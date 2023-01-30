Super Bowl LVII tickets start at more than $5K

Those looking to attend Super Bowl LVII in Arizona between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will need to plunk down a small fortune.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 23-20. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) is hugged by Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend as Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52), Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) and Chiefs guard Andrew Wylie (77) celebrate after he kicked the winning field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals during during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

The cheapest available price on no-fee secondary ticket marketplace TickPick was listed at $5,710 Sunday night, just after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC championship game.

The Raiders’ AFC West rivals will move on to face the Philadelphia Eagles — who beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFL title game Sunday — in the big game Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

TickPick had 2,550 tickets listed for sale, with an average price Sunday night of $9,825. Prices were listed as high as $37,408 for a seat in section 109, row 4.

The NFL, through its official hospitality partner On Location, listed ticket packages starting at $5,867 after fees and taxes were added. The packages include access to pregame parties, experiences and appearances by NFL legends. Packages via On Location go up to more than $30,000, depending on additions.

Fans can expect similar ticket prices for Super Bowl LVIII next year at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024.

On Location is already allowing fans to reserve ticket packages for the Las Vegas Super Bowl, for a $5,000, fully refundable deposit. Those who opt to deposit the required amount will receive early access to exclusive Super Bowl ticket and travel packages via a priority access presale.

