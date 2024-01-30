Super Bowl storylines: Get ready for Swift shots, dynasty talk

Here are a few of the early storylines to watch for the next two weeks leading up to the first-ever Super Bowl in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds up the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Chiefs won 17-10. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce stands at right. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes plays during the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Kansas City Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire reacts after the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Kansas City Chiefs' players react late in the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes reacts during the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Taylor Swift smiles after the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Taylor Swift waves as she walks with Ed Kelce after the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Chiefs won 17-10. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan waves after their win against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) scrambles during the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

San Francisco 49ers' running back Christian McCaffrey (23) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the second quarter of the NFC Championship NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy passes against the Detroit Lions during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, middle left, celebrates with his wife, Claire, after the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy celebrates with the trophy after their win against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

The Super Bowl coming to Allegiant Stadium is a brand new experience for Las Vegas.

A matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, however, is something the NFL has seen before.

The two teams met in the Super Bowl just four years ago in Miami on Feb. 2, 2020. The Chiefs overcame a 20-10 deficit entering the fourth quarter to win 31-20, giving quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and coach Andy Reid the first championship of their respective careers.

There are still plenty of new storylines leading up to the rematch Feb. 11. Here are five of the most interesting narratives to follow heading into Super Bowl LVIII:

1. The quarterbacks

Mahomes is considered the best in the league. San Francisco’s Brock Purdy is not, but he could put his name into history if he emerges victorious.

Purdy has often been labeled a “game manager,” someone whose job is to not mess things up for the talented players around them rather than lead their team to victory. He can take steps to shed that label by beating Mahomes.

The 49ers have embraced the doubters so far. Several players mocked the phrase “game manager” after Purdy led playoff comebacks against the Packers and the Lions to become the third-youngest quarterback to start a Super Bowl.

The expectations for the two passers couldn’t be more different. The prize they are playing for is the same.

2. Nightmare matchup

The Chiefs and the 49ers are about the worst matchup the Raiders and their fans could have hoped for.

They’re going to either have to watch an AFC West rival in Kansas City win another championship on their home field or see their former Bay Area neighbor lift the Lombardi Trophy.

It’s likely going to be a rough few weeks at Raiders headquarters thinking about the possibility. Even worse, the Super Bowl doesn’t allow for ties.

3. A dynasty?

There’s a lot of history on the line for the Chiefs.

They are in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years and can become champions for the third time in that span. They can also become the first NFL team to win consecutive titles since the Patriots did so in 2004-05.

Kansas City would enter the dynasty conversation with another win. The Chiefs also may have more playoff runs in them yet, because Mahomes is still just 28-years-old.

4. The pop star

Apologies to all the Taylor Swift haters out there. You’re about to get two more weeks of her being all over your television screen.

Swift is about to go to Japan for four shows at the Tokyo Dome, but she should be able to make it back in time for the game. And when she does, the cameras will find her. A lot. Deal with it. She’s perhaps the most famous person on the planet and she’s given the NFL a brand new audience thanks to her relationship with Kelce.

The haters are just going to have to “Shake It Off.”

5. Vegas, baby

Las Vegas has long been one of the most desirable vacation destinations in the world. Now, it’s one of the planet’s sports capitals.

All that is going to be on full display the next two weeks to as broad of an audience that exists. It’s why the city worked hard to make this event happen here.

Some of the world will be learning about all the cool things that take place in Las Vegas for the first time. The location of the game is going to take center stage more than perhaps any other recent Super Bowl.

