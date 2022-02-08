Here’s where you can watch Super Bowl LVII in Las Vegas Valley

It’s Super Bowl time and there are many places in the Las Vegas Valley to cheer on either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles.

Footballs are displayed for sale in the Wilson exhibit at the Super Bowl Experience, the venue open for fans leading up to the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game in Phoenix, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

It’s that time of year again.

Time to indulge in way too many wings, dips and chips while watching the biggest game in all of sports.

It’s Super Bowl time and there are many places in the Las Vegas Valley to cheer on either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles.

THE STRIP

1. ameriCAN Beer & Cocktails

3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South

702-749-3941

Americanbeerbar.com

Packages start at $175 and guarantee seats and access to a premium bar from 2 p.m. until the game ends.

2. Brooklyn Bowl

3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South

702-862-2695

Opening at 2 p.m. for the Big Game, Brooklyn Bowl will offer six distinct viewing options. Packages start at $125 per person and can be booked online here.

3. Caesars Palace

3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South

866-227-5938

caesars.com

Sports fans can enjoy the Big Game at Gordon Ramsay’s Pub & Grill, Montecristo Cigar Bar, Stadia Bar or Alto Bar with exclusive menus and packages that include food and beverage credits.

4. Cafe Americano

3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South

702-650-5921

Seats are $250 minimum spend per person (exclusive of tax and service charge) and feature an all-you-can-eat menu from 3 p.m. until the end of the game.

5. Caviar Bar

3000 Las Vegas Blvd. South

702-676-7936

Caviarbarlv.com

Resorts World’s world-class seafood and social dining restaurant is serving up a special Big Game menu. Caviar Bar is open from 3-9 p.m. on Sunday, and reservations can be made at caviarbarlv.com.

6. Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar

3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South

702-691-3773

For the Big Game, Chayo is hosting a viewing party, beginning at 3 p.m., that includes reserved seating, shared plates, along with bottomless mimosas, sangria and draft beer for $175 per person.

7. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South

702-698-7000

cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

— CliQue Bar & Lounge: Doors open at 1 p.m. VIP tables and bar seating will be available. For pricing information or to book a reservation, call 702-698-7939.

— The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails: Doors open at 1 p.m. with VIP tables and bar seating available by reservation only. Reservations will include access to a buffet.

8. The Cromwell

3595 Las Vegas Blvd. South

702-777-3777

Caesars.com

Sports fans can watch Super Bowl LVII while indulging in a curated selection of craft cocktails and spirits at Bound Cocktail Lounge or get into the action at Interlude Lounge. Table packages that are booked will include a bucket of beer.

9. Hard Rock Cafe

3771 Las Vegas Blvd. South #120

3-7:30 p.m

702-650-8582

Tickets are $300 per person (including tax), and include guaranteed seating, a premium open bar and food stations of chef-selected game day favorites. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketweb.com. Groups should purchase their tickets all under one name for guaranteed seating together. For additional information, call 702-650-8582. Doors open at 2:45 p.m. Must be 21 years of age or older.

10. Horseshoe Las Vegas

3645 Las Vegas Blvd. South

877-603-4390

Caesars.com

Spectators of Super Bowl LVII may start the game day by raising a glass to their favorite team at the classic Indigo Lounge with two drinks per person starting at $50.

11. House of Blues Las Vegas

3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South

702-632-7631

1:30 p.m. reserved seating, 2:30 p.m. general seating

— The Music Hall will open at 1:30 p.m. for those with table reservations and will feature an all-you-can-eat buffet. Balcony seating doors open at 2:30 p.m. for all ages and features an all-you-can-eat buffet. Tickets begin at $100.

— The newly renovated House of Blues Restaurant and Bar will open its doors at 1:30 p.m. and features two ticket options for viewing. Tier 1 has reserved, premium seating and a $250 food and beverage credit. Tickets start at $265 per person. Tier 2 has reserved seating with a $200 food and beverage credit. Tickets are $215 per person.

