Super Bowl Host Committee adds local leaders to subcommittees

The Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee has compiled a group of more than 300 executives and other community leaders to ensure the “Big Game” goes off without a hitch next year.

A Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee helmet and Business Connect football on display at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 14, 2022. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

The committee recruited members to make up the 11 subcommittees that will focus on different areas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII slated to take place on Feb. 11, 2024.

The subcommittees include: administration; community affairs; events and hospitality; hotels and housing; marketing; media and public relations; operations and events; public safety and security; sponsorship; transportation; and volunteer services.

Subcommittee chairs are:

Zahir Rahman, Raiders vice president and deputy council, (Administration);

Tony Gladney, MGM Resorts vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion, (Community Affairs);

Andrew Simon, Fremont Street Experience president and CEO, (Events and Hospitality);

Shannon McCallum, Resorts World Vice president of hotel operations, (Hotels and Housing);

Scott Voeller, partner at Touch Squared Media, (Marketing);

Ken Aagaard, former CBS Sports executive, (Media and Public Relations);

Adam Feldman, Raiders vice president of stadium management, programming and guest experience, (Operations and Events);

Kendall Bell, Metropolitan Police lieutenant, (Public Safety and Security);

Punam Mathur, executive director of the Elaine P. Wynn and Family Foundation, (Sponsorship);

Francis Julien, deputy CEO of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, (Transportation and Parking);

Stowe Shoemaker, dean of UNLV Harrah College of Hospitality, (Volunteer services).

“Seeing some of the most prominent names in Las Vegas step up to volunteer their time and expertise speaks volumes to the character of this community,” Sam Joffray, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee, said in a statement. “As I’ve said before, it takes a village to successfully host a Super Bowl. We are fortunate and humbled to work alongside the best of the best to bolster the Host Committee’s efforts and ensure that we, as a city, exceed expectations and position Las Vegas as a favored NFL destination for years to come.”

The subcommittees will work with the host committee staff to help to plan and carry out Super Bowl LVIII and its surrounding events.

The goal of the committees and staff is to meet NFL bid obligations for Super Bowl LVIII and to ensure the city capitalizes on every opportunity possible to showcase Las Vegas as a top professional sports destination in the world.

