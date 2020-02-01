Super Bowl line holds steady on eve of game

The Kansas City Chiefs remain favorites of 1 or 1½ points over the San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas sportsbooks, while the total continued its downward trajectory.

The Super Bowl line is holding steady a day before the big game.

Las Vegas sportsbooks were about evenly split Saturday between having the Kansas City Chiefs as 1- or 1½-point favorites over the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The total continued its downward trajectory, with almost every book down to 54. The total was 55 at some books two days ago, with a consensus of 54½.

However, this downward move comes after a quick climb from the opener of 51½ to as high as 55 in the previous week.

Golden Nugget sportsbook director Aaron Kessler was just set to drop to 54 after taking a sizable under bet Saturday.

“We’re going to be nice and balanced on the total now,” he said.

He said sharper money was on the under, but there had been “good two-way action” overall.

Kessler said the Nugget was a little heavier on the 49ers for the side, but that the betting on the game had been “pretty standard.”

Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said his book was high on San Francisco as well, but that the total would still be the bigger concern.

“A lot of KC money has showed up today, so right now we need SF on the side,” Murray said via text message. “But the big decision remains on the total. There’s been sharp money on the under, so we moved down to 54, but there’s still liability to the over. And most of our handle is on the props, so a low-scoring game is preferable.”

On the money line, the Chiefs were favorites of anywhere from -127 at Caesars Entertainment to -115 at Treasure Island on Saturday.

South Point had the best underdog price on the 49ers at +110, as it offered a dime line (reduced juice) on the money line. The other books ranged from as low as -105 on the 49ers to +107.

A bettor at Bellagio got down $1 million on the Chiefs, part of several six-figure bets with MGM Resorts.

The bettor took the Chiefs -1½ for $750,000 and added $250,000 on the Chiefs money line (-120) in the first half.

Another bettor at The Mirage put $350,000 on the 49ers money line at +105 on Saturday.

The Aria was flooded Friday with four bets of at least $220,000. Bets of $300,000 and $275,000 were placed on the 49ers money line at +105, and $220,000 was bet on the 49ers +1½. Aria also took $220,000 on the Chiefs money line at -125.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey contributed to this story.