— The Foundation Room will offer packages for four to 18 guests starting at $700. Food and beverage minimums may apply. Guests must be 21 or older. Reservations for the Foundation Room are required by calling 702-632-7631 or emailing FDRLVReservations@livenation.com.

12. HyperX Arena

3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South

702-723-2355

Sports lovers can catch all the action on the arena’s state-of-the-art LED video wall and dozens of flat-screen TVs while enjoying a la carte bites and an open bar featuring call liquors, wine and beer.

Doors will open at 2 p.m.. All seats are priced at $110, and tickets can be purchased here. Tickets include seating and an open bar through the third quarter.

13. Influence, The Pool at The LINQ Hotel

3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South

702-835-5713

Make a splash for the Big Game, weather permitting, with seat and cabana packages, an open bar and an all-you-can-eat buffet for $250.

14. Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club

3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South

855-234-7469

jimmykimmelscomedyclub.com

From 3-6 p.m., guests can watch the Big Game while enjoying an array of hand-crafted cocktails and dishes. Following the game, guests can enjoy Luenell at her show at 9:30 p.m.

15. The Mirage

3400 Las Vegas Blvd. South

800-374-9000

Hardrockcasinolasvegas.com

The Mirage will be serving up specialty bites and viewing opportunities throughout the property.

— The Mirage’s Owner’s Box in the Sportsbook will offer three- and four-seater couches available for $250 per person. Reservations, which include an inclusive beverage package, can be made through Concierge or online.

— Diablo’s Cantina will open at 11:30 a.m. and will feature an array of game-day specials.

— Heritage Steak Lounge will open at 2 p.m. and will offer select game-day bites.

— OTORO will offer game-day inspired bites with a seafood twist starting at 2 p.m.

— Rhumbar will offer reservations with a required minimum purchase of $250.

16. Off the Strip Bistro & Bar

3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South #5

702-331-6800

offthestriplinq.com

The top floor will feature a viewing party for guests 21 and older with buffet-style eating and an open bar for $175 per person. Another party will be downstairs for all ages for $150 per person and does not feature buffet-style eating.

17. Paris Las Vegas

3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South

702-796-2063

Caesars.com

Fans looking for a classic lounge atmosphere can purchase table packages and drink tickets to Napoleon’s Lounge.

18. Planet Hollywood Resort

3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Located at the heart of Planet Hollywood, Ringer Bar offers table packages and drink tickets for fans to enjoy during the game.

— Flights will feature an open bar and an all-you-can-eat buffet for $195 per person.

— Cabo Wabo Cantina, located inside the Miracle Mile Shops, will feature an all-you-can-eat viewing party priced at $250 per person beginning at 2 p.m.

19. Sahara Las Vegas

2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South

702-761-7000

saharalasvegas.com

Fans can watch the Big Game at AZILO Ultra Pool and Chickie’s & Pete’s Crab House and Sports Bar.

— Doors at AZILO Ultra Pool open at noon. Tickets to the VIP game-day experience are $120 and include live entertainment and a select open bar until halftime.

— Doors at Chickie’s & Pete’s will open at 2 p.m. Prices start at $256.75 per person and will include guaranteed VIP seating and a $200 food and beverage credit.

20. The Strat

2000 Las Vegas Blvd. South

800-998-6937

Thestrat.com

Big Game buffets will be offered at View Lounge and PT’s Wings and Sports’ Beer Hall at $120 per person, and within PT’s Wings and Sports for $75 per person.

21. Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery

3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South

702-826-2100

tiltedkilt.com

Packages featuring an open bar and a premium buffet starting at $225 per person.

22. Treasure Island

3300 Las Vegas Blvd. South

702-894-7371

Treasureisland.com

Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que and Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar are serving up all-you-can-drink draft beers and premium cocktails starting at $125 per person. Guests must be 21 or older. Limited seating is available. Call 702-894-7371 to purchase tickets/wristbands.

