phone: (702) 770-7000
Info: Fans can indulge in pastrami fries, nachos, turkey focaccia sandwiches and more with seating starting at $200.
Address: 3655 S Las Vegas Blvd
Phone: (702) 776-7777
Info: Packages start at $100/person for guaranteed seating, buffet-style food selection and views of the Strip.
Address: 3355 S Las Vegas Blvd #106
Phone: (702) 805-8472
Info: Estrella and Bud Light specials available throughout the day. Guests can reserve seats for $150/person food and beverage minimum.
When: Sports book betting window opens at 7:30 a.m.; CliQue Bar & Lounge opens at 3:30 p.m.; STK opens at 2 p.m.
Address: 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd.
Phone: (702) 698-7000
Info: The Race & Sports Book features LED video walls and dozens of HDTV screens centered around a 90-inch HDTV screen. Tables at CliQue Bar & Lounge start at $250/person in food and beverage minimums. All-you-can-eat prix-fixe menu and bottomless premium drinks start at $195/person at STK.
When: 2:30 p.m.
Address: 3525 W Russell Rd
Phone: (702) 602-6760
Info: Lingerie-themed party with packages starting at $79/person, which includes admission, transportation, a raffle ticket and one plate of tailgate-style food.
Address: 3595 S Las Vegas Blvd
Phone: (702) 777-3777
Info: Interlude and Bound bars will feature game day food and drink specials like pizza, wings and nachos.
When: 2:00 p.m.
Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd
Phone: (702) 770-5398
Info: Small bites include shrimp cocktail and tuna poke guacamole and entrees include Wagyu sliders and shrimp tacos. Prix-fixe menu priced at $175/person.
When: 2:00 p.m.
Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd
Phone: (702) 770-5330
Info: Game day menu includes sweet corn fritters, charred octopus tostada bites, churros and more. Pricing starts at $150/person.
Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd.
Phone: (702) 770-7300
Info: This high-end venue includes gaming tables and service for tailgate favorites and beverages. A $1,500 food and beverage minimum required for luxury couch seating.
Address: 3555 S Las Vegas Blvd
Phone: (702) 733-3111
Info: Garden Bar and Bird Bar will both offer drink specials and giveaways throughout the game.
Address: 3950 S Las Vegas Blvd.
Phone: (702) 632-7631
Info: Packages start at $400 with food items including a shellfish platter, tuna tartare tacos, Wagyu beef burgers and a variety of steaks. Guest must be 21 years old and over.
Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar
Address: 3535 S Las Vegas Blvd
Phone: (702) 794-3139
Info: “Guy-style” game day buffet includes sliders, wings, tacos and more with draft beer and well cocktails included for $150/person.
Address: 3475 S Las Vegas Blvd
Phone: (800) 214-9110
Info: Carnaval Court will offer individual packages featuring a bucket of beer and a $20 food voucher for Fulton Street Food Hall.
When: 1:30 p.m.
Address: 115 E Tropicana Ave.
Phone: (702) 739-9000
Info: All-you can eat buffet and all-you-can-drink Bud Light draft beer and house wine starts at $149/person.
When: 3:00 p.m.
Address: 3950 S Las Vegas Blvd.
Phone: (702) 632-7600
Info: Half-time games, all-you-can-eat-and-drink packages starting at $60.
When: 2:00 p.m.
Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd.
Phone: (702) 770-3463
Info: Menu includes truffle mac and cheese bites, mini lump crab cake, buffalo chicken wings and more. Prix fixe menu is $145/person.
Address: 3131 S Las Vegas Blvd
Phone: (702) 770-7375
Info: Fans can indulge in small bites served butler-style for $129/person. Bottomless beverage package can be added for $90/person.
Address: 3325 S Las Vegas Blvd Unit 101
Phone: (702) 607-2665
Info: Food specials include chicken wings, burgers, baby back ribs and candied bacon.
Address: 3799 S Las Vegas Blvd.
Phone: (702) 891-7871
Info: During commercials, guests can play arcade games, beer pong, giant Pac-Man and more while indulging in party platters of food and beer.
Address: 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd.
