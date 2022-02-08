Here’s where you can watch Super Bowl LVI in Las Vegas Valley
It’s Super Bowl time and there are many places in the Las Vegas Valley to cheer on either the Cincinnati Bengals or the Los Angeles Rams.
It’s that time of year again.
Time to indulge in way too many wings, dips and chips while watching the biggest game in all of sports.
The Strip
House of Blues Las Vegas
3950 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-632-7631
www.houseofblues.com
1:30 p.m. reserved seating, 2:30 p.m. general seating
The All-You-Can-Eat package starts at $70* for an early bird special, and includes a buffet-style menu. An All-You-Can-Drink package can be added. House of Blues and Live Nation Covid policies are in place for the Music Hall and can be found online at https://www.houseofblues.com/lasvegas//faq. The event is open to the all ages.
CliQue Bar & Lounge
3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-7939
www.cliquelv.com
1 p.m.
VIP tables will be available for parties up to eight people, starting at $2,000 per table; as well as bar seating by reservation, starting at $250 per person.
Brooklyn Bowl
3545 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 862-2695
www.brooklynbowl.com
2 p.m.
Brooklyn Bowl will offer six distinct viewing options. Packages start at $110 per person.
Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar
3545 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 691-3773
www.chayolv.com
3 p.m.
Chayo is hosting a viewing party that includes reserved seating, shared plates, bottomless mimosas, sangria and draft beer for $150 per person.
Virgil’s Real Barbecue
3545 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 473-9700
www.virgilsbbq.com
1 p.m.
The Big Game viewing party is $125 per person for a variety of their top food selections and an unlimited drink package can be added for $50 per person. Virgil’s will also offer a To-Go package that feeds eight to 10 people for $165. To book either package email partieslv@virgilsrealbbq.com or call (702) 473-9700 ext. 2.
Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery
3545 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 826-2100
www.caesars.com/linq/restaurants/tilted-kilt
2:30 p.m.
Tilted Kilt will host a viewing party where reservations include open bar of draft beer with premium buffet for $215 per person. The open bar begins one hour before kick-off. For more information or to reserve, call (702) 826-2100 or email angielvk204@gmail.com.
Off The Strip Bistro + Bar
3535 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
www.caesars.com/linq/restaurants/off-the-strip
2 p.m.
Guests can enjoy a viewing party on the second floor of Off The Strip Bistro + Bar. The viewing party package is $150 per person for all-you-can-drink and a buffet. Guests must be 21 and over.
Cafe Americano
3570 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 650-5921
www.cafeamericano.com
Enjoy an All-You-Can-Eat menu for $125 per person. Tickets include outdoor guaranteed seating at the Terraza featuring the oversized 9’ x 16’ screen & free giveaways. Full bar items are also available with a minimum spend of $125.
GO Pool at Flamingo Las Vegas
3555 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 697-2888
gopoolvegas.com
Individual, cabana and daybed food and beverage packages. Daybed packages start at $1,462+, and cabana packages start at $3,528+.
Influence, The Pool at The LINQ Hotel + Experience
3535 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 835-5713
www.caesars.com/linq/things-to-do/influence-the-pool-at-the-linq
Individual food and beverage packages start at $347+, with cabanas for up to 12 also available. For a larger group, enjoy the newly renovated Game Room and upper deck area with a food and beverage package for up to 50 guests, starting at $9,266+.
Caesars Palace
3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(866) 227-5938
www.caesars.com
Cheer on your team while catching some rays at the Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis with the Neptune cabana package for up to eight guests, starting at $700+. Inside Caesars Palace, experience true VIP treatment at Alto Bar and VISTA Cocktail Lounge with Super Bowl LVI packages that include bottle service for two to eight guests. Or enjoy the game at Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill with “all you care to eat and drink” packages starting at $225+ per person. To make a reservation for Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill, visit OpenTable.com.
Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
3667 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(866) 919-7472
https://www.caesars.com/planet-hollywood
Located at the heart of Planet Hollywood, Heart Bar offers beverage packages for four to celebrate Super Bowl LVI.
Minus5° Ice Experience and 1923 Prohibition Bar
3930 S Las Vegas Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 740-5800
3 p.m. to 8 p.m
Guests can enjoy $95 all you can drink drafts and select cocktails during the game at 1923 Prohibition Bar plus free swag, giveaways and lite bites available. Guests with groups of 12 or more who want a more private experience for the game, can purchase a buyout through the events team at candace@icebarlv.com.
