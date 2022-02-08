Here’s where you can watch Super Bowl LVI in Las Vegas Valley

It’s Super Bowl time and there are many places in the Las Vegas Valley to cheer on either the Cincinnati Bengals or the Los Angeles Rams.

SoFi Stadium is seen Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium is the site of Super Bowl LVI scheduled to be played on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals helmets rest on a stage inside the NFL Experience, an interactive fan show, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl NFL football game Feb. 13 in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

It’s that time of year again.

Time to indulge in way too many wings, dips and chips while watching the biggest game in all of sports.

The Strip

House of Blues Las Vegas

3950 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-632-7631

www.houseofblues.com

1:30 p.m. reserved seating, 2:30 p.m. general seating

The All-You-Can-Eat package starts at $70* for an early bird special, and includes a buffet-style menu. An All-You-Can-Drink package can be added. House of Blues and Live Nation Covid policies are in place for the Music Hall and can be found online at https://www.houseofblues.com/lasvegas//faq. The event is open to the all ages.

CliQue Bar & Lounge

3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 698-7939

www.cliquelv.com

1 p.m.

VIP tables will be available for parties up to eight people, starting at $2,000 per table; as well as bar seating by reservation, starting at $250 per person.

Brooklyn Bowl

3545 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 862-2695

www.brooklynbowl.com

2 p.m.

Brooklyn Bowl will offer six distinct viewing options. Packages start at $110 per person.

Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar

3545 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 691-3773

www.chayolv.com

3 p.m.

Chayo is hosting a viewing party that includes reserved seating, shared plates, bottomless mimosas, sangria and draft beer for $150 per person.

Virgil’s Real Barbecue

3545 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 473-9700

www.virgilsbbq.com

1 p.m.

The Big Game viewing party is $125 per person for a variety of their top food selections and an unlimited drink package can be added for $50 per person. Virgil’s will also offer a To-Go package that feeds eight to 10 people for $165. To book either package email partieslv@virgilsrealbbq.com or call (702) 473-9700 ext. 2.

Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery

3545 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 826-2100

www.caesars.com/linq/restaurants/tilted-kilt

2:30 p.m.

Tilted Kilt will host a viewing party where reservations include open bar of draft beer with premium buffet for $215 per person. The open bar begins one hour before kick-off. For more information or to reserve, call (702) 826-2100 or email angielvk204@gmail.com.

Off The Strip Bistro + Bar

3535 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

www.caesars.com/linq/restaurants/off-the-strip

2 p.m.

Guests can enjoy a viewing party on the second floor of Off The Strip Bistro + Bar. The viewing party package is $150 per person for all-you-can-drink and a buffet. Guests must be 21 and over.

Cafe Americano

3570 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 650-5921

www.cafeamericano.com

Enjoy an All-You-Can-Eat menu for $125 per person. Tickets include outdoor guaranteed seating at the Terraza featuring the oversized 9’ x 16’ screen & free giveaways. Full bar items are also available with a minimum spend of $125.

GO Pool at Flamingo Las Vegas

3555 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 697-2888

gopoolvegas.com

Individual, cabana and daybed food and beverage packages. Daybed packages start at $1,462+, and cabana packages start at $3,528+.

Influence, The Pool at The LINQ Hotel + Experience

3535 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 835-5713

www.caesars.com/linq/things-to-do/influence-the-pool-at-the-linq

Individual food and beverage packages start at $347+, with cabanas for up to 12 also available. For a larger group, enjoy the newly renovated Game Room and upper deck area with a food and beverage package for up to 50 guests, starting at $9,266+.

Caesars Palace

3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

(866) 227-5938

www.caesars.com

Cheer on your team while catching some rays at the Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis with the Neptune cabana package for up to eight guests, starting at $700+. Inside Caesars Palace, experience true VIP treatment at Alto Bar and VISTA Cocktail Lounge with Super Bowl LVI packages that include bottle service for two to eight guests. Or enjoy the game at Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill with “all you care to eat and drink” packages starting at $225+ per person. To make a reservation for Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill, visit OpenTable.com.

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

3667 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

(866) 919-7472

https://www.caesars.com/planet-hollywood

Located at the heart of Planet Hollywood, Heart Bar offers beverage packages for four to celebrate Super Bowl LVI.

Minus5° Ice Experience and 1923 Prohibition Bar

3930 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89119

(702) 740-5800

3 p.m. to 8 p.m

Guests can enjoy $95 all you can drink drafts and select cocktails during the game at 1923 Prohibition Bar plus free swag, giveaways and lite bites available. Guests with groups of 12 or more who want a more private experience for the game, can purchase a buyout through the events team at candace@icebarlv.com.

