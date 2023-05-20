90°F
Super Bowl

Want to volunteer for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas? Here’s how.

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2023 - 6:19 pm
 
Updated May 19, 2023 - 6:21 pm
A "Super Ball" is on display on the Las Vegas Strip as a reminder about the Feb. 11, 2024 game ...
Pedestrians walk by the Vegas Super Ball Friday, May 19, 2023 at the Linq Promenade. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)
Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee President and CEO Sam Joffray announces the launch of the g ...
Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee President and CEO Sam Joffray announces the launch of the group's volunteer push. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

Super Bowl week will be one of the largest events to ever take place in Las Vegas, and an army of volunteers is being sought to ensure that it runs smoothly.

Around 7,000 volunteers are needed to help staff various events ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in February. The Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee launched its volunteer registration Friday, looking for interested participants for the big game week.

Applications to volunteer for Super Bowl LVIII will be accepted through August and prospective volunteers can register online. Volunteers will not receive tickets to the Super Bowl and none of the volunteer roles are needed at Allegiant Stadium on game day.

“These volunteers will be the face of Las Vegas,” said Sam Joffray, Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee president and CEO. “When you get off an airplane the first people you’re going to see is our volunteers. In the streets throughout the week, when you’re trying to figure out how to get from point A to point B, our volunteers will hopefully be your saviors throughout the week. When they leave they’ll be the ones appreciating them and thanking them for coming to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. It really is the backbone of our hospitality aspect.”

Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older and complete a formal application process, including a background check. Accepted volunteers will receive training, which will be scheduled in the coming months.

“Becoming a volunteer and member of Team LV provides Southern Nevada residents the opportunity to be part of something historic, playing a significant role in the success of Las Vegas’ inaugural Super Bowl,” said Trevor Bobb, senior vice president of volunteer operations at the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee. “There is no other city as well-equipped to host and create welcoming, memorable experiences than Las Vegas.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