HyperX Arena
3900 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 723-2355
www.hyperxesportsarenalasvegas.com
2 – 8 p.m.
Sports lovers can catch all the action on the Arena’s state-of-the-art LED video wall and dozens of flat screen TVs while enjoying a la carte bites and an open bar featuring call liquors, wine and beer. All seats are priced at $100. Tickets include seating and an open bar through the third quarter.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-7000
cosmopolitanlasvegas.com
Race & Sports Book powered by William Hill
Score big at The Race & Sports Book powered by William Hill with LED video walls, spacious and comfortable seating areas and game-time specials. Premium high tops start at $1600 and regular high tops start at $1,200 for seating up to four people. Reservations include a $300 food & beverage minimum per guest with specialty dishes provided by Block 16 Urban Food Hall.
The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails
3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 1, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-7434
thebarbershoplv.com
1 p.m.
VIP seating packages include access to the buffet with bar seating starting at $250 and tables starting at $3,000.
Marquee Dayclub
3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 333-9000
taogroup.com
1:30 p.m.
With an expanded menu and VIP bottle service, guests can score big with tables starting at $1,200 for parties up to three. .
STK
3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
cosmopolitanlasvegas.com
2 – 7:30 p.m.
Savor in delectable bites and bottomless beverages for $349+. Guests can add a bottle of Dom Perignon Champagne or Don Julio 1942 Tequila for $350 per bottle.
The Cocktail Collective
3325 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 607-1950
venetianlasvegas.com
2 p.m.
The trio of bars, known as The Cocktail Collective, will celebrate football’s biggest match with bites, beverages, big screens and big game packages. Doors will open at 2 p.m. at The Dorsey, Electra and Rosina. Reservations can be made at CocktailCollectiveVIP@VenetianLasVegas.com
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer
3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-340-3686
Savanna.Mote@blacktaplv.com
Award-winning burger joint Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is offering football fans Big Game Blitz packages that include a four-course menu featuring unlimited snacks, wings, craft burgers, sandwiches and CrazyShakes®. Black Tap also has limited seating at The Venetian sports book that can be reserved by booking one of the Big Game Blitz packages.
Buddy V’s Ristorante
3327 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 607-2355
venetianlasvegas.com
Buddy’s team is preparing a special menu with all-you-can-eat Italian family favorites including Grandma’s meatballs, hot wings, pasta, Tuscan cheese fries and loaded Italian sandwiches. This all-you-can-eat menu starts at $54.95 per person.
Reservations can be made at Buddy V’s Ristorante at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.
Yardbird
3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 297-6541
venetianlasvegas.com
Sofas for six can be reserved for a minimum food and beverage spend of $800, seats in the lounge/$150 per person and barstools/$100 per person. For those staying home to watch the game, Yardbird is offering family style take-out Homegating packages for six people which includes fried chicken and more from $95 – $175.
Bouchon
3355 Las Vegas Blvd S 10th Floor, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 414-6200
venetianlasvegas.com
Watch the game on big screen televisions set up throughout the restaurant and feast on all-you-can-eat game day classics. Also on the menu is buttermilk fried chicken, a whole roasted Newman Farm pig at half-time and all-you-can-drink draft beer, sommelier-selected wine and well drinks. Tickets are $225 per person.
Moon Palace
3325 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 607-3060
venetianlasvegas.com
Score a touchdown with your tastebuds at Moon Palace by David Chang with the Big Game Box featuring four double decker sliders, hot chips, eight crispy chicken fingers, fresh veggies and a side of chickpea miso dip for $56.
Tropicana Las Vegas
3801 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
troplv.com
1:30 p.m.
702-739-2411 or (800) 829-9034
This Super Bowl watch party is hosted by The Black Hole and Corona.
The Black Hole promises a star-studded event with The Black Hole Super Fans — Violator, Senor Raider and Gorilla Rilla, DJ Mike Scott, as well as the Corona Girls. Prizes from The Black Hole, Tropicana, and Corona and Modelo will also be given out throughout the event. General Admission tickets are priced at $130 plus taxes and fees. VIP Admission tickets are priced at $250 plus taxes and fees.
Tickets can be purchased through TropLV.com or Ticketmaster.com. Or visit the Tropicana Las Vegas Box Office, open 12 noon to 11 p.m. daily, by calling call 702-739-2411 or toll free (800) 829-9034.
