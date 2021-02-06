How to watch Super Bowl between Chiefs and Bucs

Viewers will have more choices than ever to watch the Super Bowl when the Chiefs and Buccaneers kick off from Tampa shortly after 3:30 p.m.

With limited attendance and warnings against large home gatherings amidst a pandemic, more televisions than ever may be tuned into Sunday’s Super Bowl, along with laptops and tablets and phones and just about anything else with a screen.

More than 102 million total viewers tuned into the game on Fox last year when the Chiefs beat the 49ers.

CBS will be the main broadcast provider through traditional cable and satellite outlets, but the game will likely shatter the streaming records set last year when an average of 3.4 million viewers per minute watched the game online through a variety of platforms.

The coronavirus pandemic has driven even more viewers to streaming. Viewers watched an average of 2 hours, 12 minutes a week online this year compared to 1 hour, 22 minutes last year.

Of course, the traditional means of watching the game will still rule the day.

CBS affiliates around the nation will air the broadcast, including KLAS in Las Vegas, starting with the first of several pregame shows at 8:30 a.m.

Breakout analyst Tony Romo, who will be on the game broadcast, sits down with former Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks in a show called “Tony Goes to the Super Bowl” at 10 a.m.

“Super Bowl Today” runs for four hours right up to the game, which airs at 3 p.m. and kicks off sometime after 3:30 p.m.

Those households without cable or a satellite provider need not worry.

Many OTT platform offerings like YouTubeTV, Hulu and Sling TV offer local channels, but CBS will also offer the game free for streaming at CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app.

Users would typically have to log in to prove they have access to CBS through a pay service to view the stream, but that requirement will be waived beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday.

The Yahoo! Sports app will also offer a stream of the game, which can be viewed remotely with friends through the “Watch Together” mode. ESPN Deportes will offer a Spanish-language stream of the game.

iPhone 12 users with 5G capability will have the option to toggle between five camera angles and have access to real-time statistics through the NFL app, which also offers a traditional feed for all other users.

If all else fails, go old school

A traditional antenna may be able to pick up a local CBS signal, should you be able to figure out the proper direction to point the rabbit ears.

