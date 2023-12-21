Take a look at possible Super Bowl setup in Las Vegas

With Las Vegas set to host the Super Bowl in a few short months, the National Football League provided a glimpse of what the festivities could look like.

A rendering of Super Bowl signage outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (NFL)

With Las Vegas set to host the NFL’s biggest game for the first time in just a few short months, the league this week unveiled renderings of what set up for the festivities could look like.

The NFL on Tuesday unveiled its 2024 Super Bowl renderings as part of a presentation with Clark County commissioners.

The 2024 Super Bowl will take over Las Vegas in February, with “Super Bowl Sunday” set for Feb. 11.

Among the renderings presented to commissioners was a map showing what the Super Bowl footprint will look like around the Allegiant Stadium campus.

The presentation also included a look at what the set up may be like for the various shows that are hoping to film on the Fountains of Bellagio during Super Bowl week.

According to the document, 18 TV shows, from “The Drew Barrymore Show” to “The Talk,” are expected to originate from the Bellagio from Feb. 5-11, 2024.

The renderings also provide a look at models for the various fan engagement sections.

Officials also shared a glimpse at what road closures in the area may look like, with some partial closures beginning in mid-January.