— Señor Frogs will have an all-you-can-drink open bar and classic bar bites from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

23. The Venetian

3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South

702-414-1000

Venetianlasvegas.com

Fans can watch the big game in multiple restaurants inside The Venetian.

– Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer will offer a variety of food through the third quarter and a selection of their famous shakes for the fourth quarter. The experience runs from 3:15-6:30 p.m.

– Yardbird is offering guests the chance to dine in with an exclusive game-day menu or make your at-home party easy with take-out meals.

24. Virgil’s Real Barbecue

3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South

702-473-9700

3 p.m.

Big-game viewing packages starting at $225 per person, which includes access to a premium bar with food, liquor, house wines, draft and bottle beers that will conclude after the third quarter.

25. Wynn Las Vegas and Encore

3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South

702-770-7070

Wynnlasvegas.com

The Wynn and Encore will offer many options to enjoy the game.

— The Wynn Buffet will offer an endless feast in a VIP area with all-you-can-eat and endless pours of select wine, beer and buffet cocktails for $250 per person beginning at 2:30 p.m. Must be 21 or older.

— Allegro at Wynn will feature an all-you-can-eat menu of game-day favorites for $225 per person beginning at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older.

— Charlie’s Sports Bar at Wynn will offer a menu of game-day favorites and endless select drinks starting at $425 per person. Reservations begin at 1:45 p.m. Must be 21 or older.

— Eastside Lounge at Encore will offer an all-you-can-eat menu and select limited drinks for $235 per person beginning at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older.

— La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn will serve all your game-day favorites tableside and limitless butler service for $195 per person. A bottomless bar package is available for an additional $115 per person. Reservations begin at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older.

— Lobby Bar at Encore will offer all-you-can-eat food and select limitless drinks for $225 per person beginning at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older.

NORTHWEST LAS VEGAS

26. Santa Fe Station

4949 N. Rancho Dr.

702-658-4900

Santafestation.com

Sante Fe Station will host a viewing party in its Centennial Ballroom. Admission is free, and doors open at 2 p.m.

SUMMERLIN

27. Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar

11011 W. Charleston Blvd.

702-797-7344

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Reservations are encouraged, and a $115 minimum food and beverage purchase is required per person.

28. JING Las Vegas

10975 Oval Park Dr.

702-333-1512

jingrestaurant.com

Located in Downtown Summerlin, JING will require a $100 food and beverage minimum per person.

29. Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin

221 N. Rampart Blvd.

702-869-7777 or 702-507-5900

theresortatsummerlin.com

Guests can enjoy a buffet for $31.99 per person while the Market Place Buffet shows the game on TV.

30. Red Rock Resort

11011 W. Charleston Blvd.

702-797-7777

Redrockresort.com

Football fans can head to multiple locations inside Red Rock to watch the Big Game.

Rocks Lounge is offering drink specials starting at 2:30 p.m. and free admission.

Lucky Bar is also offering drink specials ranging from $300-$1,000.

Hearthstone will offer tailgate food specials. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., and a $155 food and beverage minimum is required.

31. Slater’s 50/50

7511 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

702-625-5050

Slaters5050lasvegas.com

Tickets to Slater’s 50/50 Super Bowl at both locations are expected to sell out, with few reservations left. Reservations are $125 per person and include an all-you-can-eat buffet during the game. More information can be found at lasvegasbiggame.com, and guests can save 10 percent off with code “BESTOFLASVEGAS” at checkout.

CENTRAL LAS VEGAS

32. Arizona Charlie’s Decatur

740 S. Decatur Blvd.

702-258-5200

arizonacharliesdecatur.com

Fans can purchase $2 classic sliders at PT’s Express at both Arizona Charlie’s locations.

Naughty Ladies’ Saloon, Elbow Creek Bar and Jake’s Bar at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur will offer domestic beer buckets, priced at $22, plus import beer buckets, priced at $27.