Phone: (702) 693-8384
Info: Specialty cocktails during the game include the Hail Bloody Mary and The Bull Rush, made with Bacardi Superior Rum, lime juice, agave nectar, pineapple juice and Red Bull.
Address: 3377 S Las Vegas Blvd Suite 2410
Phone: (702) 837-0309
Info: Extended happy hour offerings include Italian inspired bites, fresh seafood, Peroni on draft and cocktails, all priced at $7.
When: 2:00 p.m.
Address: 332 W Sahara Ave.
Phone: (702) 776-3313
Info: Premium open bar costs $50.
When: 2:30 p.m.
Address: 3325 Las Vegas Blvd.
Phone: (866) 263-3001
Info: The restaurant will bring in extra TVs to view every play. A special menu including signature dishes and cocktails will cost $275/person.
Address: 3663 S Las Vegas Blvd.
Phone: (702) 462-5000
Info: Raffles and specials available during the game. Entry to Miracle Mile location including unlimited nacho bar is $100/person.
Address: 3545 S Las Vegas Blvd.
Phone: (702) 331-6800
Info: Drink specials include Fireball shots for $7, team shots for $7, and Fireball and beer (choice of Angry Orchard, PBR or Guinness) for $10.
Address: 3655 S Las Vegas Blvd
Phone: (702) 946-7000
Info: Le Bar Du Sports, Napoleon’s Lounge and Burger Brasserie all offering all-you-can-eat buffets and drink specials.
When: 2:00 p.m.
Address: 3663 S Las Vegas Blvd. #730
Phone: (702) 750-1685
Info: Packages start at $120 for guaranteed seating and open bar. Guests can purchase a ticket for an additional $50 and includes open bar and an appetizer buffet from 12 – 2 p.m.
When: 2:00 p.m.
Address: 3667 S Las Vegas Blvd
Phone: (866) 919-7472
Info: Gordon Ramsey Burger packages are $150/person for beer, wine and well drinks with a $50 food credit.
Address: 3930 S Las Vegas Blvd.
Phone: (702) 632-7771
Info: Sports bar inspired food specials include chili dogs, BBQ nachos, and an appetizer sampler complete with 10 chicken wings, nine chicken bites and bacon cheese fries.
When: 2:00 p.m.
Address: 3377 S Las Vegas Blvd.
Phone: (702) 731-9683
Info: Packages start at $150 for guaranteed seating and open bar. The Ultimate Tailgate Party ticket includes open bar and an appetizer buffet from 12 – 2 p.m. for an additional $50.
When: 1:00 p.m.
Address: 3801 S Las Vegas Blvd
Phone: (702) 739-2307
Info: Buffet to include Wagyu beef sliders, nachos, pizzas and more for $125/person. Beverage packages available for additional cost.
When: 11 a.m.
Address: 3025 S Sammy Davis Jr Dr.
Phone: (702) 869-0003
Info: Instagram model Ava Fiore will host the “Big Game” tailgate and party with packages starting at $75/person, which include complimentary transportation to Sapphire.
When: Tailgate begins at 2 p.m.
Address: 3786 S Las Vegas Blvd.
Phone: (702) 706-3022
Info: Courtyard tailgate in The Park includes a buffet including chicken wings, pulled pork sandwiches, pigs in a blanket, and a full nacho bar. Buffet with unlimited well drinks and select draft beers starts at $135/person.
When: Doors open 11 a.m.
Address: 2535 S Las Vegas Blvd.
Phone: (702) 761-7000
Info: Viewing party packages at Umami Burger Beer Garden & Sports Book, The Sayers Club, Monkey Bar and Paradise Lounge include reserved seating with big screen TVs, a dedicated server and an all-you-can-eat buffet with unlimited Bud Light and well drinks. Guests must be 21 years or older.
When: 2:00 p.m.
Address: 3500 S Las Vegas Blvd. Ste R06A
Phone: (702) 836-2096
Info: An all-you-can-eat sports menu with fries, mini hotdogs, pork sliders and more costs $125/person.
When: Doors open at noon.
Address: 3400 S Las Vegas Blvd.
