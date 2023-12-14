Tickets on sale for Super Bowl events at Allegiant Stadium

Fans can buy tickets to Super Bowl Opening Night and the Super Bowl Experience via Ticketmaster, the NFL announced Thursday.

Allegiant Stadium features a 2024 Super Bowl LVII message in December 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tickets for two fan-friendly events during Super Bowl week are on sale now.

Fans can buy tickets to Super Bowl Opening Night and the Super Bowl Experience via Ticketmaster, the NFL announced Thursday.

“We are thrilled to bring Super Bowl Experience and Super Bowl Opening Night to the vibrant city of Las Vegas for the very first time,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business, league events and international. “These family friendly celebrations will provide local and visiting fans with the opportunity to experience the excitement of Super Bowl LVIII, showcasing the true spirit and excitement of our biggest event of the year.”

NFL Opening Night takes place at 3 p.m. Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium, where players and coaches from the AFC team and NFC team will meet with the media. There will be live entertainment, special appearances, autograph sessions by NFL legends, team mascot appearances and photo opportunities for fans.

All fans planning to attend are encouraged to download the NFL OnePass app and bring headphones. The app will allow fans to listen to the interview feed of players and coaches during the media session.

The event is seen as the kickoff to Super Bowl week, and this year is the first time opening night will be in the stadium where the game takes place.

Tickets are $30, with all fees and taxes included in the price.

The event will be shown live at 4 p.m. Feb. 5 on NFL Network, with CBS Sports Network’s live coverage scheduled to begin at 5.

NFL Experience

The NFL Experience will be from Feb. 7 to 10 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

Fans can participate in various interactive games, get autographs from current and former NFL player, shop for official Super Bowl merchandise and view various NFL hardware, including the Lombardi Trophy and all 57 Super Bowl rings

The Super Bowl Experience will be open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 7 to Feb. 9 and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 10.

Feb. 7 is a local nights of sorts, with tickets $25 for adults and first responders, and free for children 12 and under and for military.

From Feb. 8 to 10, tickets are $50 for adults, $25 for first responders and military, and free for children 12 and under.

Those who want priority access to autograph signings, the Lombardi Trophy and interactive games throughout the week can purchase SBXTRA for $75.

The NFL OnePass app also is recommended for the NFL Experience, as it will feature a schedule of daily events. All who register for the app will be entered to win two tickets to the game.