MGM Resorts International
BetMGM Sportsbook at The Mirage
3400 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(800) 374-9000
https://mirage.mgmresorts.com/en.html
This sportsbook allows sports aficionados to immerse themselves in an iconic, Las Vegas betting environment with 85’ HD projection screens. VIP seating options within the sportsbook create a personal space for bettors in the midst of the action.
Waldorf Astoria
3752 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89158
(702) 590-8888
Boasting some of the best unobstructed views of The Strip, cheer on your favorite team while indulging in a special Game Day menu offered from 12-5PM.
Allegro
3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-2040
visitwynn.com
Allegro’s big screens will be complemented by a menu of all-you-can-eat game day favorites like Mac & Cheese with cheddar cheese and breadcrumbs, Chicken Wings with Frank’s Red Hot served with ranch or blue cheese dressing, and Allegro’s signature Margherita and Pepperoni Pizzas. The $225 per person menu also includes Italian classics like Rice Arancini with veal and pork Bolognese, smoked mozzarella, and peas as well as Tiramisu.
Wynn Buffet
3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-3340
visitwynn.com
The $225 per person package includes unlimited visits to The Buffet and endless pours of select wine, beer, or buffet cocktails.
Charlie’s Bar + Grill
3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-3365
visitwynn.com
The $380 per person package includes endless drinks from the select beverage list and game time classics.
Eastside Lounge
3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-5398
https://www.wynnlasvegas.com/dining
A $225 per person all-you-can-eat feast of gridiron favorites plus limited drinks from a select beverage list.
La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway
3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
wynnlasvegas.com
La Cave will start the celebration with limitless butlered service at $175 per person with flowing libations for an additional $99 per person.
Lobby Bar
3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-5330
wynnlasvegas.com
Two all-you-can-eat packages featuring limitless drinks from a select beverage list. The $200 per person well package includes spirit options like Jack Daniels, Absolut, and Sauza Blue, while the $225 premium package features upgrades like Johnnie Walker Black, Grey Goose, and Patron as well as FIJI and Redbull.
Intrigue
3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-7000
wynnsocial.com
1 p.m.
The space will offer a spirited atmosphere for fans with flat-screen TVs, a projector, games like cornhole and beer pong, VIP bottle service, food and beverage packages, and gameday giveaways. Culinary offerings include Prime Rib Chili, Warm Pretzel Sticks, Chicken Wings, Hot Dogs, and Wynn Field Club’s beloved Ice Cream Sandwiches. Football enthusiasts looking for an exclusive VIP experience can reserve a private lounge for up to 20 guests complete with a customizable menu. Fans must be 21+ years of age to attend.
XS Nightclub
3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-0097
wynnsocial.com
On Friday, February 11 the dynamic artist, Kygo, takes the stage followed by the award-winning DJ, Marshmello, on Saturday, February 12. To round off game day festivities, get hyped with FAED and special guest Kim Lee on Sunday, Feb. 13. Guests can enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of the indoor/outdoor venue with general admission or enhance the experience with VIP table reservations. For more information and to make reservations, please visit wynnsocial.com.
Downtown Las Vegas
Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino
206 N 3rd St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
DowntownGrand.com
Parties will be held at four locations: Triple George Grill, Freedom Beat, The Fremont Room, The Las Vegas Room.
2:30 p.m.
Beginning 3:30 p.m., guests can score all-you-can-eat stadium food and an unlimited drink package until the end of the 3rd quarter. A cash bar will be available beginning 2:30 p.m. through the end of 4th quarter. Tickets for the Big Game package start at $125. Must be 21 or older to attend.
Gold Spike
217 Las Vegas Blvd N, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 476-1082
goldspike.com
1:30 p.m.
A tailgate buffet featuring bar bites, booze and fan favorite snacks like Chicken Tenders, Beef Sliders and Mozzarella Bites. At 3:30 p.m., pigskin-loving patrons can catch every foul, fumble and touchdown surrounded by jumbo screens and state-of-the-art surround sound. During the game fans will have the opportunity to win big with contests and giveaways.