33. Dueling Axes Las Vegas

3215 S. Rancho Drive Suite 160

702-333-4513

Duelingaxeslasvegas.com

Big Game viewing is available for those with axe-throwing reservations and walk-ins. Dueling Axes will offer an array of drink specials and giveaways during the game. Reservations can be made online.

34. Ellis Island

4178 Koval Lane

702-733-8901

Ellisislandcasino.com

Football fans can gather at multiple locations throughout Ellis Island to watch the Super Bowl.

— Village Pub & Ellis Island BBQ is offering an all-you-can-eat-and-drink package that includes guaranteed seating with a reservation. Tickets are $150 per person, and the event is for guests 21 and older.

— The Front Yard is offering a package that includes an all-you-can-eat-and-drink buffet for the entire game. Tickets are sold by the table and are $250 per person.

35. Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas

4510 S. Paradise Road

702-853-2337

hofbrauhauslasvegas.com

The iconic beer hall and garden is offering a Super Sunday party package that includes guaranteed seating with an open bar and a special all-you-can-eat menu. Tickets are available for purchase at sevenrooms.com/events/hofbrauhauslv and are priced at $170 per person (excluding tax and gratuity). Day-of pricing will increase to $200 per person (excluding tax and gratuity) at the door. Seating will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will be assigned upon arrival on a first-come, first-serve basis. All ticket holders have guaranteed seating. The open bar and all-you-can-eat begins at 2:30 p.m. until the end of the game.

36. The Orleans

4500 W. Tropicana Ave.

702-365-7111

Orleanscasino.com

Bourbon Street Lounge is offering $30 seating that includes two drink tickets. Seating will be first come, first served, and wristbands will go on sale at 10 a.m. Doors open at 2 p.m.

37. Oyo Las Vegas

115 E. Tropicana Ave.

702-739-9000

oyolasvegas.com

Enjoy the big game with an unlimited tailgate buffet and unlimited draft Bud Light & House wine package starting at $150. Admission includes assigned seating. Additional beverage packages can be purchased from $40-$60.

38. Palace Station

2411 W. Sahara Ave.

702-367-2411

Palacestation.com

2 p.m.

Tailgate Social will feature a special menu during their viewing party. A $145 food and beverage minimum is required. Reserve your spot at 702-221-6513.

39. The Stirling Club

2827 Paradise Road

(702) 732-9700

thestirlingclub.com

The Stirling Club will be hosting a members-only Tailgate Party on Saturday starting at 6 p.m. featuring food, games, a costume contest and music. Tickets are $25 for members and their guests.

The club will also host a Big Game watch party Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. that will offer game-day bites, games and squares ($25 per square and available one week before the game). Tickets for members and their guests are $75 and $100 for prospective members.

40. Tuscany

255 E. Flamingo Road

702-893-8933

Tuscanylv.com

Catch all the action with an all-you-can-eat stadium-inspired buffet with an all-you-can-drink draft beer package for $110. Doors to the ballroom open at 3 p.m., and seating is first come, first served.

41. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

4455 Paradise Road

702-693-5000

Virginhotelslv.com

Score big during the Super Bowl with resort-wide dining specials and nonstop Super Bowl action.

— Casa Calavera will offer fans an all-you-can-eat menu for $75. Guests can also purchase a two-hour bottomless beverage package for an additional $65 per person.

— Night + Market will feature an all-you-can-eat menu for $65 per person. Doors open at 2 p.m.

— Kassi Beach House will offer guaranteed seating and an all-you-can-eat package for $125 per person.

— Olives will open doors early Sunday from 3-8 p.m., offering happy hour bites and beverages.

— One Steakhouse will offer a $99 all-you-can-eat menu beginning at 3 p.m. The full steakhouse menu will be available in the main dining room after 5 p.m.

— The Bar at Commons Club will offer free samples of Anheuser Bush products throughout the game.