Phone: (702) 692-8455
Info: Food platters and bottle service available for large groups. Fans can pre-select menu items when making a reservation. Features 27 TVs and a comfortable 8,000 square foot environment.
When: 11:00 a.m.
Address: 3200 S Las Vegas Blvd
Phone: (702) 737-8747
Info: Wear your home team’s jersey for a free milkshake. Food and drink specials include $20 PBR buckets, $2.50 mini burgers and $2.75 cheddar fries.
When: 1 p.m.
Address: 3377 S Las Vegas Blvd.
Phone: (702) 388-8338
Info: Football-friendly curated menu for fans looking to watch the big game on multiple big screen TVs.
When: 2:30 p.m.
Address: 3545 Las Vegas Blvd. L-26
Phone: (702) 826-2100
Info: The Field Goal Package includes all-you-can-drink premium spirit cocktails, domestic, craft and import beer, and all non-alcoholic beverages. The Touchdown Package requires a $150 food and beverage minimum per person.
When: 2:30 p.m.
Address: 3790 S Las Vegas Blvd
Phone: (702) 740-6766
Info: Buffet to include Tom’s Urban classics like cheeseburger sliders, chicken wings and a dessert bar.
When: 3:00 p.m.
Address: 3500 S Las Vegas Blvd.
Phone: (702) 735-4663
Info: Guests can select an all-you-can-eat option for $80/person or a buffet and open bar option for $140, which includes selections like chicken wings, potato skins and spinach and artichoke dip.
When: Doors open 1 p.m.
Address: 3545 S Las Vegas Blvd.
Phone: (702) 389-7400
Info: The backyard bbq buffet will feature a live carving station. Offerings include Memphis style pork ribs, Carolina pulled chicken and pork, Texas Beef Brisket, BBQ chicken wings and favorite sides. Reservations are $150/person.
Address: 3355 S Las Vegas Blvd #107
Phone: (702) 297-6541
Info: Reservations start at $100/person, which includes a half-time buffet and a specialty cocktail in a team’s favorite color.
DOWNTOWN
When: 1:00 p.m.
Address: 515 Fremont St.
Phone: (702) 553-2548
Info: Guests will play games and prop bets to win prizes. Guests must be 21 years or older.
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Address: 200 S 3rd St.
Phone: (702) 388-2101
Info: With a 72-foot HD LED screen, fans can watch the game with packages starting at $50/person drink minimum. Guests must be 21 years or older.
When: Doors open at 10:00 a.m. for Rush Lounge; 1:00 p.m. for Troy Liquor
Address: 129 East Fremont St.
Phone: (702) 385-7111
Info: Troy Liquor and Rush Lounge guests can get a bucket of beer for $28 or a bucket of beer and bottle of Ketel One, Don Julio or Crown Royal for $250.
When: 12:30 p.m.
Address: 217 N Las Vegas Blvd.
Phone: (702) 476-1082
Info: Fans can enjoy the game with the “Big Spike” package, which includes a premium select open bar and tailgate food buffet for $85.
When: 1:00 p.m.
Address: 107 S Las Vegas Blvd.
Phone: (702) 910-2388
Info: Food includes pizza by the slice and drink specials include $6 Bacardi drinks and a 96 oz. PBR beer tower for $40. Guests must be 21 years or older.
Address: 200 N Main St.
Phone: (702) 387-1896
Info: Triple 7 Restaurant and Microbrewery is offering a special Big Game menu, featuring appetizers, burgers, pizza and a fresh sushi bar.
Address: 113 N 4th St.
Phone: (702) 778-7800
Info: Raffles and specials available during the game.
When: 3:30 p.m.
Address: 707 Fremont St.
Phone: (702) 553-2549
Info: Offering “Pigskin Old Fashioned” during the game.
When: 2:30 p.m.
Address: 1 S Main St.
Phone: (702) 386-2110
Info: Party will include a stadium style buffet, open bar and William Hill betting stations. Tickets start at $100. Guests must be 21 years or older.
Address: 518 Fremont St.
Phone: (702) 912-1622
Info: Specialty wings only available on game day priced at eight for $10, 16 for $20 and 24 for $25. Ninety-ounce pitchers of Therapy’s signature guava beer available for $35.