HyperX Arena

3900 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119

(702) 723-2355

www.hyperxesportsarenalasvegas.com

2 – 8 p.m.

Sports lovers can catch all the action on the Arena’s state-of-the-art LED video wall and dozens of flat screen TVs while enjoying a la carte bites and an open bar featuring call liquors, wine and beer. All seats are priced at $100. Tickets include seating and an open bar through the third quarter.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 698-7000

cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Race & Sports Book powered by William Hill

Score big at The Race & Sports Book powered by William Hill with LED video walls, spacious and comfortable seating areas and game-time specials. Premium high tops start at $1600 and regular high tops start at $1,200 for seating up to four people. Reservations include a $300 food & beverage minimum per guest with specialty dishes provided by Block 16 Urban Food Hall.

The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails

3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 1, Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 698-7434

thebarbershoplv.com

1 p.m.

VIP seating packages include access to the buffet with bar seating starting at $250 and tables starting at $3,000.

Marquee Dayclub

3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 333-9000

taogroup.com

1:30 p.m.

With an expanded menu and VIP bottle service, guests can score big with tables starting at $1,200 for parties up to three. .

STK

3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

2 – 7:30 p.m.

Savor in delectable bites and bottomless beverages for $349+. Guests can add a bottle of Dom Perignon Champagne or Don Julio 1942 Tequila for $350 per bottle.

The Cocktail Collective

3325 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 607-1950

venetianlasvegas.com

2 p.m.

The trio of bars, known as The Cocktail Collective, will celebrate football’s biggest match with bites, beverages, big screens and big game packages. Doors will open at 2 p.m. at The Dorsey, Electra and Rosina. Reservations can be made at CocktailCollectiveVIP@VenetianLasVegas.com

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-340-3686

Savanna.Mote@blacktaplv.com

Award-winning burger joint Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is offering football fans Big Game Blitz packages that include a four-course menu featuring unlimited snacks, wings, craft burgers, sandwiches and CrazyShakes®. Black Tap also has limited seating at The Venetian sports book that can be reserved by booking one of the Big Game Blitz packages.

Buddy V’s Ristorante

3327 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 607-2355

venetianlasvegas.com

Buddy’s team is preparing a special menu with all-you-can-eat Italian family favorites including Grandma’s meatballs, hot wings, pasta, Tuscan cheese fries and loaded Italian sandwiches. This all-you-can-eat menu starts at $54.95 per person.

Reservations can be made at Buddy V’s Ristorante at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Yardbird

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 297-6541

venetianlasvegas.com

Sofas for six can be reserved for a minimum food and beverage spend of $800, seats in the lounge/$150 per person and barstools/$100 per person. For those staying home to watch the game, Yardbird is offering family style take-out Homegating packages for six people which includes fried chicken and more from $95 – $175.

Bouchon

3355 Las Vegas Blvd S 10th Floor, Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 414-6200

venetianlasvegas.com

Watch the game on big screen televisions set up throughout the restaurant and feast on all-you-can-eat game day classics. Also on the menu is buttermilk fried chicken, a whole roasted Newman Farm pig at half-time and all-you-can-drink draft beer, sommelier-selected wine and well drinks. Tickets are $225 per person.

Moon Palace

3325 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 607-3060

venetianlasvegas.com

Score a touchdown with your tastebuds at Moon Palace by David Chang with the Big Game Box featuring four double decker sliders, hot chips, eight crispy chicken fingers, fresh veggies and a side of chickpea miso dip for $56.

Tropicana Las Vegas

3801 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

troplv.com

1:30 p.m.

702-739-2411 or (800) 829-9034

This Super Bowl watch party is hosted by The Black Hole and Corona.

The Black Hole promises a star-studded event with The Black Hole Super Fans — Violator, Senor Raider and Gorilla Rilla, DJ Mike Scott, as well as the Corona Girls. Prizes from The Black Hole, Tropicana, and Corona and Modelo will also be given out throughout the event. General Admission tickets are priced at $130 plus taxes and fees. VIP Admission tickets are priced at $250 plus taxes and fees.

Tickets can be purchased through TropLV.com or Ticketmaster.com. Or visit the Tropicana Las Vegas Box Office, open 12 noon to 11 p.m. daily, by calling call 702-739-2411 or toll free (800) 829-9034.

