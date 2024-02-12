Reba McEntire sailed through national anthem at Super Bowl in Las Vegas

Reba McEntire performs before the start of Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Ashley Avignone, from left, Ice Spice, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively talk before the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

"Monster Man" attends a San Francisco 49ers watch party outside the Chase Center in San Francisco as the NFL football team faces off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Taylor Swift, center, watches the field before the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes takes the field before the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

LAS VEGAS — Reba McEntire made quick but majestic work of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The “Queen of Country” sang the national anthem moments before kickoff, backed by a recorded track of a country band with a horn section. Flag-bearing service members stood behind her, a huge U.S. flag covered most of the field, and military jets flew over Allegiant Stadium as she sang.

She got through the song in about 1 minute 40 seconds. That’s a good 10 seconds longer than the over-under from oddsmakers, but still the quickest version of the anthem at the Super Bowl since Kelly Clarkson sang it 12 years ago.

Post Malone offers twang-y take on “America the Beautiful”

Grammy-nominated musician Post Malone sang “America the Beautiful,” bringing his unique vocal tone — most frequently paired with his idiosyncratic approach to pop-rock-rap — to the Super Bowl.

Wearing a bolo tie and playing acoustic guitar, Malone’s take on the song was twang-y, his Texas roots taking a front seat. Mid-song, cameras cut to Taylor Swift and Blake Lively holding each other and enjoying the performance. Earlier this week, Malone’s breakout hit, “Sunflower,” with Swae Lee — released for the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” soundtrack — was named the first-ever double-diamond single in Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) history.

Andra Day lifts voice with gospel choir

Andra Day gave a stirring, gospel-flavored rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a song that has become known as the Black national Anthem, before kickoff.

Day, wearing a gray suit, was backed by a choreographed choir. Day told the AP during the week that she planned to calm her nerves with pregame prayers.