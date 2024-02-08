44°F
Super Bowl

Usher to preview his Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

The Associated Press
February 8, 2024 - 8:07 am
 
Recording artist Usher performs at Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2016 at Barclays Center on Thursday ...
Recording artist Usher performs at Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2016 at Barclays Center on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Usher has announced a new North American tour. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

LAS VEGAS — What does Usher have planned for his upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance? Some details may emerge Thursday when the Grammy winner addresses the media ahead of Sunday’s show.

Apple Music’s Nadeska Alexis will interview Usher about the performance and other topics beginning at 10 a.m. Pacific time. It’s a busy week for the megastar, who is releasing his latest album and has announced a new North American tour.

Apple Music will broadcast the interview on its platform and social media sites like YouTube.

It’s not Usher’s first time on what has become entertainment’s biggest musical stage — he joined the Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am for his 2011 set and has said he’d use that performance as a “cheat sheet” for Sunday’s show.

The pre-game media session might reveal some details about the performance, but headliners often keep a few secrets. Rihanna sure did, waiting until her Super Bowl performance last year to reveal she was pregnant with her second child.

The Super Bowl will be held Sunday at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, with the San Francisco 49ers facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

