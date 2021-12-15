NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport hungry for Las Vegas reservations

Ian Rapoport promoted a Las Vegas restaurant as “probably the best in the country” on the NFL Network’s broadcast reporting the Super Bowl being awarded here.

Food runner Benjamin Chancharoenroj delivers food to diners at Lotus of Siam, 620 E. Flamingo Road, in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport is known for breaking stories around the league.

On Wednesday, just before Las Vegas was awarded the 2024 Super Bowl, he also sounded as if he could be a member of the city’s Chamber of Commerce.

He boldly promoted dining at Lotus of Siam on the NFL Network broadcast and even tweeted about it.

On the broadcast, Rapoport called it “probably the best restaurant in the country. Will we be able to get reservations there?”

Should I make a reservation now for Lotus of Siam in Las Vegas for February of 2024? pic.twitter.com/sQW1hzqWsZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 15, 2021

One of his colleagues immediately chided Rapoport for trying to score reservations more than two years out.