WEST VALLEY
When: Feb. 1-3
Address: 4321 W Flamingo Rd
Phone: (702) 944-5980
Info: MAXIM Big Game Party hosted by DJ Shift. Parties on Feb. 1 hosted by 2018 MAXIM cover girl Janel Tanna and Feb. 2 hosted by Machine Gun Kelly.
When: 12:30 p.m.
Address: 4000 W Flamingo Rd
Phone: (702) 367-7111
Info: Food and drink specials offered at Red Zone sports bar lounge and Arizona Ballroom include $4 Corona and $20 Corona buckets, $3 chili dogs or slice of pizza, $7 assorted sushi and $3 Bud or Bud Light beers and $15 Bud or Bud Light buckets.
When: 9 a.m.
Address: 7345 S Jones Blvd.
Phone: (702) 260-8991
Info: Tito’s-sponsored tailgate hosted party wristbands are $40/person and include an all-you-can-eat buffet and one complimentary drink ticket. Fans who want to use LYFT to attend the tailgate can receive up to $20 in free ride credit for first time users using code LUCKYLOUNGE.
When: 2:00 p.m.
Address: 4500 W Tropicana Ave.
Phone: (702) 365-7111
Info: All-you-can-eat buffet at Bailiwick’s three types of pizza, hot dog and burger options, sandwich stations and a variety of chips, dips, fries and onion rings.
When: 2:00 p.m.
Address: 2411 W Sahara Ave.
Phone: (702) 367-2411
Info: Advance tickets to viewing party inside Little Tony’s costs $50/person, $60/person on same day. Includes all-you-can-eat-and-drink pizzas, pastas, hot dogs, chicken fingers, select draft beers and well drinks.
Address: 9820 West Flamingo Road
Phone: (702) 243-5329
Info: PKWY Tavern locations feature more than 80 high-definition TV’s and 250 beer selections.
Address: 3700 W Flamingo Rd.
Phone: (866) 746-7671
Info: VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub will feature an all-you-can-eat buffet and drinks for $200/person.
When: 2:00 p.m.
Address: 3333 Blue Diamond Rd.
Phone: (866) 722-4608
Info: $75 entry includes all-you-can-eat buffet and bottomless Miller Lite draft beer.
EAST VALLEY
When: 3 p.m.
Address: 5255 Boulder Hwy.
Phone: (702) 856-5300
Info: Marilyn’s Lounge will offer stadium-themed food specials like $2.50 hot dogs and popcorn, $4 bowls of chili and $3.50 chili dogs and hamburgers.
Address: 5111 Boulder Hwy.
Phone: (702) 456-7777
Info: “The Big Game Zone” includes 500 seats with stadium food like hot dogs, hamburgers, nachos and more along with Budweiser drink specials.
NORTH VALLEY
When: 11 a.m.
Address: 7300 N Aliante Pkwy.
Phone: (702) 692-7777
Info: ETA Lounge is offering a $25 all-you-can-eat buffet starting at 2:30 p.m. The Aliante Race & Sports lounge will offer food and drink specials including $1.50 hot dogs, $5 eight-piece buffalo wings and beers starting at $3.
Address: 2121 E Craig Rd.
Phone: (702) 507-5700
Info: Victory’s Bar & Grill inside Cannery will have food and drink specials, including domestic beer bottles for $3 and domestic beer buckets for $15.
Address: 6430 N. Durango Dr.
Phone: (702) 722-2999
Info: All Remedy’s and Distill locations will feature food and drink specials, including $12.50 buckets of beer and pint drafts starting at $3.
Address: 2400 N Rancho Dr.
Phone: (702) 631-7000
Info: Free viewing party inside Cabo Lounge featuring food and drink specials, including $4 shots of Jim Beam, Jameson, Patron Silver or Crown Royal.
When: Can purchase tickets at 9 a.m., doors open at 1 p.m.
Address: 9090 Alta Dr.
Phone: (702) 636-7111
Info: Showroom area will feature a live betting station and food and drink specials, such as $3 domestic beer bottles and $15 domestic mix and match buckets; and $4 imported beer bottles and $20 imported mix and match buckets.
