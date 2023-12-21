65°F
Super Bowl

Take a look at possible Super Bowl setup in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2023 - 10:16 am
 
Updated December 21, 2023 - 10:55 am
A rendering of Super Bowl signage outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (NFL)
With Las Vegas set to host the NFL’s biggest game for the first time in just a few short months, the league this week unveiled renderings of what set up for the festivities could look like.

The NFL on Tuesday unveiled its 2024 Super Bowl renderings as part of a presentation with Clark County commissioners.

The 2024 Super Bowl will take over Las Vegas in February, with “Super Bowl Sunday” set for Feb. 11.

Among the renderings presented to commissioners was a map showing what the Super Bowl footprint will look like around the Allegiant Stadium campus.

A rendering of the Super Bowl footprint on the Allegiant Stadium campus in Las Vegas. (NFL)
The presentation also included a look at what the set up may be like for the various shows that are hoping to film on the Fountains of Bellagio during Super Bowl week.

A rendering shows a possible stage setup on the Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas for Super Bo ...
According to the document, 18 TV shows, from “The Drew Barrymore Show” to “The Talk,” are expected to originate from the Bellagio from Feb. 5-11, 2024.

A rendering shows a stage setup on the Fountains of Bellagio during Super Bowl week in Las Vega ...
The renderings also provide a look at models for the various fan engagement sections.

A rendering shows fan engagement areas for Super Bowl week in Las Vegas. (NFL)
Super Bowl fan engagement opportunities in Las Vegas are seen in this rendering. (NFL)
Officials also shared a glimpse at what road closures in the area may look like, with some partial closures beginning in mid-January.

A rendering of potential road closures during Super Bowl week in Las Vegas. (NFL)
A rendering of Super Bowl signage on the Las Vegas Strip. (NFL)
