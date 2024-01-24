Red Cross-2024 Super Bowl blood drive offers trip to Vegas, game tickets

Those who donate blood by Jan. 31 will be entered into a drawing to win a trip for two to the game at Allegiant Stadium.

A blood donor to the American Red Cross will win two tickets to the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Want tickets to the Super Bowl but, like most people, can’t afford it?

Give some blood and you have a chance to get a ticket.

With the 2024 Super Bowl tickets selling for as much as $45,000 each, the American Red Cross has partnered with the NFL in once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Those who donate blood by Jan. 31 will be entered into a drawing to win a trip for two to the game at Allegiant Stadium.

The Red Cross is facing a nationwide emergency blood shortage, driven by the lowest numbers of donors in 20 years, a news release states. The demand for blood at hospitals is outpacing the rate of donations. A series of winter storms across the country further worsened the blood shortage, leading to the cancellation of more than 450 blood drives nationwide and leaving more than 15,000 donations uncollected.

“To overcome this shortage, the Red Cross will need to collect an additional 8,000 blood donations nationwide weekly for several weeks,” Rachel Flanigan, executive director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, said.

The Red Cross is responsible for approximately 40 percent of all blood collected in the country. To meet the needs of patients at more than 2,500 hospitals and transfusion centers, the Red Cross must collect 12,500 blood and 3,000 platelet donations daily.

In Southern Nevada alone, more than 15 hospitals rely on the Red Cross for their blood supply.

Donors can schedule an appointment using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

All who come to give blood between Jan. 1 and 31 are automatically entered to win a trip for two to the 2024 Super Bowl.

The winner and a guest will get to enjoy the 2024 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, access to day-of in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Las Vegas, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 9-12 ), plus a $1,000 gift card for expenses. Details can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