MGM Resorts International

BetMGM Sportsbook at The Mirage

3400 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

(800) 374-9000

https://mirage.mgmresorts.com/en.html

This sportsbook allows sports aficionados to immerse themselves in an iconic, Las Vegas betting environment with 85’ HD projection screens. VIP seating options within the sportsbook create a personal space for bettors in the midst of the action.

Waldorf Astoria

3752 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89158

(702) 590-8888

Boasting some of the best unobstructed views of The Strip, cheer on your favorite team while indulging in a special Game Day menu offered from 12-5PM.

Allegro

3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 770-2040

visitwynn.com

Allegro’s big screens will be complemented by a menu of all-you-can-eat game day favorites like Mac & Cheese with cheddar cheese and breadcrumbs, Chicken Wings with Frank’s Red Hot served with ranch or blue cheese dressing, and Allegro’s signature Margherita and Pepperoni Pizzas. The $225 per person menu also includes Italian classics like Rice Arancini with veal and pork Bolognese, smoked mozzarella, and peas as well as Tiramisu.

Wynn Buffet

3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 770-3340

visitwynn.com

The $225 per person package includes unlimited visits to The Buffet and endless pours of select wine, beer, or buffet cocktails.

Charlie’s Bar + Grill

3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 770-3365

visitwynn.com

The $380 per person package includes endless drinks from the select beverage list and game time classics.

Eastside Lounge

3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 770-5398

https://www.wynnlasvegas.com/dining

A $225 per person all-you-can-eat feast of gridiron favorites plus limited drinks from a select beverage list.

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway

3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

wynnlasvegas.com

La Cave will start the celebration with limitless butlered service at $175 per person with flowing libations for an additional $99 per person.

Lobby Bar

3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 770-5330

wynnlasvegas.com

Two all-you-can-eat packages featuring limitless drinks from a select beverage list. The $200 per person well package includes spirit options like Jack Daniels, Absolut, and Sauza Blue, while the $225 premium package features upgrades like Johnnie Walker Black, Grey Goose, and Patron as well as FIJI and Redbull.

Intrigue

3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 770-7000

wynnsocial.com

1 p.m.

The space will offer a spirited atmosphere for fans with flat-screen TVs, a projector, games like cornhole and beer pong, VIP bottle service, food and beverage packages, and gameday giveaways. Culinary offerings include Prime Rib Chili, Warm Pretzel Sticks, Chicken Wings, Hot Dogs, and Wynn Field Club’s beloved Ice Cream Sandwiches. Football enthusiasts looking for an exclusive VIP experience can reserve a private lounge for up to 20 guests complete with a customizable menu. Fans must be 21+ years of age to attend.

XS Nightclub

3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 770-0097

wynnsocial.com

On Friday, February 11 the dynamic artist, Kygo, takes the stage followed by the award-winning DJ, Marshmello, on Saturday, February 12. To round off game day festivities, get hyped with FAED and special guest Kim Lee on Sunday, Feb. 13. Guests can enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of the indoor/outdoor venue with general admission or enhance the experience with VIP table reservations. For more information and to make reservations, please visit wynnsocial.com.

Downtown Las Vegas

Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino

206 N 3rd St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

DowntownGrand.com

Parties will be held at four locations: Triple George Grill, Freedom Beat, The Fremont Room, The Las Vegas Room.

2:30 p.m.

Beginning 3:30 p.m., guests can score all-you-can-eat stadium food and an unlimited drink package until the end of the 3rd quarter. A cash bar will be available beginning 2:30 p.m. through the end of 4th quarter. Tickets for the Big Game package start at $125. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Gold Spike

217 Las Vegas Blvd N, Las Vegas, NV 89101

(702) 476-1082

goldspike.com

1:30 p.m.

A tailgate buffet featuring bar bites, booze and fan favorite snacks like Chicken Tenders, Beef Sliders and Mozzarella Bites. At 3:30 p.m., pigskin-loving patrons can catch every foul, fumble and touchdown surrounded by jumbo screens and state-of-the-art surround sound. During the game fans will have the opportunity to win big with contests and giveaways.