Circa Resort & Casino
8 Fremont Street Experience, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 247-2258
Fans looking for the ultimate football Sunday Funday can place bets at Circa’s sportsbook and catch the game on its massive 78-million-pixel, high-definition screen, and purchase food and beverage packages from Victory Burger & Wings Co., Project BBQ and Saginaw’s Delicatessen. Fans can also purchase packages at Stadium Swim. Guests can take advantage of several poolside packages that include options for individuals looking to watch the game by themselves all the way up to cabanas that can seat up to 30 guests. Each experience comes with different food and beverage packages to curb hunger during the Big Game festivities.
the D Las Vegas
301 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 388-2400
www.thed.com
In the D’s private Man Caves, guests can kick back in their own exclusive space with multiple high-definition screens, plush MVP seating and unlimited game-day food and drinks. Fans can also host a high-energy watch event at the 11,000-square-foot Big Game party hub on the D’s 12th floor. The package includes state-of-the-art sound and TV, unlimited stadium food and drink and on-site Circa Sports betting.
Downtown Container Park
707 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 359-9982
Saturday 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Sunday 3:30 p.m.
The Big Game Weekend Tailgate Beer Bash invites beer fans to celebrate the weekend’s football festivities with game day favorite bottomless brews, tasty beer dogs from Downtown Terrace and live entertainment on the stage. Each $40 ticket includes over 10 varieties of bottomless brew options and tailgate staples like Mango Cart, Lovelady Love Juice, Revision Blonde and more. Catch every minute of Big Game action on The Lawn at Container Park on Sunday. The free outdoor watch party will host a jumbo flat screen viewing experience and park-wide surround sound in addition to an array of game day specials from Container Park tenants.
North Las Vegas
Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa
7300 N Aliante Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV 89084
(702) 692-7777
www.aliantegaming.com
2:30 p.m.
Guests can watch the game on three giant video screens, while enjoying comfortable seating and tasty, stadium-inspired food and drink specials. This event is free to attend.
Summerlin
Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar
11011 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89135
(702) 797-7344
2:30 p.m.
Hearthstone’s party will feature a $95 food and beverage package.
Suncoast Hotel and Casino
9090 Alta Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89145
702-636-7111
www.suncoastcasino.com
1:30 p.m.
Fans can enjoy the Big Game at Suncoast Showroom’s Big Game Viewing Party featuring unlimited stadium-style food for $22 per person and drink specials. Guests can get their free entry ticket beginning at 9 a.m. on February 13.
JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino
221 N Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 869-7777 or (702) 507-5900
3 p.m.
Public Big Game Party at Market Place Buffet Location at 3 p.m. $39 per person to enter – includes open bar (select beer, wine & well drinks) Customers are required to have a wristband to enter the Buffet. Must be 21 – no exceptions.
Central Las Vegas
Hard Rock Cafe
3771 Las Vegas Blvd S #120, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 650-8582
Ticketweb.com
3 – 7:30 p.m
Tickets are $300 per person (including tax), and include guaranteed seating, a premium open bar and food stations of chef-selected game day favorites. Groups should purchase their tickets all under one name for guaranteed seating together.
Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas
4510 S Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 853-2337
hofbrauhauslasvegas.com
11 a.m.
Each ticket to the Super Sunday celebration includes guaranteed seating to relax while watching the game, open bar, and a special all-you-can-eat menu. Tickets are available for purchase now at sevenrooms.com/events/hofbrauhauslv and are priced at $145 per person (excluding tax and gratuity). Day-of pricing will increase to $175 per person (excluding tax and gratuity) at the door. Open bar and all-you-can-eat begins at 2:30 p.m. until the end of the game.
Emporium Arcade Bar
3215 S Rancho Dr STE 105, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 854-6367
2 p.m.
Pre-game specials include $5 well shots and $10 Clase Azul Tequila Resposado shots. Half-time specials include $5 well shots and $10 Clase Azul Tequila Resposado shots. Game time specials include $20 Modelo Especial beer buckets, $20 White Claw Hard Seltzer or Topo Chico Hard Seltzer bucket, and a $20 variety select beer bucket. Five beers are included in each bucket. Guests may also order pizza through Todd English’s The Beast restaurant at AREA15. All game day drink promotional purchases come with one raffle ticket. All guests wearing football jerseys will receive double raffle tickets.
South Las Vegas
Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews
6629 Las Vegas Blvd S STE 120, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(725) 735-5400
sickiesburgers.com
3 p.m.
Sports fans can grab a table with their group and settle in to watch Cincinnati take on Los Angeles on Sickies’ 30 televisions located throughout the restaurant and patio. There is a $50 per person minimum for food & beverage.
Henderson
Borracha Mexican Cantina
2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052
(702) 617-7190
www.borrachavegas.com
2:30 p.m.
Borracha’s Big Game celebration will feature a $95 food and beverage package.