42. Westgate

3000 Paradise Road

702-684-6127

Lasvegasbiggameparty.com

The Las Vegas Big Game Party is back for its 16th year at the Westgate Pavilion Events Center. Reservations will include an all-you-can-eat-and-drink buffet for $250 per person. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Reservations can be made online or by calling 702-684-6127.

DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS

43. Circa

8 Fremont Street Experience

702-247-2258

circalasvegas.com

— VIP Viewing at the World’s Largest Sportsbook: Fans looking for the ultimate football experience can place bets at Circa’s sportsbook and catch the game on its massive 78-million-pixel, high-definition screen. Fans can choose from four packages, three of which are all-inclusive. Must be 21 or older.

— Pool Party at Stadium Swim: Fans can soak in the sun at the country’s largest pool destination for sports lovers, Stadium Swim. Housing six temperature-controlled pools, two swim-up bars and a 143-foot diagonal, 14-million-megapixel LED screen, guests can take advantage of several poolside packages that include options for individuals looking to watch the game by themselves all the way up to cabanas that can seat up to 30 guests. Each experience comes with different food and beverage packages. Must be 21 or older.

—Circa’s newly debuted meeting space: For groups of at least eight, with larger rooms available, the package includes unlimited food and drinks with a satellite Circa sportsbook located on the same floor. Must be 21 or older.

44. D Las Vegas

301 E. Fremont St.

702-388-2400

www.thed.com

With many unique ways to watch games — from the multiple large flat-screen TVs at LONGBAR to the lively atmosphere at BarCanada — the D Las Vegas is an energetic destination for fans to place a bet or catch the action.

— Private Man Caves: For groups of eight or more, this package includes VIP seating and all-you-can-eat-food-and-drink.

— Gameday Package: Watch the game in the 11,000-square-foot Big Game party hub on the D’s 12th floor with on-site betting and all-you-can-eat-food-and-drink.

— Bacon Nation, the recently opened 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant at D Las Vegas, is offering its private dining room for one group of up to 20 people or two groups of 12. The package includes all-you-can-eat family-style platters and drink packages and begins at $250 per person.

45. Dick’s Last Resort

450 E. Fremont St. Suite 140

725-205-3813

Dickslastresort.com

Fans can enjoy a $75 food and beverage credit for the Super Bowl at the Fremont Street location only. Deal not valid at the Excalibur Hotel location.

46. Downtown Container Park

707 E. Fremont St.

702-359-9982

downtowncontainerpark.com

Celebrate the weekend’s football festivities from 3-6:30 p.m. with all-you-can-drink beer, wine and seltzer beginning at $40 per person. Guests must be 21 or older.

47. Downtown Grand

206 N. Third St.

2:30 p.m.

Catch the big game with an all-inclusive viewing party with unlimited stadium-style food and beverages starting at $125. Unlimited food and drinks offered until the end of the third quarter with a cash bar available during the fourth quarter.

48. Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

200 S. Third St.

702-388-2101

Dlvec.com

Located across the street from the D, the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center is offering two viewing packages during the Super Bowl. While admission is free, smaller groups up to 14 people can reserve tables. Larger groups of 15 to 30 people can reserve a mancave, which features a premium shaded space, 70-inch LED HD TV, access to beer pong tables, leather couches, private bathrooms, a private server and a clear view of the massive stadium screen. All attendees must be 21 or older. RSVP at info@dtlvec.com.

49. Gold Spike

217 Las Vegas Blvd. North

702-476-1082

Goldspike.com

1 p.m.

Tackle your Super Bowl viewing plans with one of Gold Spike’s “The Big Spike” party packages. Each package includes an open bar and all-you-can-eat tailgate buffet from 1:30-5:30 p.m. Packages range from $140 to $700. To make a reservation, visit goldspike.com/reservations. Must be 21 or older.