SUMMERLIN
Address: 10820 W. Charleston Blvd.
Phone: (702) 534-1400
Info: All Remedy’s and Distill locations will feature food and drink specials, including $12.50 buckets of beer and pint drafts starting at $3.
When: 2:30 p.m.
Address: 11011 W Charleston Blvd.
Phone: (702) 797-7344
Info: $50 all-you-can-eat menu pairs with $6 Bud Light drafts and $24 Bud Light pitchers.
JW Marriott Las Vegas and Rampart Casino
When: 2:00 p.m.
Address: 221 N Rampart Blvd.
Phone: (702) 869-7777
Info: General admission starts at $59 and includes a commemorative t-shirt and access to parties at the buffet, Grand Ballroom and Valencia Ballroom.
Address: 9560 W Sahara Ave.
Phone: (702) 462-2298
Info: Raffles and specials available during the game. Summerlin location features $25 unlimited nacho bar.
Address: 11020 Lavender Hill Dr.
Phone: (702) 982-0111
Info: Pancho’s will feature a dedicated Rams viewing party complete with discounted appetizers, margaritas, well cocktails and house wines. After 3 p.m., guests can also get half-off all tequila shots.
Address: 450 S Rampart Blvd
Phone: (702) 722-2000
Info: PKWY Tavern locations feature more than 80 high-definition TV’s and 250 beer selections.
When: 2:00 p.m.
Address: 11011 W Charleston Blvd.
Phone: (702) 797-7777
Info: Big Game buffet and unlimited Miller and Coors brand draft beers costs $60/person.
SOUTH VALLEY
Address: 4830 W. Pyle Ave.
Phone: (702) 834-5700
Info: All Remedy’s and Distill locations will feature food and drink specials, including $12.50 buckets of beer and pint drafts starting at $3.
HENDERSON
When: 2:30 p.m.
Address: 2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy.
Phone: (702) 617-7190
Info: $5 Bud Light drafts and $20 Bud Light pitchers pair with food specials throughout the game.
When: 2:30 p.m.
Address: 140 S Water St.
Phone: (702) 564-1811
Info: Tequila Falls Lounge includes food and drink specials such as $1.50 draft beers and $1 hot dogs.
Address: 777 W E Lake Mead Pkwy.
Phone: (702) 558-7000
Info: Free viewing party inside Coco Lounge includes food and drink specials, such as $4 shots of Jim Beam, Jameson, Patron Silver or Crown Royal.
When: 1:00 p.m.
Address: 2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy.
Phone: (702) 617-7777
Info: No RSVP needed for this free admission party held in the Estancia Ballroom. Food and beverage specials for purchase only.
When: 2:30 p.m.
Address: 920 N Boulder Hwy.
Phone: (702) 564-8100
Info: Troubadour Lounge will feature $2 bottled beers and $2 hamburgers and chili dogs.
Address: 445 Marks St.
Phone: (702) 586-3557
Info: PKWY Tavern locations feature more than 80 high-definition TV’s and 250 beer selections.
Address: 3265 St. Rose Pkwy.
Phone: (702) 982-3026
Info: All Remedy’s and Distill locations will feature food and drink specials, including $12.50 buckets of beer and pint drafts starting at $3.
Address: 530 Conestoga Way
Phone: (702) 478-8300
Info: All Remedy’s and Distill locations will feature food and drink specials, including $12.50 buckets of beer and pint drafts starting at $3.
MULTIPLE LOCATIONS
When: 3:00 p.m.
Info: Extended happy hour, dining specials, gaming promotions and giveaways available at all 60 PT’s Pub, PT’s Gold, PT’s Ranch, PT’s Brewing Company, Sean Patrick’s, Sierra Gold and SG Bar locations.
Did we miss any? If your establishment is hosting a “Big Game” watch party, email your info to sportsdesk@reviewjournal.com and we’ll add it to our online listing. Party listings, including a map, will be in Friday’s Super Bowl special section.
Contact Elaine Emerson at eemerson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @E15Emerson on Twitter.