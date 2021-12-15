49°F
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport hungry for Las Vegas reservations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2021 - 12:24 pm
 
Food runner Benjamin Chancharoenroj delivers food to diners at Lotus of Siam, 620 E. Flamingo Road, in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport is known for breaking stories around the league.

On Wednesday, just before Las Vegas was awarded the 2024 Super Bowl, he also sounded as if he could be a member of the city’s Chamber of Commerce.

He boldly promoted dining at Lotus of Siam on the NFL Network broadcast and even tweeted about it.

On the broadcast, Rapoport called it “probably the best restaurant in the country. Will we be able to get reservations there?”

One of his colleagues immediately chided Rapoport for trying to score reservations more than two years out.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

Clark County backslides on mask mandate, others show progress
December storm soaks Las Vegas Valley, mountains see snow
Fire killed young Las Vegas woman in Ruggs’ DUI case, coroner rules
Las Vegas dumps McCarran, unveils Harry Reid International Airport
Luxury estate owned by Tony Hsieh finds a buyer
