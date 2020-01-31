Toronto on the NFL’s radar as a potential home

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell indicated during his state of the league address this week that a new stadium would enhance Toronto’s viability as an NFL city.

MIAMI — The flashy new football stadium under construction just off the Las Vegas Strip is a sparkling reminder of how, if you help build it, the NFL will come.

That applies to Toronto as well, commissioner Roger Goodell said, as the NFL considers other cities that could emerge as a new home for one of the league’s existing franchises or an expansion team.

Goodell made that abundantly clear during his state of the league address this week ahead of Super Bowl LIV in Miami. Responding to a skeptical question from a Canadian reporter questioning Toronto’s viability as an NFL city, Goodell was quick to set the record straight.

“Well, it seems you already came to that conclusion when you said it’s off my radar, which couldn’t be further from the truth,” Goodell said. “I’m from Western New York. I spent a lot of time in Canada as a young kid, and I have nothing but admiration for Toronto. I think it’s a great city that continues to evolve, continues to grow. It certainly could be a great city for an NFL team.”

With certain stipulations, of course.

“The one thing I’ve said openly over the years — you may not be aware of it — but a stadium that is up to NFL standards is going to be a certain requirement.” Goodell said. “That is going to be an important element that’s going to have to be focused on. It’s not enough to just have a great city, which you have. You have to have a facility also.”

Evidently, Goodell does not consider the Rogers Centre, a multipurpose stadium in downtown Toronto and the home of the Blue Jays of MLB, to be suitable for an NFL franchise without substantial upgrades.

The two existing teams most likely to consider Toronto would be the Buffalo Bills, who are seeking either a new stadium or major renovations to their current home, and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

All hands on deck for Chiefs

On the heaviest practice day of Super Bowl week, the Kansas City Chiefs were in good health on Thursday.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones, tight end Travis Kelce, center Austin Reiter and tight end Deon Yelder, all of whom are on the Chiefs’ injury report, were full participants.

“Guys got good work in and played fast,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “It was a great day here. The team is doing good, and they have good energy.”

Incidentally, Reid invited his former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb to address the Chiefs before practice.

“He’s been there and done it,” Reid said. “He’s been in the league, played a long time. It was good hearing from him.”

Long practice, light on physicality for 49ers

Although there is rarely any actual tackling anymore during the week, teams usually dress out in full pads on Thursday during the typical NFL work schedule and, to the extent they can, get after it physically.

The 49ers opted to don helmets and shells for their 1:42 practice Thursday, with the focus on more mental preparation than physical.

“I don’t think they need the pads,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I’m trying to make sure we get into the game healthy.”

Linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral), running back Tevin Coleman (shoulder) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) were limited for the second straight day. But they are all expected to play on Sunday.