50. Plaza

1 N. Main St.

702-386-2110

Noon

Inside the Plaza’s convention space on the third floor, football fans 21 and older can enjoy a stadium food buffet and buckets of beer. The viewing party will also feature a William Hill satellite betting station. Tickets are $200 per person.

SOUTH LAS VEGAS

51. Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews

6629 Las Vegas Blvd. South Suite 120

725-735-5400

sickiesburgers.com

Reserved seating begins at 3 p.m. In addition to their normal menu, Sickies will be offering special shareable platters. There is a $50 per person food and beverage minimum.

52. Silverton

3333 Blue Diamond Road

702-263-7777

Silvertoncasino.com

Guests can enjoy bottomless drinks at the Shady Grove Lounge and Mermaid Lounge from 3 p.m. until the end of the game. Presale tickets are $40. Tickets purchased the day of the game are $50. Guests are encouraged to arrive early, as tickets do not include reserved seating. Must be 21 or older.

53. Slater’s 50/50

467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd. #100

702-766-5050

slaters5050lasvegas.com

Tickets to Slater’s 50/50 Super Bowl at both locations are expected to sell out, with few reservations left. Reservations are $125 per person and include an all-you-can-eat buffet during the game. More information can be found at lasvegasbiggame.com, and guests can save 10 percent off with code “BESTOFLASVEGAS” at checkout.

54. South Point

9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South

866-791-7626

Southpointcasino.com

Guests over 21 will enjoy free admission to the South Point’s Showroom, Grand Ballroom, Exhibit Hall and Napa Ballroom beginning at 10:30 a.m. Food and beverage specials will be available for purchase.

SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS

55. El Dorado Cantina

8349 W. Sunset Road #150

725-208-1903

Eldoradocantina.com

The cantina will offer $65 open bar packages, drink and food packages and will give out prizes during each quarter. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. No refunds will be allowed after Saturday at 12:01 a.m.

56. El Luchador

7825 Blue Diamond Road Suite 102

702-260-8709

Luchadorlv.com

El Luchador will offer an all-you-can-eat-and-drink for $80 per person beginning at 3 p.m. Drink specials will be available until halftime, with food specials running until the end of the third quarter. Reservations can be made online or by calling either location.

HENDERSON

57. Borracha Mexican Cantina

2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson

702-617-7190

2:30 p.m.

Borracha’s Big Game celebration will have limited availability and require a $115 food and beverage minimum.

58. El Luchador

375 N. Stephanie St. #111, Henderson

702-478-6223

Luchadorlv.com

El Luchador will offer an all-you-can-eat-and-drink for $80 per person beginning at 3 p.m. Drink specials will be available until halftime, with food specials running until the end of the third quarter. Reservations can be made online or by calling either location.

59. Green Valley Ranch Resort

2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson

702-617-7777

Greenvalleyranch.com

Fans can enjoy drink specials at Drop Bar and can reserve tables at 702-617-6800.

60. The Stove

11261 S. Eastern Ave. #200, Henderson

702-540-5995

Enjoy all-day Happy Hour with 50 percent off beverages, including bottomless options. Wear a football jersey and receive a free shot.

EAST LAS VEGAS

61. Arizona Charlie’s Boulder

4575 Boulder Highway

702-951-5800

arizonacharliesboulder.com

Fans can purchase $2 classic sliders at PT’s Express at both Arizona Charlie’s locations.

Palace Grand Lounge, Elbow Creek Bar and Jake’s Bar at Arizona Charlie’s Boulder will offer domestic beer buckets priced at $20 and import beer buckets priced at $25.

62. Boulder Station

4111 Boulder Highway

702-432-7777

boulderstation.com

All casinos bars at Boulder Station, as well as the sportsbook, will be showing the game. There is limited seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

MULTIPLE LOCATIONS

63. PT’s Tavern

Multiple locations

Football fans may watch the game at multiple locations throughout the valley with half-price drinks, signature pizza and nachos from 3-7 p.m.