Circa Resort & Casino

8 Fremont Street Experience, Las Vegas, NV 89101

(702) 247-2258

Fans looking for the ultimate football Sunday Funday can place bets at Circa’s sportsbook and catch the game on its massive 78-million-pixel, high-definition screen, and purchase food and beverage packages from Victory Burger & Wings Co., Project BBQ and Saginaw’s Delicatessen. Fans can also purchase packages at Stadium Swim. Guests can take advantage of several poolside packages that include options for individuals looking to watch the game by themselves all the way up to cabanas that can seat up to 30 guests. Each experience comes with different food and beverage packages to curb hunger during the Big Game festivities.

the D Las Vegas

301 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

(702) 388-2400

www.thed.com

In the D’s private Man Caves, guests can kick back in their own exclusive space with multiple high-definition screens, plush MVP seating and unlimited game-day food and drinks. Fans can also host a high-energy watch event at the 11,000-square-foot Big Game party hub on the D’s 12th floor. The package includes state-of-the-art sound and TV, unlimited stadium food and drink and on-site Circa Sports betting.

Downtown Container Park

707 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

(702) 359-9982

Saturday 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday 3:30 p.m.

The Big Game Weekend Tailgate Beer Bash invites beer fans to celebrate the weekend’s football festivities with game day favorite bottomless brews, tasty beer dogs from Downtown Terrace and live entertainment on the stage. Each $40 ticket includes over 10 varieties of bottomless brew options and tailgate staples like Mango Cart, Lovelady Love Juice, Revision Blonde and more. Catch every minute of Big Game action on The Lawn at Container Park on Sunday. The free outdoor watch party will host a jumbo flat screen viewing experience and park-wide surround sound in addition to an array of game day specials from Container Park tenants.

North Las Vegas

Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa

7300 N Aliante Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV 89084

(702) 692-7777

www.aliantegaming.com

2:30 p.m.

Guests can watch the game on three giant video screens, while enjoying comfortable seating and tasty, stadium-inspired food and drink specials. This event is free to attend.

Summerlin

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar

11011 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89135

(702) 797-7344

2:30 p.m.

Hearthstone’s party will feature a $95 food and beverage package.

Suncoast Hotel and Casino

9090 Alta Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89145

702-636-7111

www.suncoastcasino.com

1:30 p.m.

Fans can enjoy the Big Game at Suncoast Showroom’s Big Game Viewing Party featuring unlimited stadium-style food for $22 per person and drink specials. Guests can get their free entry ticket beginning at 9 a.m. on February 13.

JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino

221 N Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145

(702) 869-7777 or (702) 507-5900

3 p.m.

Public Big Game Party at Market Place Buffet Location at 3 p.m. $39 per person to enter – includes open bar (select beer, wine & well drinks) Customers are required to have a wristband to enter the Buffet. Must be 21 – no exceptions.

Central Las Vegas

Hard Rock Cafe

3771 Las Vegas Blvd S #120, Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 650-8582

Ticketweb.com

3 – 7:30 p.m

Tickets are $300 per person (including tax), and include guaranteed seating, a premium open bar and food stations of chef-selected game day favorites. Groups should purchase their tickets all under one name for guaranteed seating together.

Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas

4510 S Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169

(702) 853-2337

hofbrauhauslasvegas.com

11 a.m.

Each ticket to the Super Sunday celebration includes guaranteed seating to relax while watching the game, open bar, and a special all-you-can-eat menu. Tickets are available for purchase now at sevenrooms.com/events/hofbrauhauslv and are priced at $145 per person (excluding tax and gratuity). Day-of pricing will increase to $175 per person (excluding tax and gratuity) at the door. Open bar and all-you-can-eat begins at 2:30 p.m. until the end of the game.

Emporium Arcade Bar

3215 S Rancho Dr STE 105, Las Vegas, NV 89102

(702) 854-6367

2 p.m.

Pre-game specials include $5 well shots and $10 Clase Azul Tequila Resposado shots. Half-time specials include $5 well shots and $10 Clase Azul Tequila Resposado shots. Game time specials include $20 Modelo Especial beer buckets, $20 White Claw Hard Seltzer or Topo Chico Hard Seltzer bucket, and a $20 variety select beer bucket. Five beers are included in each bucket. Guests may also order pizza through Todd English’s The Beast restaurant at AREA15. All game day drink promotional purchases come with one raffle ticket. All guests wearing football jerseys will receive double raffle tickets.

South Las Vegas

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews

6629 Las Vegas Blvd S STE 120, Las Vegas, NV 89119

(725) 735-5400

sickiesburgers.com

3 p.m.

Sports fans can grab a table with their group and settle in to watch Cincinnati take on Los Angeles on Sickies’ 30 televisions located throughout the restaurant and patio. There is a $50 per person minimum for food & beverage.

Henderson

Borracha Mexican Cantina

2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052

(702) 617-7190

www.borrachavegas.com

2:30 p.m.

Borracha’s Big Game celebration will feature a $95 food and beverage package.