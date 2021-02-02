Two Chiefs players hit COVID-19 list as close contacts

Both players must isolate away from the team, but could still play in Sunday’s Super Bowl should they continue to test negative and follow protocols.

Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) plays against the Denver Broncos in the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., in this Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, file photo. Mathieu was selected Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, to The Associated Press All-Pro Team. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu #32 warms up prior to playing the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)

Super Bowl week has its first potential COVID-19 exposure.

The pandemic that has plagued the NFL season and the entire world for the better part of the last year has inserted itself into game week as two Kansas City Chiefs players have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Reserve center Daniel Kilgore and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson were identified as close contacts of a non-player for the Chiefs who tested positive for COVID-19.

They are believed to be the only high-risk contacts to the person who tested positive.

Both players will have to quarantine, but do still have a chance to play in Sunday’s game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., should they test negative throughout the week.

“They’ll work through it,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “It’ll all work out for them.”

Kilgore appeared in seven games for the Chiefs, including two starts.

Robinson had a career-high 45 catches for 466 yards and three touchdowns.

Tight end Travis Kelce said he hopes both players will be able to participate in the game on Sunday.

“I don’t want to imagine what it would be like to miss the Super Bowl because of COVID,” he said. “Hopefully, my guys can get back on the field. It just wouldn’t feel right without those guys.”

Also on Monday, the Chiefs designated tight end Deon Yelder to return from injured reserve.

He played in all three postseason games in 2019, but has been on IR throughout this playoff run due a groin injury.

The Western Kentucky product can play in the Super Bowl as long as he is activated by 1 p.m. Saturday.

Mathieu praises Arians

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu plans to do everything he can to make sure Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers’ offense don’t win a Super Bowl ring on Sunday.

That doesn’t mean he harbors any ill will for his former coach. In fact, Mathieu has nothing but praise and love for the man who drafted him when he was the head coach of the Cardinals in 2013.

“Me and coach B.A., we’ve had a great relationship,” Mathieu said Monday. “Ever since my time in Arizona, and even beyond that, he’s always been somebody (whose) opinions and what he says meant a lot to me. You’ve got to remember, he was one of the first people in the National Football League that really believed in me and my abilities, and really allowed me to really flourish at a young age in this league. And he’s still been a guy that I keep in touch with to this day.”

Grudge match

The Weeknd is putting together elaborate plans for what promises to be a spectacular halftime show on Sunday.

Tyreek Hill may have thought of the only way to upstage the pop R&B superstar.

The Kansas City wide receiver proposed a grudge match of sorts against Bucs wideout Scotty Miller, who claimed to be faster than Hill in a radio interview.

Hill said the best way to settle it would be to race at the intermission of Sunday’s game

“Maybe we can do something during halftime,” Hill said.

This offseason might be time to bring back the NFL’s fastest man competition.

